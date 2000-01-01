Troubleshooting

Failed to start a background worker

You might see this error message in the logs if background workers aren’t properly configured:

Terminal window "<TYPE_OF_BACKGROUND_JOB>" : failed to start a background worker

To fix this error, make sure that max_worker_processes , max_parallel_workers , and timescaledb.max_background_workers are properly set. timescaledb.max_background_workers should equal the number of databases plus the number of concurrent background workers. max_worker_processes should equal the sum of timescaledb.max_background_workers and max_parallel_workers .

For more information, see the configuration docs.

Log error: could not access file “timescaledb”

If your PostgreSQL logs have this error preventing it from starting up, you should double-check that the TimescaleDB files have been installed to the correct location. The installation methods use pg_config to get PostgreSQL‘s location. However, if you have multiple versions of PostgreSQL installed on the same machine, the location pg_config points to may not be for the version you expect. To check which version of TimescaleDB is used:

Terminal window $ pg_config --version PostgreSQL 12.3

If that is the correct version, double-check that the installation path is the one you’d expect. For example, for PostgreSQL 11.0 installed via Homebrew on macOS it should be /usr/local/Cellar/postgresql/11.0/bin :

Terminal window $ pg_config --bindir /usr/local/Cellar/postgresql/11.0/bin

If either of those steps is not the version you are expecting, you need to either uninstall the incorrect version of PostgreSQL if you can, or update your PATH environmental variable to have the correct path of pg_config listed first, that is, by prepending the full path:

Terminal window export PATH = /usr/local/Cellar/postgresql/11.0/bin:$PATH

Then, reinstall TimescaleDB and it should find the correct installation path.

Warnings during pg_dump migration

You might see these warnings during the migration process:

Terminal window pg_dump: warning: there are circular foreign-key constraints on this table: pg_dump: hypertable pg_dump: You might not be able to restore the dump without using --disable-triggers or temporarily dropping the constraints. pg_dump: Consider using a full dump instead of a --data-only dump to avoid this problem.

Terminal window pg_dump: NOTICE: hypertable data are in the chunks, no data will be copied DETAIL: Data for hypertables are stored in the chunks of a hypertable so COPY TO of a hypertable will not copy any data. HINT: Use "COPY (SELECT * FROM <hypertable>) TO ..." to copy all data in hypertable, or copy each chunk individually.

Terminal window WARNING: skipping "<TABLE OR INDEX>" --- only superuser can analyze it

You can safely ignore these errors. The migration still occurs successfully.

Permission error during pg_restore migration

The pg_restore function tries to apply the TimescaleDB extension when it copies your schema. This can cause a permissions error:

Terminal window pg_restore: creating EXTENSION "timescaledb" pg_restore: creating COMMENT "EXTENSION timescaledb" pg_restore: while PROCESSING TOC: pg_restore: from TOC entry 6239 ; 0 0 COMMENT EXTENSION timescaledb pg_restore: error: could not execute query: ERROR: must be owner of extension timescaledb

If you already have the TimescaleDB extension installed, you can safely ignore this.

Permission denied for table job_errors when running pg_dump

You might see this error when running pg_dump :

Terminal window pg_dump: error: query failed: ERROR: permission denied for table job_errors pg_dump: detail: Query was: LOCK TABLE _timescaledb_internal.job_errors IN ACCESS SHARE MODE

When the pg_dump tool tries to acquire a lock on the job_errors table, if the user doesn’t have the required SELECT permission, it results in this error.

To resolve this issue, use a superuser account to grant the necessary permissions to the user requiring the pg_dump tool. Use this command to grant permissions to <TEST_USER> :

GRANT SELECT ON TABLE _timescaledb_internal . job_errors TO < TEST_USER > ;

Errors when running pg_dump

You might see this notice when running pg_dump :

Terminal window pg_dump: NOTICE: hypertable data are in the chunks, no data will be copied DETAIL: Data for hypertables are stored in the chunks of a hypertable so COPY TO of a hypertable will not copy any data. HINT: Use "COPY (SELECT * FROM <hypertable>) TO ..." to copy all data in hypertable, or copy each chunk individually.

