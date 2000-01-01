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REST API

Use REST API for integration and automation in Managed Service for TimescaleDB

Managed Service for TimescaleDB has an API for integration and automation tasks. For information about using the endpoints, see the API Documentation. MST offers an HTTP API with token authentication and JSON-formatted data. You can use the API for all the tasks that can be performed using the MST Console. To get started you need to first create an authentication token, and then use the token in the header to use the API endpoints.

Create an authentication token

Section titled “Create an authentication token”
  1. Open user information

    In Managed Service for TimescaleDB, click User Information in the top right corner.

  2. Generate a token

    In the User Profile page, navigate to the Authentication tab. Click Generate Token.

  3. Save the token

    In the Generate access token dialog, type a descriptive name for the token and leave the rest of the fields blank. Copy the generated authentication token and save it.

Using cURL to get your details

Section titled “Using cURL to get your details”
  1. Set the API token

    Set the environment variable MST_API_TOKEN with the access token that you generated:

    Terminal window
    export MST_API_TOKEN="access token"
  2. Query the /me endpoint

    To get the details about the current user session using the /me endpoint:

    Terminal window
    curl -s -H "Authorization: aivenv1 $MST_API_TOKEN" https://api.aiven.io/v1/me|json_pp

    The output looks similar to this:

    Terminal window
    {
        "user": {
            "auth": [],
            "create_time": "string",
            "features": { },
            "intercom": {},
            "invitations": [],
            "project_membership": {},
            "project_memberships": {},
            "projects": [],
            "real_name": "string",
            "state": "string",
            "token_validity_begin": "string",
            "user": "string",
            "user_id": "string"
        }
    }