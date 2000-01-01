VPC peering on AWS
Secure your Managed Service for TimescaleDB instance with VPC peering on AWS
You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project using VPC on AWS.
Before you beginSection titled “Before you begin”
- Set up a VPC peering for your project in MST. See Configure VPC peering.
- In your AWS console, go to
My Accountand make a note of your
account ID.
- In your AWS console, go to
Peering connections, find the VPC that you want to connect, and make a note of the ID for that VPC.
Configuring a VPC peeringSection titled “Configuring a VPC peering”
- Select the VPC connection
In MST Console, click
VPCand select the VPC connection that you created.
- Enter your AWS account ID
Type the account ID of your AWS account in
AWS Account ID.
- Enter your AWS VPC ID
Type the ID of the VPC in AWS in
AWS VPC ID.
- Add the peering connection
Click
Add peering connection. A new connection with a status of
Pending Acceptanceis listed in your AWS console. Verify that the account ID and VPC ID match those listed in MST Console.
- Accept the request in AWS
In the AWS console, go to
Actionsand select
Accept Request. Update your AWS route tables to match your Aiven CIDR settings.
After you accept the request in AWS Console, the peering connection is active in the MST portal.