You can safely ignore this. Your hypertable data is still accurately copied.

Errors after restoring from file dump

You might see this error after restoring from a file dump:

Terminal window org.postgresql.util.PSQLException: ERROR: invalid INSERT on the root table of hypertable "_hyper_1_10_chunk.

When loading from a logical dump make sure that you set timescaledb.restoring to true before loading the dump.

Version mismatch when dumping and restoring a database

The PostgreSQL pg_dump command does not allow you to specify which version of the extension to use when backing up. This can create problems if you have a more recent version installed. For example, if you create the backup using an older version of TimescaleDB, and when you restore it uses the current version, without giving you an opportunity to upgrade first.

You can work around this problem when you are restoring from backup by making sure the new PostgreSQL instance has the same extension version as the original database before you perform the restore. After the data is restored, you can upgrade the version of TimescaleDB.

Install or upgrade of TimescaleDB Toolkit fails

In some cases, when you create the TimescaleDB Toolkit extension, or upgrade it with the ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb_toolkit UPDATE command, it might fail with this error:

ERROR: extension "timescaledb_toolkit" has no update path from version "1.2" to version "1.3"

This occurs if the list of available extensions does not include the version you are trying to upgrade to, and it can occur if the package was not installed correctly in the first place. To correct the problem, install the upgrade package, restart PostgreSQL, verify the version, and then attempt the update again.

Check your package repository If you’re installing Toolkit from a package, check your package manager’s local repository list. Make sure the TimescaleDB repository is available and contains Toolkit. Update your local repository list with apt update or yum update . Restart PostgreSQL Restart your PostgreSQL service. Verify the available version Check that the right version of Toolkit is among your available extensions: SELECT * FROM pg_available_extensions WHERE name = 'timescaledb_toolkit' ; The result should look like this: Terminal window -[ RECORD 1 ]-----+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- name | timescaledb_toolkit default_version | 1.6.0 installed_version | 1.6.0 comment | Library of analytical hyperfunctions, time-series pipelining, and other SQL utilities Retry the command Retry CREATE EXTENSION or ALTER EXTENSION .

Upgrade fails with “old version has already been loaded”

When you use the ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE command to upgrade, you might see this error:

ERROR: extension "timescaledb" cannot be updated after the old version has already been loaded

This occurs if you don’t run ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE as the first command after starting a new session using psql, or if you use tab completion when running the command. Tab completion triggers metadata queries in the background which prevents the alter extension from being the first command.

To correct the problem, execute the ALTER EXTENSION command like this:

psql - X - c 'ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE;'

Could not access file “timescaledb-<version>”: No such file or directory

If this error occurs immediately after updating your version of TimescaleDB and the file mentioned is from the previous version, it is probably due to an incomplete update process. Within the greater PostgreSQL server instance, each database that has TimescaleDB installed needs to be updated with the SQL command ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE; while connected to that database. Otherwise, the database looks for the previous version of the timescaledb files.

See the upgrade docs for more info.

Error loading the TimescaleDB extension on Windows

If you see a message saying that PostgreSQL cannot load the TimescaleDB library timescaledb-<version>.dll :

ERROR: could not load library "C:/Program Files/PostgreSQL/16/lib/timescaledb-2.14.2.dll" : The specified module could not be found.

Start a new psql session to your self-hosted instance and create the timescaledb extension as the first command:

Terminal window psql -X -d "postgres://<user>:<password>@<source_host>:<source_port>/<db_name>" -c "CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS timescaledb;"

When you use the ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE command to upgrade, it might fail with this error:

ERROR: extension "timescaledb" has no update path from version "X.Y" to version "X.Z"

This occurs if the list of available extensions does not include the version you are trying to upgrade to, and it can occur if the package was not installed correctly in the first place. To correct the problem, install the upgrade package, restart PostgreSQL, verify the version, and then attempt the upgrade again.