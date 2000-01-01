Manage data security in your service
Restrict data access with read-only PostgreSQL roles
When you create a service, Tiger Cloud assigns you the tsdmadmin role. This role has full permissions to modify data in your service. However, Tiger Cloud does not provide superuser access. tsdmadmin is not a superuser.
As tsdmadmin, you can use standard PostgreSQL means to create other roles or assign individual permissions. This page shows you how to create a read-only role for your database. Adding a read-only role does not provide resource isolation. To restrict the access of a read-only user, as well as isolate resources, create a read replica instead.
Create a read-only user
You can create a read-only user to provide limited access to your database.
- Connect to your service as the tsdbadmin user
- Create the new role
- Grant usage on the schema to allow access to objects within it
- Grant the appropriate permissions for the role, as required
For example, to grant
SELECTpermissions to a specific table, use:
To grant
SELECTpermissions to all tables in a specific schema, use:
- Create a new user
- Assign the role to the new user