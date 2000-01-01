Set up a Prometheus endpoint

In MST Console, choose a project and navigate to Integration Endpoints . Navigate to Prometheus , and click Create new . In the Create new Prometheus endpoint dialog, complete these fields: In the Endpoint name field, type a name for your endpoint.

field, type a name for your endpoint. In the Username field, type your username.

field, type your username. In the Password field, type your password. Click Create to create the endpoint.

These details are used when setting up your Prometheus installation, in the prometheus.yml configuration file. This allows you to make this Managed Service for TimescaleDB endpoint a target for Prometheus to scrape.