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VPC peering on AWS

Secure your Managed Service for TimescaleDB instance with VPC peering on AWS

You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project using VPC on AWS.

Before you begin

Section titled “Before you begin”
  • Set up a VPC peering for your project in MST. See Configure VPC peering.
  • In your AWS console, go to My Account and make a note of your account ID.
  • In your AWS console, go to Peering connections, find the VPC that you want to connect, and make a note of the ID for that VPC.

Configuring a VPC peering

Section titled “Configuring a VPC peering”
  1. Select the VPC connection

    In MST Console, click VPC and select the VPC connection that you created.

  2. Enter your AWS account ID

    Type the account ID of your AWS account in AWS Account ID.

  3. Enter your AWS VPC ID

    Type the ID of the VPC in AWS in AWS VPC ID.

  4. Add the peering connection

    Click Add peering connection. A new connection with a status of Pending Acceptance is listed in your AWS console. Verify that the account ID and VPC ID match those listed in MST Console.

  5. Accept the request in AWS

    In the AWS console, go to Actions and select Accept Request. Update your AWS route tables to match your Aiven CIDR settings.

    After you accept the request in AWS Console, the peering connection is active in the MST portal.