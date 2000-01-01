Tiger Cloud offers SAML authentication as part of its Enterprise offering. SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language) is an open standard for exchanging authentication and authorization data between parties. With SAML enabled Tiger Cloud customers can log into their Tiger Cloud account using their existing SSO service provider credentials.

Note Tiger Cloud supports most SAML providers that can handle IDP-initiated login

SAML offers many benefits for the Enterprise including:

Improved security: SAML centralizes user authentication with an identity provider (IdP). This makes it more difficult for attackers to gain access to user accounts.

Reduced IT costs: SAML can help companies reduce IT costs by eliminating the need to manage multiple user accounts and passwords.

Improved user experience: SAML makes it easier for users to access multiple applications and resources.

Reach out to your CSM/sales contact to get started. The connection process looks like the following: