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Configure VPC peering

Configure VPC peering for your services running in the Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console

You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project, using the VPC section of the dashboard for your project. VPC peering setup is a per project and per region setting. This means that all MST services created and running utilize the same VPC peering connection. If needed, you can have multiple projects that peer with different connections. Only Admin and operator user roles can create a VPC.

  1. Open the VPC section

    In MST Console, click VPC.

  2. Create a new VPC

    Click Create VPC.

  3. Choose a cloud provider

    Choose a cloud provider in the Cloud list.

  4. Set the IP range

    In the IP range field, type the IP range that you want to use for the VPC connection. Use an IP range that does not overlap with any networks that you want to connect through VPC peering. For example, if your own networks use the range 10.0.0.0/8, you could set the range for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project VPC to 192.168.0.0/24.

  5. Confirm

    Click Create VPC. The state of the VPC is listed in the table.