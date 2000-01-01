VPC peering on Azure

The service principal that you created needs to be assigned a role that has permission for the Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworks/virtualNetworkPeerings/write action on the scope of your VNet. To limit the permissions granted to the app object and service principal, you can create a custom role with just that permission. The built-in Network Contributor role includes that permission, and can be found using az role definition list --name "Network Contributor" . The id field from the output is used as $network_contributor_role_id to assign the service principal that role:

Terminal window az role assignment create --role $network_contributor_role_id --assignee-object-id $user_sp_id --scope $user_vnet_id