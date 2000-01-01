Install, update, and uninstall TimescaleDB Toolkit

Install TimescaleDB Toolkit Section titled “Install TimescaleDB Toolkit”

The Toolkit extension is pre-installed and pre-enabled when you install the TimescaleDB HA docker image from a Docker container. Once you start the container, the extension is already active in your database and ready to use. No additional installation steps are required.

To get the latest version of Toolkit, update the TimescaleDB HA docker image.

Uninstall TimescaleDB Toolkit Section titled “Uninstall TimescaleDB Toolkit”

Toolkit is included in the TimescaleDB HA Docker image and cannot be uninstalled separately. To remove Toolkit, you need to remove the entire TimescaleDB container. See Uninstall TimescaleDB from Docker.

To remove the extension from a specific database without removing the container: