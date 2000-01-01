Uninstall TimescaleDB
Uninstall TimescaleDB without uninstalling PostgreSQL
You can uninstall TimescaleDB without uninstalling PostgreSQL. Choose your platform below.
If you installed TimescaleDB using Docker, you can completely remove the TimescaleDB container, image, and optionally the data volumes.
- Stop the running container
If you named your container differently when you created it, replace
timescaledbwith your container name.
- Remove the container
This removes the container but preserves the data volume and the Docker image.
- List and remove the Docker image
See which TimescaleDB images you have installed:
You see something like:
Remove the TimescaleDB image:
Replace
pg18with your PostgreSQL version.
- (Optional) Remove the dataWarning
This step permanently deletes all your database data. Only proceed if you’re sure you no longer need this data or have backed it up.
List all Docker volumes:
If you used a named volume when creating your container, remove it:
If you used a host directory mount (with the
-v </a/local/data/folder>:/pgdataflag), you can manually delete that directory:
If you deployed TimescaleDB on Kubernetes, you can completely remove all associated resources including the StatefulSet, Service, PersistentVolumeClaim, Secret, and application deployments.
- Back up any important data from your TimescaleDB instance
- If you created a test pod during installation, delete it
- Remove any application deployments that connect to TimescaleDB
- Remove the service that exposes TimescaleDB within the cluster
- Delete the StatefulSet managing the TimescaleDB pods
This terminates the TimescaleDB pod.
- Delete the PersistentVolumeClaimWarning
Deleting the PersistentVolumeClaim permanently deletes all your database data. Ensure you have backed up any data you need before proceeding.
- Remove the Kubernetes secret containing database credentials
- (Optional) Delete the namespace
If you created a dedicated namespace for TimescaleDB, you can remove it as well.Warning
Only delete the namespace if you’re certain no other resources are using it. This will delete all resources in the namespace.
Take the following steps to uninstall TimescaleDB based on your distribution:
- Drop the TimescaleDB extension from your databases
Connect to each database where TimescaleDB is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with TimescaleDB enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all TimescaleDB-specific objects including hypertables, continuous aggregates, and retention policies. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Remove TimescaleDB from shared_preload_libraries
Edit the PostgreSQL configuration file:
Find the line with
shared_preload_librariesand remove
timescaledbfrom the list. For example, change:
to:
If there are other extensions in the list, keep them and only remove
timescaledb.
- Restart PostgreSQL
- Uninstall the TimescaleDB package
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- Remove the TimescaleDB repository configuration
- Remove dependencies
Remove unused dependencies installed with TimescaleDB:Warning
This step may also remove PostgreSQL as a dependency.
- Drop the TimescaleDB extension from your databases
Connect to each database where TimescaleDB is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with TimescaleDB enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all TimescaleDB-specific objects including hypertables, continuous aggregates, and retention policies. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Remove TimescaleDB from shared_preload_libraries
Edit the PostgreSQL configuration file:
Find the line with
shared_preload_librariesand remove
timescaledbfrom the list. For example, change:
to:
If there are other extensions in the list, keep them and only remove
timescaledb.
- Restart PostgreSQL
- Uninstall the TimescaleDB package
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- Remove the TimescaleDB repository configuration
- Remove dependencies
Remove unused dependencies installed with TimescaleDB:Warning
This step may also remove PostgreSQL as a dependency.
- Drop the TimescaleDB extension from your databases
Connect to each database where TimescaleDB is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with TimescaleDB enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all TimescaleDB-specific objects including hypertables, continuous aggregates, and retention policies. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Remove TimescaleDB from shared_preload_libraries
Edit the PostgreSQL configuration file:
Press
/to search, type
shared_preload_libraries, and press Enter. Press
ito edit. Find the line with
shared_preload_librariesand remove
timescaledbfrom the list. For example, change:
to:
If there are other extensions in the list, keep them and only remove
timescaledb. Press
Esc, then type
:wqand press Enter to save.
