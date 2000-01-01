Migrate data from self-hosted TimescaleDB to MST
Migrate a self-hosted TimescaleDB database to Managed Service for TimescaleDB
You can migrate your data from self-hosted TimescaleDB to Managed Service for TimescaleDB and automate most of the common operational tasks.
Each MST service has a database named
defaultdb, and a default user account named
tsdbadmin. You use
MST Console to create additional users and databases using the
Users and
Databases tabs.
You can switch between different plan sizes in Managed Service for TimescaleDB. However, during the migration process, choose a plan size that has the same storage size or slightly larger than the currently allocated plan. This allows you to limit the downtime during the migration process and have sufficient compute and storage resources.
If you prefer the features of Tiger Cloud, you can easily migrate your data from an MST service to a Tiger Cloud service.
Before you beginSection titled “Before you begin”
-
Set up the migration machine:
You run the migration commands on the migration machine. It must have enough disk space to hold the dump file.
- Install the PostgreSQL
pg_dumpand
pg_restoreutilities on a migration machine.
- Install a client to connect to self-hosted TimescaleDB and Managed Service for TimescaleDB.
These instructions use
psql, but any client works.
- Install the PostgreSQL
-
Provision your target MST service with enough space for all your data.
-
On the source self-hosted TimescaleDB and the target MST service, ensure that you are running:
- The same major version of PostgreSQL. For information, see upgrade PostgreSQL.
- The same major version of TimescaleDB. For more information, see upgrade TimescaleDB to a major version.
Migrate your data to an MST serviceSection titled “Migrate your data to an MST service”
To move your data from self-hosted TimescaleDB instance to a MST service, run the following commands from your migration machine:
- Take offline the applications that connect to the source
The duration of migration is proportional to the amount of data stored in your database. By disconnecting your app from your database, you avoid possible data loss.
- Set your connection strings
These variables hold the connection information for the source self-hosted TimescaleDB instance and the target MST service:
- Dump the data from your source service
- Restore the data to your target service
Put your target MST service in the right state for restoring:
Upload your data to the target MST service:
The
--jobsoption specifies the number of CPUs to use to dump and restore the database concurrently.
Return your target MST service to normal operations:
- Update table statistics
Connect to your new database and update your table statistics by running
ANALYZEon your entire dataset:
To migrate from multiple databases, you repeat this migration procedure one database after another.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
If you see the following errors during migration, you can safely ignore them. The migration still runs successfully.
-
For
pg_dump:
-
For
pg_restore: