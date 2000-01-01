AWS Transit Gateway enables you to securely connect to your Tiger Cloud on AWS from Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS, or any other cloud or on-premise environment.

You use AWS Transit Gateway as a traffic controller for your network. Instead of setting up multiple direct connections to different clouds, on-premise data centers, and other AWS services, you connect everything to AWS Transit Gateway. This simplifies your network and makes it easier to manage and scale.

You can then create a peering connection between your Tiger Cloud services and AWS Transit Gateway in Tiger Cloud. This means that, no matter how big or complex your infrastructure is, you can connect securely to your Tiger Cloud services.

For enhanced security, you can add peering connections to multiple Transit Gateways with overlapping CIDRs, Tiger Cloud creates a new isolated connection for every unique Transit Gateway ID. Otherwise, the existing connection is reused for your services in the same project and region.

To configure this secure connection, you:

Connect your infrastructure to AWS Transit Gateway. Create a Tiger Cloud Peering VPC with a peering connection to AWS Transit Gateway. Accept and configure the peering connection on your side. Attach individual services to the Peering VPC.

AWS Transit Gateway enables you to connect from almost any environment, this page provides examples for the most common use cases.

Amazon Web Services

Google Cloud

On-premise Create a Peering VPC in Tiger Console In Security > VPC , click Create a VPC : Choose your region and IP range, name your VPC, then click Create VPC : Your service and Peering VPC must be in the same AWS region. The number of Peering VPCs you can create in your project depends on your pricing plan. If you need another Peering VPC, either contact support@tigerdata.com or change your plan in Tiger Console. In the VPC Peering column, click Add . Provide your AWS account ID, Transit Gateway ID, CIDR ranges, and AWS region. Tiger Cloud creates a new isolated connection for every unique Transit Gateway ID. Click Add connection . Accept and configure peering connection in your AWS account Once your peering connection appears as Processing , you can accept and configure it in AWS: Accept the peering request coming from Tiger Cloud. The request can take up to 5 min to arrive. Within 5 more minutes after accepting, the peering should appear as Connected in Tiger Console. Configure at least the following in your AWS account networking: your subnet route table to route traffic to your Transit Gateway for the Peering VPC CIDRs; your Transit Gateway route table to route traffic to the newly created Transit Gateway peering attachment for the Peering VPC CIDRs; and security groups to allow outbound TCP 5432. Attach a Tiger Cloud service to the Peering VPC in Tiger Console Select the service you want to connect to the Peering VPC. Click Operations > Security > VPC . Select the VPC, then click Attach VPC . You cannot attach a Tiger Cloud service to multiple Tiger Cloud VPCs at the same time. Connect your infrastructure to AWS Transit Gateway Establish connectivity between Google Cloud and AWS. See Connect HA VPN to AWS peer gateways. Create a Peering VPC in Tiger Console In Security > VPC , click Create a VPC : Choose your region and IP range, name your VPC, then click Create VPC : Your service and Peering VPC must be in the same AWS region. The number of Peering VPCs you can create in your project depends on your pricing plan. If you need another Peering VPC, either contact support@tigerdata.com or change your plan in Tiger Console. In the VPC Peering column, click Add . Provide your AWS account ID, Transit Gateway ID, CIDR ranges, and AWS region. Tiger Cloud creates a new isolated connection for every unique Transit Gateway ID. Click Add connection . Accept and configure peering connection in your AWS account Once your peering connection appears as Processing , you can accept and configure it in AWS: Accept the peering request coming from Tiger Cloud. The request can take up to 5 min to arrive. Within 5 more minutes after accepting, the peering should appear as Connected in Tiger Console. Configure at least the following in your AWS account networking: your subnet route table to route traffic to your Transit Gateway for the Peering VPC CIDRs; your Transit Gateway route table to route traffic to the newly created Transit Gateway peering attachment for the Peering VPC CIDRs; and security groups to allow outbound TCP 5432. Attach a Tiger Cloud service to the Peering VPC in Tiger Console Select the service you want to connect to the Peering VPC. Click Operations > Security > VPC . Select the VPC, then click Attach VPC . You cannot attach a Tiger Cloud service to multiple Tiger Cloud VPCs at the same time. Connect your infrastructure to AWS Transit Gateway Establish connectivity between your on-premise infrastructure and AWS. See Centralize network connectivity using AWS Transit Gateway. Create a Peering VPC in Tiger Console In Security > VPC , click Create a VPC : Choose your region and IP range, name your VPC, then click Create VPC : Your service and Peering VPC must be in the same AWS region. The number of Peering VPCs you can create in your project depends on your pricing plan. If you need another Peering VPC, either contact support@tigerdata.com or change your plan in Tiger Console. In the VPC Peering column, click Add . Provide your AWS account ID, Transit Gateway ID, CIDR ranges, and AWS region. Tiger Cloud creates a new isolated connection for every unique Transit Gateway ID. Click Add connection . Accept and configure peering connection in your AWS account Once your peering connection appears as Processing , you can accept and configure it in AWS: Accept the peering request coming from Tiger Cloud. The request can take up to 5 min to arrive. Within 5 more minutes after accepting, the peering should appear as Connected in Tiger Console. Configure at least the following in your AWS account networking: your subnet route table to route traffic to your Transit Gateway for the Peering VPC CIDRs; your Transit Gateway route table to route traffic to the newly created Transit Gateway peering attachment for the Peering VPC CIDRs; and security groups to allow outbound TCP 5432. Attach a Tiger Cloud service to the Peering VPC in Tiger Console Select the service you want to connect to the Peering VPC. Click Operations > Security > VPC . Select the VPC, then click Attach VPC . You cannot attach a Tiger Cloud service to multiple Tiger Cloud VPCs at the same time.

You can now securely access your services in Tiger Cloud.