- Restart PostgreSQL
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- Uninstall the TimescaleDB package
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- Remove the TimescaleDB repository configuration
- Remove dependencies
Remove unused dependencies installed with TimescaleDB:Warning
This step may also remove PostgreSQL as a dependency.
- Drop the TimescaleDB extension from your databases
Connect to each database where TimescaleDB is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with TimescaleDB enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all TimescaleDB-specific objects including hypertables, continuous aggregates, and retention policies. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Remove TimescaleDB from shared_preload_libraries
Edit the PostgreSQL configuration file:
Press
/to search, type
shared_preload_libraries, and press Enter. Press
ito edit. Find the line with
shared_preload_librariesand remove
timescaledbfrom the list. For example, change:
to:
If there are other extensions in the list, keep them and only remove
timescaledb.
- Restart PostgreSQL
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- Uninstall the TimescaleDB package
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- Remove the TimescaleDB repository configuration
- Remove dependencies
Remove unused dependencies installed with TimescaleDB:Warning
This step may also remove PostgreSQL as a dependency.
- Drop the TimescaleDB extension from your databases
Connect to each database where TimescaleDB is enabled and remove the extension:
At the
psqlprompt:
Repeat this for all databases with TimescaleDB enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all TimescaleDB-specific objects including hypertables, continuous aggregates, and retention policies. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Remove TimescaleDB from shared_preload_libraries
Edit the PostgreSQL configuration file:
Press
/to search, type
shared_preload_libraries, and press Enter. Press
ito edit. Find the line with
shared_preload_librariesand remove
timescaledbfrom the list. For example, change:
to:
If there are other extensions in the list, keep them and only remove
timescaledb. Press
Esc, then type
:wqand press Enter to save.
- Restart PostgreSQL
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- Uninstall the TimescaleDB package
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- Remove the TimescaleDB repository configuration
- Remove dependencies
Remove unused dependencies installed with TimescaleDB:Warning
This step may also remove PostgreSQL as a dependency.
Uninstall self-hosted TimescaleDB with Homebrew or MacPorts.
- Drop the TimescaleDB extension from your databases
At the
psqlprompt, remove the TimescaleDB extension:
Repeat this for all databases with TimescaleDB enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.
- Remove TimescaleDB from shared_preload_libraries
Edit the PostgreSQL configuration file:
Find the line with
shared_preload_librariesand remove
timescaledbfrom the list. For example, change:
to:
If there are other extensions in the list, keep them and only remove
timescaledb.
- Restart PostgreSQL
- Uninstall TimescaleDB
- Remove all the dependencies and related files
- Drop the TimescaleDB extension from your databases
At the
psqlprompt, remove the TimescaleDB extension:
- Remove TimescaleDB from shared_preload_libraries
At the command prompt, remove
timescaledbfrom
shared_preload_librariesin the
postgresql.confconfiguration file:
- Save the changes to the postgresql.conf file
- Restart PostgreSQL
- Uninstall TimescaleDB and the related dependencies
If you installed TimescaleDB on Windows using a package manager, you can uninstall it without removing PostgreSQL.
- Drop the TimescaleDB extension from your databases
Open Command Prompt or PowerShell and connect to each database where TimescaleDB is enabled:
At the
psqlprompt, remove the extension:
Repeat this for all databases with TimescaleDB enabled. To exit psql, type
\q.Warning
Using
CASCADEwill drop all TimescaleDB-specific objects including hypertables, continuous aggregates, and retention policies. Ensure you have backed up any data you want to keep.
- Remove TimescaleDB from shared_preload_libraries
Open your PostgreSQL configuration file. The default location is:
You may need to run the editor as Administrator.
Find the line with
shared_preload_librariesand remove
timescaledbfrom the list. For example, change:
to:
If there are other extensions in the list, keep them and only remove
timescaledb.
Save the file.
- Restart PostgreSQL
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
- Remove TimescaleDB binaries
Manually remove the TimescaleDB files from your PostgreSQL installation directory.
Note
Remove TimescaleDB library files. You may need to run PowerShell as Administrator:
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
Remove TimescaleDB extension files:
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
If you encounter permission errors, ensure you’re running PowerShell as Administrator.