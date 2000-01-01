Install, update, and uninstall TimescaleDB Toolkit
Install, update, and uninstall the TimescaleDB Toolkit extension to access more hyperfunctions and function pipelines
Some hyperfunctions are included by default in TimescaleDB. For additional hyperfunctions, you need to install the TimescaleDB Toolkit PostgreSQL extension.
If you’re hosting the TimescaleDB extension on your self-hosted database, you can install Toolkit by:
- Using the TimescaleDB high-availability Docker image
- Using a package manager such as
yum,
apt, or
brewon platforms where pre-built binaries are available
- Building from source. For more information, see the Toolkit developer documentation
The Toolkit extension is pre-installed and pre-enabled when you install the TimescaleDB HA docker image from a Docker container. Once you start the container, the extension is already active in your database and ready to use. No additional installation steps are required.
To get the latest version of Toolkit, update the TimescaleDB HA docker image.
Toolkit is included in the TimescaleDB HA Docker image and cannot be uninstalled separately. To remove Toolkit, you need to remove the entire TimescaleDB container. See Uninstall TimescaleDB from Docker.
To remove the extension from a specific database without removing the container:
- Connect to your database
- Drop the Toolkit extensionWarning
Using
CASCADEdrops all objects that depend on the Toolkit extension. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
The Toolkit extension is pre-installed and pre-enabled when you install TimescaleDB on Kubernetes. Once you start the container, the extension is already active in your database and ready to use. No additional installation steps are required.
To get the latest version of Toolkit, update the TimescaleDB HA Docker image used by your Kubernetes StatefulSet:
- Update the StatefulSet to use the latest image
Replace
<new-version>with the desired version tag. For example,
pg18. You find the available tags on the TimescaleDB HA Docker Hub page.
Kubernetes performs a rolling update, replacing the pod with the new image version.
- Verify the new image is running
- Connect to your TimescaleDB pod and verify the extension versions
Toolkit is included in the TimescaleDB HA Docker image and cannot be uninstalled separately. To remove Toolkit, you need to remove the entire TimescaleDB deployment. See Uninstall TimescaleDB from Kubernetes.
If you only want to remove the extension from a specific database without removing the deployment:
- Connect to your TimescaleDB pod
- Drop the Toolkit extension
At the
psqlprompt:Warning
Using
CASCADEdrops all objects that depend on the Toolkit extension. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
These instructions use the
apt package manager.
- Update your local repository list
- Install TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to the database where you want to use Toolkit
- Create the Toolkit extension in the database
Update Toolkit by installing the latest version and running
ALTER EXTENSION.
- Update your local repository list
- Install the latest version of TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to the database where you want to use Toolkit
- Update the Toolkit extension in the databaseNote
For some Toolkit versions, you might need to disconnect and reconnect active sessions.
If you no longer need Toolkit, you can remove it without uninstalling TimescaleDB or PostgreSQL.
- Drop the Toolkit extension from your databases
Connect to each database where Toolkit is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with Toolkit enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all objects that depend on the Toolkit extension. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Uninstall the Toolkit package
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- (Optional) Remove dependencies
To also remove unused dependencies:
These instructions use the
apt package manager.
- Update your local repository list
- Install TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to the database where you want to use Toolkit
- Create the Toolkit extension in the database
Update Toolkit by installing the latest version and running
ALTER EXTENSION.
- Update your local repository list
- Install the latest version of TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to the database where you want to use Toolkit
- Update the Toolkit extension in the databaseNote
For some Toolkit versions, you might need to disconnect and reconnect active sessions.
If you no longer need Toolkit, you can remove it without uninstalling TimescaleDB or PostgreSQL.
- Drop the Toolkit extension from your databases
Connect to each database where Toolkit is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with Toolkit enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all objects that depend on the Toolkit extension. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Uninstall the Toolkit package
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- (Optional) Remove dependencies
To also remove unused dependencies:
These instructions use the
yum package manager.
- Update your local repository list
- Install TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to the database where you want to use Toolkit
- Create the Toolkit extension in the database
Update Toolkit by installing the latest version and running
ALTER EXTENSION.
