Migrate the entire database at once
Migrate a small database to self-hosted TimescaleDB in one go with pg_dump and pg_restore
Migrate smaller databases by dumping and restoring the entire database at once. This method works best on databases smaller than 100 GB. For larger databases, consider migrating your schema and data separately.
Depending on your database size and network speed, migration can take a very long time. You can continue reading from your source database during this time, though performance could be slower. To avoid this problem, fork your database and migrate your data from the fork. If you write to tables in your source database during the migration, the new writes might not be transferred to TimescaleDB. To avoid this problem, see Live migration.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
Before you begin, check that you have:
- Installed the PostgreSQL
pg_dumpand
pg_restoreutilities.
- Installed a client for connecting to PostgreSQL. These instructions use
psql, but any client works.
- Created a new empty database in your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance. Provision your database with enough space for all your data.
- Checked that any other PostgreSQL extensions you use are compatible with Timescale.
- Checked that you’re running the same major version of PostgreSQL on both your target and source databases. For information about upgrading PostgreSQL on your source database, see the upgrade instructions.
- Checked that you’re running the same major version of TimescaleDB on both your target and source databases. For more information, see upgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB.
To speed up migration, compress your data into the columnstore. You can compress any chunks where data is not currently inserted, updated, or deleted. When you finish the migration, you can decompress chunks back to the rowstore as needed for normal operation.
- Dump all the data from your source database
Dump into a
dump.bakfile, using your source database connection details. If you are prompted for a password, use your source database credentials:
- Connect to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance
- Prepare your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance for data restoration
Use
timescaledb_pre_restoreto stop background workers:
- Restore the dumped data
At the command prompt, restore the dumped data from the
dump.bakfile into your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance, using your connection details. To avoid permissions errors, include the
--no-ownerflag:
- Return your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance to normal operations
- Update your table statistics
Run
ANALYZEon your entire dataset: