Uninstall TimescaleDB

Warning This step permanently deletes all your database data. Only proceed if you’re sure you no longer need this data or have backed it up.

List all Docker volumes:

Terminal window docker volume ls

If you used a named volume when creating your container, remove it:

Terminal window docker volume rm <volume-name>

If you used a host directory mount (with the -v </a/local/data/folder>:/pgdata flag), you can manually delete that directory: