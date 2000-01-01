Logical backup with pg_dump and pg_restore
Back up and restore a hypertable or an entire database using native PostgreSQL commands
You back up and restore each self-hosted PostgreSQL database with TimescaleDB enabled using the native
PostgreSQL
pg_dump and
pg_restore commands. This also works for compressed hypertables,
you don’t have to decompress the chunks before you begin.
If you are using
pg_dump to backup regularly, make sure you keep
track of the versions of PostgreSQL and TimescaleDB you are running.
This page shows you how to:
You can also upgrade between different versions of TimescaleDB.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
- A source database to backup from, and a target database to restore to.
- Install the
psqland
pg_dumpPostgreSQL client tools on your migration machine.
Back up and restore an entire databaseSection titled “Back up and restore an entire database”
You backup and restore an entire database using
pg_dump and
psql.
- Set your connection strings
These variables hold the connection information for the source database to backup from and the target database to restore to:
- Back up your database
You may see some errors while
pg_dumpis running. These can usually be safely ignored.
- Restore your database from the backup
Connect to your target database:
Create a new database and enable TimescaleDB:
Put your database in the right state for restoring:
Restore the database:
Return your database to normal operations:
Do not use
pg_restorewith the
-joption. This option does not correctly restore the TimescaleDB catalogs.
Back up and restore individual hypertablesSection titled “Back up and restore individual hypertables”
pg_dump provides flags that allow you to specify tables or schemas
to back up. However, using these flags means that the dump lacks necessary
information that TimescaleDB requires to understand the relationship between
them. Even if you explicitly specify both the hypertable and all of its
constituent chunks, the dump would still not contain all the information it
needs to recreate the hypertable on restore.
To backup individual hypertables, backup the database schema, then backup only the tables you need. You also use this method to backup individual plain tables.
- Set your connection strings
These variables hold the connection information for the source database to backup from and the target database to restore to:
- Back up the database schema and individual tables
Back up the hypertable schema:
Back up hypertable data to a CSV file. For each hypertable to backup:
- Restore the schema to the target database
- Restore hypertables from the backup
For each hypertable to backup:
Recreate the hypertable:
When you create the new hypertable, you do not need to use the same parameters as existed in the source database. This can provide a good opportunity for you to re-organize your hypertables if you need to. For example, you can change the partitioning key, the number of partitions, or the chunk interval sizes.
Restore the data:
The standard
COPYcommand in PostgreSQL is single threaded. If you have a lot of data, you can speed up the copy using the timescaledb-parallel-copy.
Best practice is to back up and restore a database at a time. However, if you have superuser access to
PostgreSQL instance with TimescaleDB installed, you can use
pg_dumpall to back up all PostgreSQL databases in a
cluster, including global objects that are common to all databases, namely database roles, tablespaces,
and privilege grants. You restore the PostgreSQL instance using
psql. For more information, see the
PostgreSQL documentation.