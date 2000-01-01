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Encrypt data using pgcrypto

Encrypt sensitive data in your database using the pgcrypto extension

The pgcrypto PostgreSQL extension provides cryptographic functions such as:

  • General hashing
  • Password hashing
  • PGP encryption
  • Raw encryption
  • Random-data

For more information about these functions and the options available, see the pgcrypto documentation.

Use the pgcrypto extension to encrypt inserted data

The pgcrypto extension allows you to encrypt, decrypt, hash, and create digital signatures within your database. Tiger Data understands how precious your data is and safeguards sensitive information.

  1. Install the pgcrypto extension
    CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pgcrypto;

    Confirm the extension is installed using the \dx command:

        List of installed extensions
            Name         | Version |   Schema   |                                      Description
    ---------------------+---------+------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     pg_stat_statements  | 1.10    | public     | track planning and execution statistics of all SQL statements executed
     pgcrypto            | 1.3     | public     | cryptographic functions
     plpgsql             | 1.0     | pg_catalog | PL/pgSQL procedural language
     timescaledb         | 2.24.0  | public     | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition)
     timescaledb_toolkit | 1.22.0  | public     | Library of analytical hyperfunctions, time-series pipelining, and other SQL utilities
  2. Create a table named user_passwords
    CREATE TABLE user_passwords (username varchar(100) PRIMARY KEY, crypttext text);
  3. Insert values and replace <Password_Key> with a password key of your choice
       INSERT INTO tbl_sym_crypt (username, crypttext)
        VALUES ('user1', pgp_sym_encrypt('user1_password','<Password_Key>')),
           ('user2', pgp_sym_encrypt('user2_password','<Password_Key>'));
  4. Confirm the password is encrypted
    SELECT * FROM user_passwords;

    The encrypted passwords are listed:

           username |                                                                              crypttext
    ----------+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     user1      | \xc30d040703025caa37f9d1c731d169d240018529d6f0002b2948905a87e4787efaa0046e58fd3f04ee95594bea1803807063321f62c9651cbf0422b04508093df9644a76684b504b317cf633552fcf164f
     user2   | \xc30d0407030279bbcf760b81d3de73d23c01c04142632fc8527c0c1b17cc954c77f16df46022acddc565fd18f0f0f761ddb2f31b21c4ebe47a48039d685287d64506029e027cf29b5493b574df
    (2 rows)
  5. View the decrypted passwords

    Replace <Password_Key> with the password key that you created:

     SELECT username, pgp_sym_decrypt(crypttext::bytea, '<Password_Key>')
     FROM user_passwords;

    The decrypted passwords are listed:

     username | pgp_sym_decrypt
     ----------+-----------------
      user1   | user1_password
      user2   | user2_password
     (2 rows)