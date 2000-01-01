Upgrade TimescaleDB running in Docker
Upgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB running in a Docker container to a new minor version
If you originally installed TimescaleDB using Docker, you can upgrade from within the Docker container. This allows you to upgrade to the latest TimescaleDB version while retaining your data.
The
timescale/timescaledb-ha* images have the files necessary to run previous versions. Patch releases
only contain bugfixes so should always be safe. Non-patch releases may rarely require some extra steps.
These steps are mentioned in the release notes for the version of TimescaleDB
that you are upgrading to.
After you upgrade the docker image, you run
ALTER EXTENSION for all databases using TimescaleDB.
The examples in this page use a Docker instance called
timescaledb. If you
have given your Docker instance a different name, replace it when you issue the
commands.
Determine the mount point typeSection titled “Determine the mount point type”
When you start your upgraded Docker container, you need to be able to point the new Docker image to the location that contains the data from your previous version. To do this, you need to work out where the current mount point is. The current mount point varies depending on whether your container is using volume mounts, or bind mounts.
- Find the mount type used by your Docker container
This returns either
volumeor
bind.
Upgrade TimescaleDB within DockerSection titled “Upgrade TimescaleDB within Docker”
To upgrade TimescaleDB within Docker, you need to download the upgraded image, stop the old container, and launch the new container pointing to your existing data.
- Pull the latest TimescaleDB image
This command pulls the latest version of TimescaleDB running on PostgreSQL 18:
If you’re using another version of PostgreSQL, look for the relevant tag in the TimescaleDB HA repository on Docker Hub.
- Stop the old container, and remove it
- Launch a new container with the upgraded Docker image
Launch based on your mount point type:
- Connect to the upgraded instance using psql with the -X flag
- At the
psqlprompt, use the
ALTERcommand to upgrade the extension
The TimescaleDB Toolkit extension is packaged with TimescaleDB HA, it includes additional hyperfunctions to help you with queries and data analysis.Note
If you have multiple databases, update each database separately.
- Pull the latest TimescaleDB image
This command pulls the latest version of TimescaleDB running on PostgreSQL 18.
If you’re using another version of PostgreSQL, look for the relevant tag in the TimescaleDB light repository on Docker Hub.
- Stop the old container, and remove it
- Launch a new container with the upgraded Docker image
Launch based on your mount point type:
- Connect to the upgraded instance using psql with the -X flag
- At the
psqlprompt, use the
ALTERcommand to upgrade the extensionNote
If you have multiple databases, you need to update each database separately.