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Install, update, and uninstall TimescaleDB Toolkit

Install, update, and uninstall the TimescaleDB Toolkit extension to access more hyperfunctions and function pipelines

Some hyperfunctions are included by default in TimescaleDB. For additional hyperfunctions, you need to install the TimescaleDB Toolkit PostgreSQL extension.

If you’re hosting the TimescaleDB extension on your self-hosted database, you can install Toolkit by:

  • Using the TimescaleDB high-availability Docker image
  • Using a package manager such as yum, apt, or brew on platforms where pre-built binaries are available
  • Building from source. For more information, see the Toolkit developer documentation

Install TimescaleDB Toolkit

Section titled “Install TimescaleDB Toolkit”

The Toolkit extension is pre-installed and pre-enabled when you install the TimescaleDB HA docker image from a Docker container. Once you start the container, the extension is already active in your database and ready to use. No additional installation steps are required.

Update TimescaleDB Toolkit

Section titled “Update TimescaleDB Toolkit”

To get the latest version of Toolkit, update the TimescaleDB HA docker image.

Uninstall TimescaleDB Toolkit

Section titled “Uninstall TimescaleDB Toolkit”

Toolkit is included in the TimescaleDB HA Docker image and cannot be uninstalled separately. To remove Toolkit, you need to remove the entire TimescaleDB container. See Uninstall TimescaleDB from Docker.

To remove the extension from a specific database without removing the container:

  1. Connect to your database
    Terminal window
    docker exec -it timescaledb psql -U postgres -d <database_name>
  2. Drop the Toolkit extension
    DROP EXTENSION IF EXISTS timescaledb_toolkit CASCADE;
    Warning

    Using CASCADE drops all objects that depend on the Toolkit extension. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.