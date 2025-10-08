Back up and recover services

Tiger Cloud provides comprehensive backup and recovery solutions to protect your data, including automatic daily backups and point-in-time recovery.

Tiger Cloud automatically handles backup for your Tiger Cloud services using the pgBackRest tool. You don’t need to perform backups manually.

Tiger Cloud automatically creates one full backup every week, and incremental backups every day in the same region as your service. Additionally, all Write-Ahead Log (WAL) files are retained back to the oldest full backup. This means that you always have a full backup available for the current and previous week:

On Scale and Performance pricing plans, you can check the list of backups for the previous 14 days in Tiger Console. To do so, select your service, then click Operations > Backup and restore > Backup history .

In the event of a storage failure, a service automatically recovers from a backup to the point of failure. If the whole availability zone goes down, your Tiger Cloud services are recovered in a different zone. In the event of a user error, you can create a point-in-time recovery fork.

Create a point-in-time recovery fork Section titled “Create a point-in-time recovery fork”

To recover your service from a destructive or unwanted action, create a point-in-time recovery fork. You can recover a service to any point within the period defined by your pricing plan. The original service stays untouched to avoid losing data created since the time of recovery.

Since the point-in-time recovery is done in a fork, to migrate your application to the point of recovery, change the connection strings in your application to use the fork. The provision time for the recovery fork is typically less than twenty minutes, but can take longer depending on the amount of WAL to be replayed.

To avoid paying for compute for the recovery fork and the original service, pause the original to only pay storage costs.

You initiate a point-in-time recovery in Tiger Console:

Ensure the service is running or paused In Tiger Console, from the Services list, ensure the service you want to recover has a status of Running or Paused . Create a recovery fork Navigate to Operations > Backup & restore and click Create recovery fork . Select the recovery point Select the recovery point, ensuring the correct time zone (UTC offset). Configure the fork You can configure the compute resources, add an HA replica, tag your fork, and add a connection pooler. Best practice is to match the same configuration you had at the point you want to recover to. Confirm the recovery fork Confirm by clicking Create recovery fork . A fork of the service is created. The recovered service shows in Services with a label specifying which service it has been forked from. Update the connection strings in your app Update the connection strings in your app to use the fork.

Create a service fork Section titled “Create a service fork”

To manage development forks: