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Physical backups

Make physical backups of your entire TimescaleDB instance with pg_basebackup or external backup and restore managers

For full instance physical backups (which are especially useful for starting up new replicas), pg_basebackup works with all TimescaleDB installation types. You can also use any of several external backup and restore managers such as pg_backrest, or barman. These tools all allow you to take online, physical backups of your entire instance, and many offer incremental backups and other automation options.