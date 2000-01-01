Physical backups
Make physical backups of your entire TimescaleDB instance with pg_basebackup or external backup and restore managers
For full instance physical backups (which are especially useful for starting up
new replicas),
pg_basebackup
works with all TimescaleDB installation types. You can also use any of several
external backup and restore managers such as
pg_backrest, or
barman. These tools all allow
you to take online, physical backups of your entire instance, and many offer
incremental backups and other automation options.