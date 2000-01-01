TimescaleDB configuration and tuning

Just as you can tune settings in PostgreSQL, TimescaleDB provides a number of configuration settings that may be useful to your specific installation and performance needs. These can also be set within the postgresql.conf file or as command-line parameters when starting PostgreSQL.

Query planning and execution Section titled “Query planning and execution”

If enabled, aggregations are converted into partial aggregations during query planning. The first part of the aggregation is executed on a per-chunk basis. Then, these partial results are combined and finalized. Splitting aggregations decreases the size of the created hash tables and increases data locality, which speeds up queries.

Enables or disables the vectorized optimizations in the query executor. For example, the sum() aggregation function on compressed chunks can be optimized in this way.

Set to ON to dramatically decrease the amount of data written on a continuous aggregate in the presence of a small number of changes, reduce the i/o cost of refreshing a continuous aggregate, and generate fewer Write-Ahead Logs (WAL). Only works for continuous aggregates that don’t have compression enabled.

Please refer to the Grand Unified Configuration (GUC) parameters for a complete list.

Max background worker processes allocated to TimescaleDB. Set to at least 1 + the number of databases loaded with the TimescaleDB extension in a PostgreSQL instance. Default value is 16.

Disable the loading of the actual extension.

Set TimescaleDB in restoring mode. It is disabled by default.

Change access to features based on the TimescaleDB license in use. For example, setting timescaledb.license to apache limits TimescaleDB to features that are implemented under the Apache 2 license. The default value is timescale , which allows access to all features.

Telemetry settings level. Level used to determine which telemetry to send. Can be set to off or basic . Defaults to basic .

Records last time timescaledb-tune ran.