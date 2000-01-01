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VPC peering on GCP

Secure your Managed Service for TimescaleDB instance with VPC peering on GCP

You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project using VPC provided by GCP.

Before you begin

Section titled “Before you begin”
  • Set up a VPC peering for your project in MST. See Configure VPC peering.
  • In your GCP console, click the project name and make a note of the Project ID.
  • In your GCP console, go to VPC Networks, find the VPC that you want to connect, and make a note of the network name for that VPC.

Configuring a VPC peering on GCP

Section titled “Configuring a VPC peering on GCP”
  1. Select the VPC connection

    In MST Console, click VPC and select the VPC connection that you created.

  2. Enter your GCP project ID

    Type the project ID of your GCP project in GCP Project ID.

  3. Enter your GCP VPC network name

    Type the network name of the VPC in GCP in GCP VPC network name.

  4. Add the peering connection

    Click Add peering connection. A new connection with a status of Pending Peer is listed in your GCP console. Make a note of the project name and the network name.

  5. Create the peering in GCP

    In the GCP console, go to VPC > VPC network peering and select Create Connection. Type a name for the peering connection and type the project ID and network name that you made a note of. Click Create.

    After the peering is successful, it is active in both MST Console and your GCP console.