- Update your local repository list
- Install the latest version of TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to the database where you want to use Toolkit
- Update the Toolkit extension in the databaseNote
For some Toolkit versions, you might need to disconnect and reconnect active sessions.
If you no longer need Toolkit, you can remove it without uninstalling TimescaleDB or PostgreSQL.
- Drop the Toolkit extension from your databases
Connect to each database where Toolkit is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with Toolkit enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all objects that depend on the Toolkit extension. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Uninstall the Toolkit package
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- (Optional) Remove dependencies
To also remove unused dependencies:
These instructions use the
yum package manager.
- Update your local repository list
- Install TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to the database where you want to use Toolkit
- Create the Toolkit extension in the database
Update Toolkit by installing the latest version and running
ALTER EXTENSION.
- Update your local repository list
- Install the latest version of TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to the database where you want to use Toolkit
- Update the Toolkit extension in the databaseNote
For some Toolkit versions, you might need to disconnect and reconnect active sessions.
If you no longer need Toolkit, you can remove it without uninstalling TimescaleDB or PostgreSQL.
- Drop the Toolkit extension from your databases
Connect to each database where Toolkit is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with Toolkit enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all objects that depend on the Toolkit extension. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Uninstall the Toolkit package
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- (Optional) Remove dependencies
To also remove unused dependencies:
These instructions use the
dnf package manager.
- Update your local repository list
- Install TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to the database where you want to use Toolkit
- Create the Toolkit extension in the database
Update Toolkit by installing the latest version and running
ALTER EXTENSION.
- Update your local repository list
- Install the latest version of TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to the database where you want to use Toolkit
- Update the Toolkit extension in the databaseNote
For some Toolkit versions, you might need to disconnect and reconnect active sessions.
If you no longer need Toolkit, you can remove it without uninstalling TimescaleDB or PostgreSQL.
- Drop the Toolkit extension from your databases
Connect to each database where Toolkit is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with Toolkit enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all objects that depend on the Toolkit extension. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Uninstall the Toolkit package
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- (Optional) Remove dependencies
To also remove unused dependencies:
These instructions use the
brew package manager. For more information on
installing or using Homebrew, see the
brew homepage.
- Tap the Tiger Data formula repository
This also contains formulae for TimescaleDB and
timescaledb-tune.
- Update your local brew installation
- Install TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to PostgreSQL
- Create the Toolkit extension in the databaseWarning
If you encounter an error like
could not access file "$libdir/timescaledb_toolkit-X.XX.X", you may need to create a symlink from
.soto
.dylibformat:
This is due to a known issue in the Homebrew formula where the library is installed with a
.soextension, but PostgreSQL on macOS expects a
.dylibextension.
Update Toolkit by installing the latest version and running
ALTER EXTENSION.
- Update your local repository list
- Install the latest version of TimescaleDB Toolkit
- Connect to PostgreSQL
- Update the Toolkit extension in the databaseNote
For some Toolkit versions, you might need to disconnect and reconnect active sessions.
If you no longer need Toolkit, you can remove it without uninstalling TimescaleDB or PostgreSQL.
- Drop the Toolkit extension from your databases
Connect to each database where Toolkit is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with Toolkit enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all objects that depend on the Toolkit extension. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Uninstall the Toolkit package
- (Optional) Remove manual symlinks
If you created a manual
.dylibsymlink as a workaround during installation, remove it:
To install Toolkit from source:
- Build the extension from the latest source code
Follow the build instructions in the TimescaleDB Toolkit GitHub repository to download and build the latest version.
- Connect to your database
- Create the Toolkit extension in the database
To update Toolkit installed from source:
- Build the extension from the latest source code
Follow the build instructions in the TimescaleDB Toolkit GitHub repository to download and build the latest version.
- Connect to your database
- Update the Toolkit extension in the database
If you installed Toolkit by building from source, you can uninstall it without removing TimescaleDB or PostgreSQL.
- Drop the Toolkit extension from your databases
Connect to each database where Toolkit is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with Toolkit enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all objects that depend on the Toolkit extension. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.