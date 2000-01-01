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Tiger Console overview

Manage access, security, and day-to-day operations for your services

You use Tiger Console to manage your services and data in a convenient, centralized manner. When you log into Tiger Console, you see Services and other project management tabs:

Check is running

When you select a Tiger Cloud service in the Services tab, you land in the Ops view. In this view, you manage your services. You see Overview and other related tabs:

Select a service to edit

Use the toggle at the top to switch to Data view. In this view, you can write queries with autocomplete for any service, save them in folders, share them, and create charts/dashboards with the added power of AI.

To query your service from any tab, click SQL Editor at the bottom. The floating window expands and is ready for work. Click the window icon in its top right to change the editor position on the screen.