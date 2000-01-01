VPC peering on Azure
Secure your Managed Service for TimescaleDB instance with VPC peering on Azure
You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project using VPC on Azure.
Before you beginSection titled “Before you begin”
- Install the Aiven Client.
- Sign in to Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console.
- Set up a VPC peering for your project in MST. See Configure VPC peering.
Configuring a VPC peering on AzureSection titled “Configuring a VPC peering on Azure”
- Log in with an Azure admin account
Log in with an Azure administration account, using the Azure CLI:
This should open a window in your browser prompting you to choose an Azure account to log in with. You need an account with at least the Application administrator role to create VPC peering. If you manage multiple Azure subscriptions, configure the Azure CLI to default to the correct subscription using the command:
- Create an application object
Create an application object in your AD tenant, using the Azure CLI:
This creates an entity to your AD that can be used to log into multiple AD tenants (
--sign-in-audience AzureADMultipleOrgs), but only the home tenant (the tenant the app was created in) has the credentials to authenticate the app. Save the
appIdfield from the output - this is referred to as
$user_app_id.
- Create a service principal
Create a service principal for your app object. Ensure that the service principal is created to the Azure subscription containing the VNet you wish to peer:
This creates a service principal to your subscription that may have permissions to peer your VNet. Save the
objectIdfield from the output - this is referred to as
$user_sp_id.
- Set a password for your app object
Save the password field from the output - this is referred to as
$user_app_secret.
- Find your virtual network ID properties
Make a note of these:
- The
idfield, which is referred to as
$user_vnet_id
- The Azure Subscription ID, which is the part after
/subscriptions/in the resource ID. This is referred to as
$user_subscription_id.
- The resource group name or the
resourceGroupfield in the output. This is referred to as
$user_resource_group.
- The VNet name or the
namefield from the output as
$user_vnet_name. The
$user_vnet_idshould have the format:
/subscriptions/$user_subscription_id/resourceGroups/$user_resource_group/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworks/$user_vnet_name.
- The
- Grant your service principal permissions to peer
The service principal that you created needs to be assigned a role that has permission for the
Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworks/virtualNetworkPeerings/writeaction on the scope of your VNet. To limit the permissions granted to the app object and service principal, you can create a custom role with just that permission. The built-in
Network Contributorrole includes that permission, and can be found using
az role definition list --name "Network Contributor". The
idfield from the output is used as
$network_contributor_role_idto assign the service principal that role:
This allows the application object to manage the network in the
--scope. Because you control the application object, it may also be given permission for the scope of an entire resource group, or the whole subscription to allow creating other peerings later without assigning the role again for each VNet separately.
- Create a service principal for the MST application object
The Managed Service for TimescaleDB AD tenant contains an application object similar to the one you created, and Managed Service for TimescaleDB uses it to create a peering from the Project VPC VNet in Managed Service for TimescaleDB to the VNet in Azure. For this, the Managed Service for TimescaleDB app object needs a service principal in your subscription:
Save the
objectIdfield from the output - it is referred to as
$aiven_sp_id.
If this fails with the error “When using this permission, the backing application of the service principal being created must in the local tenant” then your account does not have the correct permissions. Use an account with at least the Application administrator role assigned.
- Create a custom role for the MST application object
The Managed Service for TimescaleDB application now has a service principal that can be given permissions. In order to target a network in your subscription with a peering and nothing else, you can create a custom role definition, with only a single action allowing to do that and only that:
Creating a custom role must include your subscription’s id in
AssignableScopes. This in itself does not give permissions to your subscription - it merely restricts which scopes a role assignment can include. Save the
idfield from the output - this is referred to as
$aiven_role_id.
- Assign the custom role to the MST service principal
Assign the role that you created in the previous step to the Managed Service for TimescaleDB service principal with the scope of your VNet:
- Get your Azure AD tenant ID
Make note of the
tenantIdfield from the output. It is referred to as
$user_tenant_id.
- Create a peering connection using Aiven CLI
$aiven_project_vpc_idis the ID of the Managed Service for TimescaleDB project VPC, and can be found using the
avn vpc listcommand.
Managed Service for TimescaleDB creates a peering from the VNet in the Managed Service for TimescaleDB Project VPC to the VNet in your subscription. In addition, it creates a service principal for the application object in your tenant
--peer-azure-app-id $user_app_id, giving it permission to target the Managed Service for TimescaleDB subscription VNet with a peering. Your AD tenant ID is also needed in order for the Managed Service for TimescaleDB application object to authenticate with your tenant to give it access to the service principal that you created
--peer-azure-tenant-id $user_tenant_id.
Ensure that the arguments starting with
$user_are in lower case. Azure resource names are case-agnostic, but the Aiven API currently only accepts names in lower case. If no error is shown, the peering connection is being set up by Managed Service for TimescaleDB.
- Wait for PENDING_PEER state
Run the following command until the state is no longer
APPROVED, but
PENDING_PEER:
A state such as
INVALID_SPECIFICATIONor
REJECTED_BY_PEERmay be shown if the VNet specified did not exist, or the Managed Service for TimescaleDB app object wasn’t given permissions to peer with it. If that occurs, check your configuration and then recreate the peering connection. If everything went as expected, the state changes to
PENDING_PEERwithin a couple of minutes showing details to set up the peering connection from your VNet to the Project VPC’s VNet in Managed Service for TimescaleDB.
Save the
to-tenant-idfield in the output. It is referred to as the
aiven_tenant_id. The
to-network-idfield from the output is referred to as the
$aiven_vnet_id.
- Log out and log in as the application object
Log out the Azure user:
Log in the application object you created to your AD tenant:
Log in the same application object to the Managed Service for TimescaleDB AD tenant:
Now your application object has a session with both AD tenants.
- Create a peering from your VNet
If you do not specify
--allow-vnet-accessno traffic is allowed to flow from the peered VNet and Managed Service for TimescaleDB services cannot be reached through the peering. After the peering has been created, the peering should be in the state
connected. In case you get an authorization error, it’s possible the role assignment hasn’t taken effect yet. If that is the case, try logging in again and creating the peering again after waiting a bit by repeating the commands in this step. If the error message persists, check the role assignment was correct.
- Verify the peering connection is active
In the Aiven CLI, check if the peering connection is
ACTIVE:
Managed Service for TimescaleDB polls peering connections in state
PENDING_PEERregularly to see if your subscription has created a peering connection to the Managed Service for TimescaleDB Project VPC’s VNet. After this is detected, the state changes from
PENDING_PEERto
ACTIVE. After this, services in the Project VPC can be reached through the peering.