Upgrade TimescaleDB
Upgrade your self-hosted TimescaleDB installation to a minor or major version in-place, or revert to the previous minor
A major upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB
X.<minor version> to
Y.<minor version>.
A minor upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB
<major version>.x, to TimescaleDB
<major version>.y.
You upgrade your self-hosted TimescaleDB installation in-place.
This section shows you how to:
- Upgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB to a new minor version.
- Upgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB to a new major version.
- Upgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB running in a Docker container to a new minor version.
- Upgrade PostgreSQL to a new version.
- Downgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB to the previous minor version.