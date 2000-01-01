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AWS Transit Gateway

Secure your Managed Service for TimescaleDB instance with Transit Gateway on AWS

AWS Transit Gateway (TGW) enables transitive routing from on-premises networks through VPN and from other VPC. By creating a Transit Gateway VPC attachment, MST services in an MST Project VPC can route traffic to all other networks attached - directly or indirectly - to the Transit Gateway.

Before you begin

Section titled “Before you begin”
  • Set up a VPC peering for your project in MST.
  • In your AWS console, go to My Account and make a note of your account ID.
  • In your AWS console, go to Transit Gateways, find the transit gateway that you want to attach, and make a note of the ID.

Attaching a VPC to an AWS Transit Gateway

Section titled “Attaching a VPC to an AWS Transit Gateway”
  1. Select the VPC connection

    In MST Console, click VPC and select the VPC connection that you created.

  2. Select Transit Gateway VPC Attachment

    In the VPC Peering connections page select Transit Gateway VPC Attachment.

  3. Enter your AWS account ID

    Type the account ID of your AWS account in AWS Account ID.

  4. Enter the Transit Gateway ID

    Type the ID of the Transit Gateway of AWS in Transit Gateway ID.

  5. Set the IP range

    Type the IP range in the Network cidrs field.

    Each Transit Gateway has a route table of its own, and by default routes traffic to each attached network directly to attached VPCs or indirectly through VPN attachments. The attached VPCs’ route tables need to be updated to include the TGW as a target for any IP range (CIDR) that should be routed using the VPC attachment. These IP ranges must be configured when creating the attachment for an MST Project VPC.

  6. Add the peering connection

    Click Add peering connection.

    A new connection with a status of Pending Acceptance is listed in your AWS console. Verify that the account ID and transit gateway ID match those listed in MST Console.

  7. Accept the request in AWS

    In the AWS console, go to Actions and select Accept Request. Update your AWS route tables to match your Managed Service for TimescaleDB CIDR settings.

    After you accept the request in AWS Console, the peering connection is active in the MST Console.