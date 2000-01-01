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Manage data security in your service

Restrict data access with read-only PostgreSQL roles

When you create a service, Tiger Cloud assigns you the tsdmadmin role. This role has full permissions to modify data in your service. However, Tiger Cloud does not provide superuser access. tsdmadmin is not a superuser.

As tsdmadmin, you can use standard PostgreSQL means to create other roles or assign individual permissions. This page shows you how to create a read-only role for your database. Adding a read-only role does not provide resource isolation. To restrict the access of a read-only user, as well as isolate resources, create a read replica instead.

Create a read-only user

You can create a read-only user to provide limited access to your database.

  1. Connect to your service as the tsdbadmin user
  2. Create the new role
    CREATE ROLE readaccess;
  3. Grant usage on the schema to allow access to objects within it
    GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA <SCHEMA_NAME> TO readaccess;
  4. Grant the appropriate permissions for the role, as required

    For example, to grant SELECT permissions to a specific table, use:

    GRANT SELECT ON <TABLE_NAME> TO readaccess;

    To grant SELECT permissions to all tables in a specific schema, use:

    GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA <SCHEMA_NAME> TO readaccess;
  5. Create a new user
    CREATE USER read_user WITH PASSWORD 'read_password';
  6. Assign the role to the new user
    GRANT readaccess TO read_user;