TimescaleDB configuration and tuning
Configure TimescaleDB settings related to policies, query planning and execution, and administration
Just as you can tune settings in PostgreSQL, TimescaleDB provides a number of configuration
settings that may be useful to your specific installation and performance needs. These can
also be set within the
postgresql.conf file or as command-line parameters
when starting PostgreSQL.
Query planning and executionSection titled “Query planning and execution”
Section titled “timescaledb.enable_chunkwise_aggregation (bool)”
timescaledb.enable_chunkwise_aggregation (bool)
If enabled, aggregations are converted into partial aggregations during query planning. The first part of the aggregation is executed on a per-chunk basis. Then, these partial results are combined and finalized. Splitting aggregations decreases the size of the created hash tables and increases data locality, which speeds up queries.
Section titled “timescaledb.vectorized_aggregation (bool)”
timescaledb.vectorized_aggregation (bool)
Enables or disables the vectorized optimizations in the query executor. For
example, the
sum() aggregation function on compressed chunks can be optimized
in this way.
Section titled “timescaledb.enable_merge_on_cagg_refresh (bool)”
timescaledb.enable_merge_on_cagg_refresh (bool)
Set to
ON to dramatically decrease the amount of data written on a continuous aggregate
in the presence of a small number of changes, reduce the i/o cost of refreshing a
continuous aggregate, and generate fewer Write-Ahead Logs (WAL). Only works for continuous aggregates that don’t have compression enabled.
Please refer to the Grand Unified Configuration (GUC) parameters for a complete list.
PoliciesSection titled “Policies”
Section titled “timescaledb.max_background_workers (int)”
timescaledb.max_background_workers (int)
Max background worker processes allocated to TimescaleDB. Set to at least 1 + the number of databases loaded with the TimescaleDB extension in a PostgreSQL instance. Default value is 16.
Self-hosted TimescaleDB tuningSection titled “Self-hosted TimescaleDB tuning”
Section titled “timescaledb.disable_load (bool)”
timescaledb.disable_load (bool)
Disable the loading of the actual extension.
AdministrationSection titled “Administration”
Section titled “timescaledb.restoring (bool)”
timescaledb.restoring (bool)
Set TimescaleDB in restoring mode. It is disabled by default.
Section titled “timescaledb.license (string)”
timescaledb.license (string)
Change access to features based on the TimescaleDB license in use. For example,
setting
timescaledb.license to
apache limits TimescaleDB to features that
are implemented under the Apache 2 license. The default value is
timescale,
which allows access to all features.
Section titled “timescaledb.telemetry_level (enum)”
timescaledb.telemetry_level (enum)
Telemetry settings level. Level used to determine which telemetry to
send. Can be set to
off or
basic. Defaults to
basic.
Section titled “timescaledb.last_tuned (string)”
timescaledb.last_tuned (string)
Records last time
timescaledb-tune ran.
Section titled “timescaledb.last_tuned_version (string)”
timescaledb.last_tuned_version (string)
Version of
timescaledb-tune used to tune when it runs.