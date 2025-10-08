Back up and recover services

Tiger Cloud provides comprehensive backup and recovery solutions to protect your data, including automatic daily backups, cross-region protection, and point-in-time recovery.

Tiger Cloud automatically handles backup for your Tiger Cloud services using the pgBackRest tool. You don’t need to perform backups manually. What’s more, with cross-region backup, you are protected when an entire AWS region goes down.

Tiger Cloud automatically creates one full backup every week, and incremental backups every day in the same region as your service. Additionally, all Write-Ahead Log (WAL) files are retained back to the oldest full backup. This means that you always have a full backup available for the current and previous week:

On Scale and Enterprise pricing plans, you can check the list of backups for the previous 14 days in Tiger Console. To do so, select your service, then click Operations > Backup and restore > Backup history .

In the event of a storage failure, a service automatically recovers from a backup to the point of failure. If the whole availability zone goes down, your Tiger Cloud services are recovered in a different zone. In the event of a user error, you can create a point-in-time recovery fork.

Note Cross-region backup is available on Enterprise pricing plan.

For added reliability, you can enable cross-region backup. This protects your data when an entire AWS region goes down. In this case, you have two identical backups of your service at any time, but one of them is in a different AWS region. Cross-region backups are updated daily and weekly in the same way as a regular backup. You can have one cross-region backup for a service.

You enable cross-region backup when you create a service, or configure it for an existing service in Tiger Console:

Select your service and open backup settings In Console, select your service and click Operations > Backup & restore . Enable cross-region backup In Cross-region backup , select the region in the dropdown and click Enable backup . You can now see the backup, its region, and creation date in a list.

You can have one cross-region backup per service. To change the region of your backup:

Open backup settings for your service In Console, select your service and click Operations > Backup & restore . Disable the existing backup Click the trash icon next to the existing backup to disable it. Create a new backup in a different region

Create a point-in-time recovery fork Section titled “Create a point-in-time recovery fork”

To recover your service from a destructive or unwanted action, create a point-in-time recovery fork. You can recover a service to any point within the period defined by your pricing plan. The original service stays untouched to avoid losing data created since the time of recovery.

Since the point-in-time recovery is done in a fork, to migrate your application to the point of recovery, change the connection strings in your application to use the fork. The provision time for the recovery fork is typically less than twenty minutes, but can take longer depending on the amount of WAL to be replayed.

To avoid paying for compute for the recovery fork and the original service, pause the original to only pay storage costs.

You initiate a point-in-time recovery from a same-region or cross-region backup in Tiger Console:

Same-region backup

Cross-region backup Ensure the service is running or paused In Tiger Console, from the Services list, ensure the service you want to recover has a status of Running or Paused . Create a recovery fork Navigate to Operations > Service management and click Create recovery fork . Select the recovery point Select the recovery point, ensuring the correct time zone (UTC offset). Configure the fork You can configure the compute resources, add an HA replica, tag your fork, and add a connection pooler. Best practice is to match the same configuration you had at the point you want to recover to. Confirm the recovery fork Confirm by clicking Create recovery fork . A fork of the service is created. The recovered service shows in Services with a label specifying which service it has been forked from. Update the connection strings in your app Since the point-in-time recovery is done in a fork, to migrate your application to the point of recovery, change the connection strings in your application to use the fork. Contact us, and we will assist in recovering your service.

Create a service fork Section titled “Create a service fork”

To manage development forks: