REST API
Use REST API for integration and automation in Managed Service for TimescaleDB
Managed Service for TimescaleDB has an API for integration and automation tasks. For information about using the endpoints, see the API Documentation. MST offers an HTTP API with token authentication and JSON-formatted data. You can use the API for all the tasks that can be performed using the MST Console. To get started you need to first create an authentication token, and then use the token in the header to use the API endpoints.
Create an authentication tokenSection titled “Create an authentication token”
- Open user information
In Managed Service for TimescaleDB, click
User Informationin the top right corner.
- Generate a token
In the
User Profilepage, navigate to the
Authenticationtab. Click
Generate Token.
- Save the token
In the
Generate access tokendialog, type a descriptive name for the token and leave the rest of the fields blank. Copy the generated authentication token and save it.
Using cURL to get your detailsSection titled “Using cURL to get your details”
- Set the API token
Set the environment variable
MST_API_TOKENwith the access token that you generated:
- Query the /me endpoint
To get the details about the current user session using the
/meendpoint:
The output looks similar to this: