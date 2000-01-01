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Uninstall TimescaleDB

Uninstall TimescaleDB without uninstalling PostgreSQL

You can uninstall TimescaleDB without uninstalling PostgreSQL. Choose your platform below.

If you installed TimescaleDB using Docker, you can completely remove the TimescaleDB container, image, and optionally the data volumes.

  1. Stop the running container
    Terminal window
    docker stop timescaledb

    If you named your container differently when you created it, replace timescaledb with your container name.

  2. Remove the container
    Terminal window
    docker rm timescaledb

    This removes the container but preserves the data volume and the Docker image.

  3. List and remove the Docker image

    1. See which TimescaleDB images you have installed:

      Terminal window
      docker images | grep timescale

      You see something like:

      Terminal window
      timescale/timescaledb-ha               pg18      1ec79f20f47d   9 hours ago    6.2GB

    2. Remove the TimescaleDB image:

      Terminal window
      docker rmi timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18

      Replace pg18 with your PostgreSQL version.

  4. (Optional) Remove the data
    Warning

    This step permanently deletes all your database data. Only proceed if you’re sure you no longer need this data or have backed it up.

    List all Docker volumes:

    Terminal window
    docker volume ls

    If you used a named volume when creating your container, remove it:

    Terminal window
    docker volume rm <volume-name>

    If you used a host directory mount (with the -v </a/local/data/folder>:/pgdata flag), you can manually delete that directory:

    Terminal window
    rm -rf </a/local/data/folder>