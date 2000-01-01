VPC peering on GCP
Secure your Managed Service for TimescaleDB instance with VPC peering on GCP
You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project using VPC provided by GCP.
Before you beginSection titled “Before you begin”
- Set up a VPC peering for your project in MST. See Configure VPC peering.
- In your GCP console, click the project name and make a note of the
Project ID.
- In your GCP console, go to
VPC Networks, find the VPC that you want to connect, and make a note of the network name for that VPC.
Configuring a VPC peering on GCPSection titled “Configuring a VPC peering on GCP”
- Select the VPC connection
In MST Console, click
VPCand select the VPC connection that you created.
- Enter your GCP project ID
Type the project ID of your GCP project in
GCP Project ID.
- Enter your GCP VPC network name
Type the network name of the VPC in GCP in
GCP VPC network name.
- Add the peering connection
Click
Add peering connection. A new connection with a status of
Pending Peeris listed in your GCP console. Make a note of the project name and the network name.
- Create the peering in GCP
In the GCP console, go to
VPC>
VPC network peeringand select
Create Connection. Type a name for the peering connection and type the project ID and network name that you made a note of. Click
Create.
After the peering is successful, it is active in both MST Console and your GCP console.