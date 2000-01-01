Configure VPC peering
Configure VPC peering for your services running in the Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console
You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project, using the VPC section of the dashboard for your project. VPC peering setup is a per project and per region setting. This means that all MST services created and running utilize the same VPC peering connection. If needed, you can have multiple projects that peer with different connections. Only Admin and operator user roles can create a VPC.
- Open the VPC section
In MST Console, click
VPC.
- Create a new VPC
Click
Create VPC.
- Choose a cloud provider
Choose a cloud provider in the
Cloudlist.
- Set the IP range
In the
IP rangefield, type the IP range that you want to use for the VPC connection. Use an IP range that does not overlap with any networks that you want to connect through VPC peering. For example, if your own networks use the range 10.0.0.0/8, you could set the range for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project VPC to 192.168.0.0/24.
- Confirm
Click
Create VPC. The state of the VPC is listed in the table.