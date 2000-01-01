Create a read-only replica
Create and use a read-only replica for your services in Managed Service for TimescaleDB
PostgreSQL read-only replicas allow you to perform read-only queries against the replica and reduce the load on the primary server. You can optimize query response times across different geographical locations because the replica can be created in different regions or on different cloud providers. For information about creating a read-only replica using the Aiven client, see the documentation on creating a read replica using the CLI.
If you are running a Managed Service for TimescaleDB Pro plan, you have standby nodes available in a high availability setup. The standby nodes support read-only queries to reduce the effect of slow queries on the primary node.
Creating a replicaSection titled “Creating a replica”
- Select the service
In Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console, click the service you want to create a remote replica for.
- Create a read replica
In
Overview, click
Create a read replica.
- Configure and create
In
Create a PostgreSQL read replica, type a name for the remote replica, select the cloud provider, location, plan that you want to use, and click
Create.
When the read-only replica is created it is listed as a service in your
project. The
Overview tab of the replica also lists the name of the primary
service for the replica. To promote a read-only replica as a master database,
click the
Promote to master button.
Using read-only replica for the service on MSTSection titled “Using read-only replica for the service on MST”
- Copy the Service URI
In the
Overviewpage of the read-only replica for the service on MST, copy the
Service URI.
- Connect to the read-only service
At the psql prompt, connect to the read-only service:
- Check the connection type
To check whether you are connected to a primary or replica node:
If the output is
TRUEyou are connected to the replica, and if the output is
FALSEyou are connected to the primary server.
Managed Service for TimescaleDB uses asynchronous replication, so some lag is
expected. When you run an
INSERT operation on the primary node, a small
delay of less than a second is expected for the change to propagate to the
replica.