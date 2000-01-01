Configuration with Docker
Configure a TimescaleDB instance running in a Docker container
If you are running TimescaleDB in a Docker container, there are two different ways to modify your PostgreSQL configuration. You can edit the PostgreSQL configuration file inside the Docker container, or you can set parameters at the command prompt.
Edit the PostgreSQL configuration file inside DockerSection titled “Edit the PostgreSQL configuration file inside Docker”
You can start the Docker container, and then use a text editor to edit the
PostgreSQL configuration file directly. The configuration file requires one
parameter per line. Blank lines are ignored, and you can use a
# symbol at the
beginning of a line to denote a comment.
- Start your Docker instance
- Open a shell
- Open the configuration file in your preferred text editor
- Restart the container to reload the configuration
Setting parameters at the command promptSection titled “Setting parameters at the command prompt”
If you don’t want to open the configuration file to make changes, you can also
set parameters directly from the command prompt inside your Docker container,
using the
-c option. For example: