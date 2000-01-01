Troubleshooting
Troubleshoot common problems with self-hosted TimescaleDB
Failed to start a background worker
You might see this error message in the logs if background workers aren’t properly configured:
To fix this error, make sure that
max_worker_processes,
max_parallel_workers, and
timescaledb.max_background_workers are properly
set.
timescaledb.max_background_workers should equal the number of databases
plus the number of concurrent background workers.
max_worker_processes should
equal the sum of
timescaledb.max_background_workers and
max_parallel_workers.
For more information, see the configuration docs.
Log error: could not access file “timescaledb”
If your PostgreSQL logs have this error preventing it from starting up, you
should double-check that the TimescaleDB files have been installed to the
correct location. The installation methods use
pg_config to get PostgreSQL‘s
location. However, if you have multiple versions of PostgreSQL installed on the
same machine, the location
pg_config points to may not be for the version you
expect. To check which version of TimescaleDB is used:
If that is the correct version, double-check that the installation path is
the one you’d expect. For example, for PostgreSQL 11.0 installed via
Homebrew on macOS it should be
/usr/local/Cellar/postgresql/11.0/bin:
If either of those steps is not the version you are expecting, you need to
either uninstall the incorrect version of PostgreSQL if you can, or update your
PATH environmental variable to have the correct path of
pg_config listed
first, that is, by prepending the full path:
Then, reinstall TimescaleDB and it should find the correct installation path.
Warnings during
pg_dump migration
You might see these warnings during the migration process:
You can safely ignore these errors. The migration still occurs successfully.
Permission error during pg_restore migration
The
pg_restore function tries to apply the TimescaleDB extension when it
copies your schema. This can cause a permissions error:
If you already have the TimescaleDB extension installed, you can safely ignore this.
Permission denied for table
job_errors when
running pg_dump
You might see this error when running
pg_dump:
When the
pg_dump tool tries to acquire a lock on the
job_errors
table, if the user doesn’t have the required SELECT permission, it
results in this error.
To resolve this issue, use a superuser account to grant the necessary
permissions to the user requiring the
pg_dump tool.
Use this command to grant permissions to
<TEST_USER>:
Errors when running
pg_dump
You might see this notice when running
pg_dump:
You can safely ignore this. Your hypertable data is still accurately copied.
Errors after restoring from file dump
You might see this error after restoring from a file dump:
When loading from a logical dump make sure that you set
timescaledb.restoring to
true before loading
the dump.
Version mismatch when dumping and restoring a database
The PostgreSQL
pg_dump command does not allow you to specify which version of
the extension to use when backing up. This can create problems if you have a
more recent version installed. For example, if you create the backup using an
older version of TimescaleDB, and when you restore it uses the current version,
without giving you an opportunity to upgrade first.
You can work around this problem when you are restoring from backup by making sure the new PostgreSQL instance has the same extension version as the original database before you perform the restore. After the data is restored, you can upgrade the version of TimescaleDB.
Install or upgrade of TimescaleDB Toolkit fails
In some cases, when you create the TimescaleDB Toolkit extension, or upgrade it
with the
ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb_toolkit UPDATE command, it might fail
with this error:
This occurs if the list of available extensions does not include the version you are trying to upgrade to, and it can occur if the package was not installed correctly in the first place. To correct the problem, install the upgrade package, restart PostgreSQL, verify the version, and then attempt the update again.
- Check your package repository
If you’re installing Toolkit from a package, check your package manager’s local repository list. Make sure the TimescaleDB repository is available and contains Toolkit. Update your local repository list with
apt updateor
yum update.
- Restart PostgreSQL
Restart your PostgreSQL service.
- Verify the available version
Check that the right version of Toolkit is among your available extensions:
The result should look like this:
- Retry the command
Retry
CREATE EXTENSIONor
ALTER EXTENSION.
Upgrade fails with “old version has already been loaded”
When you use the
ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE command to upgrade, you
might see this error:
This occurs if you don’t run
ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE as the
first command after starting a new session using psql, or if you use tab
completion when running the command. Tab completion triggers metadata queries in
the background which prevents the alter extension from being the first command.
To correct the problem, execute the ALTER EXTENSION command like this:
Could not access file “timescaledb-<version>”: No such file or directory
If this error occurs immediately after updating your version of TimescaleDB and
the file mentioned is from the previous version, it is probably due to an
incomplete update process. Within the greater PostgreSQL server instance, each
database that has TimescaleDB installed needs to be updated with the SQL command
ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE; while connected to that database.
Otherwise, the database looks for the previous version of the
timescaledb files.
See the upgrade docs for more info.
Error loading the TimescaleDB extension on Windows
If you see a message saying that PostgreSQL cannot load the TimescaleDB library
timescaledb-<version>.dll:
Start a new psql session to your self-hosted instance and create the
timescaledb extension as the first command:
Upgrade fails with no update path
When you use the
ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE command to
upgrade, it might fail with this error:
This occurs if the list of available extensions does not include the version you are trying to upgrade to, and it can occur if the package was not installed correctly in the first place. To correct the problem, install the upgrade package, restart PostgreSQL, verify the version, and then attempt the upgrade again.