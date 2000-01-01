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Migrate data from self-hosted TimescaleDB to MST

Migrate a self-hosted TimescaleDB database to Managed Service for TimescaleDB

You can migrate your data from self-hosted TimescaleDB to Managed Service for TimescaleDB and automate most of the common operational tasks.

Each MST service has a database named defaultdb, and a default user account named tsdbadmin. You use MST Console to create additional users and databases using the Users and Databases tabs.

You can switch between different plan sizes in Managed Service for TimescaleDB. However, during the migration process, choose a plan size that has the same storage size or slightly larger than the currently allocated plan. This allows you to limit the downtime during the migration process and have sufficient compute and storage resources.

If you prefer the features of Tiger Cloud, you can easily migrate your data from an MST service to a Tiger Cloud service.

Before you begin

Section titled “Before you begin”

  • Set up the migration machine:

    You run the migration commands on the migration machine. It must have enough disk space to hold the dump file.

    • Install the PostgreSQL pg_dump and pg_restore utilities on a migration machine.
    • Install a client to connect to self-hosted TimescaleDB and Managed Service for TimescaleDB. These instructions use psql, but any client works.

  • Create a target MST service:

    Provision your target MST service with enough space for all your data.

  • On the source self-hosted TimescaleDB and the target MST service, ensure that you are running:

Migrate your data to an MST service

Section titled “Migrate your data to an MST service”

To move your data from self-hosted TimescaleDB instance to a MST service, run the following commands from your migration machine:

  1. Take offline the applications that connect to the source

    The duration of migration is proportional to the amount of data stored in your database. By disconnecting your app from your database, you avoid possible data loss.

  2. Set your connection strings

    These variables hold the connection information for the source self-hosted TimescaleDB instance and the target MST service:

    Terminal window
    export SOURCE="postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>"
    export TARGET="postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/defaultdb?sslmode=require"
  3. Dump the data from your source service
    Terminal window
    pg_dump -d "$SOURCE" --no-owner -Fc -v -f dump.bak
  4. Restore the data to your target service

    1. Put your target MST service in the right state for restoring:

      Terminal window
      psql -d "$TARGET" -c "SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore();"

    2. Upload your data to the target MST service:

      Terminal window
      pg_restore -d "$TARGET" --jobs 4 -Fc dump.bak

      The --jobs option specifies the number of CPUs to use to dump and restore the database concurrently.

    3. Return your target MST service to normal operations:

      Terminal window
      psql -d "$TARGET" -c "SELECT timescaledb_post_restore();"
  5. Update table statistics

    Connect to your new database and update your table statistics by running ANALYZE on your entire dataset:

    Terminal window
    psql -d "$TARGET" -c "ANALYZE;"

To migrate from multiple databases, you repeat this migration procedure one database after another.

Troubleshooting

Section titled “Troubleshooting”

If you see the following errors during migration, you can safely ignore them. The migration still runs successfully.

  • For pg_dump:

    Terminal window
    pg_dump: warning: there are circular foreign-key constraints on this table:
    pg_dump: hypertable
    pg_dump: You might not be able to restore the dump without using --disable-triggers or temporarily dropping the constraints.
    pg_dump: Consider using a full dump instead of a --data-only dump to avoid this problem.
    pg_dump: NOTICE:  hypertable data are in the chunks, no data will be copied
    DETAIL:  Data for hypertables are stored in the chunks of a hypertable so COPY TO of a hypertable will not copy any data.
    HINT:  Use "COPY (SELECT * FROM <hypertable>) TO ..." to copy all data in hypertable, or copy each chunk individually.

  • For pg_restore:

    Terminal window
    pg_restore: while PROCESSING TOC:
    pg_restore: from TOC entry 4142; 0 0 COMMENT EXTENSION timescaledb
    pg_restore: error: could not execute query: ERROR:  must be owner of extension timescaledb
    Command was: COMMENT ON EXTENSION timescaledb IS 'Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data';