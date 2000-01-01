Encrypt data using pgcrypto

The pgcrypto PostgreSQL extension provides cryptographic functions such as:

General hashing

Password hashing

PGP encryption

Raw encryption

Random-data

For more information about these functions and the options available, see the pgcrypto documentation.

Use the pgcrypto extension to encrypt inserted data

The pgcrypto extension allows you to encrypt, decrypt, hash, and create digital signatures within your database. Tiger Data understands how precious your data is and safeguards sensitive information.