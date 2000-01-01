Configuration with Docker

If you are running TimescaleDB in a Docker container, there are two different ways to modify your PostgreSQL configuration. You can edit the PostgreSQL configuration file inside the Docker container, or you can set parameters at the command prompt.

Edit the PostgreSQL configuration file inside Docker Section titled “Edit the PostgreSQL configuration file inside Docker”

You can start the Docker container, and then use a text editor to edit the PostgreSQL configuration file directly. The configuration file requires one parameter per line. Blank lines are ignored, and you can use a # symbol at the beginning of a line to denote a comment.

Start your Docker instance Terminal window docker start timescaledb Open a shell Terminal window docker exec -i -t timescaledb /bin/bash Open the configuration file in your preferred text editor Terminal window vi /var/lib/postgresql/data/postgresql.conf Restart the container to reload the configuration Terminal window docker restart timescaledb

Setting parameters at the command prompt Section titled “Setting parameters at the command prompt”

If you don’t want to open the configuration file to make changes, you can also set parameters directly from the command prompt inside your Docker container, using the -c option. For example: