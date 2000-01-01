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Upgrade TimescaleDB

Upgrade your self-hosted TimescaleDB installation to a minor or major version in-place, or revert to the previous minor

A major upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB X.<minor version> to Y.<minor version>. A minor upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB <major version>.x, to TimescaleDB <major version>.y. You upgrade your self-hosted TimescaleDB installation in-place.

This section shows you how to: