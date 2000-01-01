Billing and account management

As we enhance our offerings and align them with your evolving needs, pricing plans provide more value, flexibility, and efficiency for your business. Whether you’re a growing startup or a well-established enterprise, our plans are structured to support your journey towards greater success.

This page explains pricing plans for Tiger Cloud, and how to easily manage your Tiger Cloud account.

Pricing plans give you:

Enhanced performance : with increased CPU and storage capacities, your apps run smoother and more efficiently, even under heavy loads.

: with increased CPU and storage capacities, your apps run smoother and more efficiently, even under heavy loads. Improved scalability : as your business grows, so do your demands. Pricing plans scale with you, they provide the resources and support you need at each stage of your growth. Scale up or down based on your current needs, ensuring that you only pay for what you use.

: as your business grows, so do your demands. Pricing plans scale with you, they provide the resources and support you need at each stage of your growth. Scale up or down based on your current needs, ensuring that you only pay for what you use. Better support : access to enhanced support options, including production support and dedicated account management, ensures you have the help you need when you need it.

: access to enhanced support options, including production support and dedicated account management, ensures you have the help you need when you need it. Greater flexibility : we know that one size doesn’t fit all. Pricing plans give you the flexibility to choose the features and support levels that best match your business and engineering requirements. The ability to add features like I/O boost and customize your pricing plan means you can tailor Tiger Cloud services to fit your specific needs.

: we know that one size doesn’t fit all. Pricing plans give you the flexibility to choose the features and support levels that best match your business and engineering requirements. The ability to add features like I/O boost and customize your pricing plan means you can tailor Tiger Cloud services to fit your specific needs. Cost efficiency: by aligning our pricing with the value delivered, we ensure that you get the most out of every dollar spent. Our goal is to help you achieve more with less.

It’s that simple! You don’t pay for automated backups or networking costs, such as data ingest or egress. There are no per-query fees, nor additional costs to read or write data. It’s all completely transparent, easily understood, and up to you.

Using self-hosted TimescaleDB and our open-source products is still free.

If you create a Tiger Cloud account from Azure Marketplace, the pricing options are pay-as-you-go and annual commit. See Azure pricing for details.

With Tiger Cloud, you are not limited to pre-set compute and storage. Get as much as you need when provisioning your services or later, as your needs grow.

Compute : pay only for the compute resources you run. Compute is metered on an hourly basis, and you can scale it up to 64 CPU at any time. You can also scale out using replicas as your application grows. We also provide services to help you lower your compute needs while improving query performance. Tiger Cloud is very efficient and generally needs less compute than other databases to deliver the same performance. The best way to size your needs is to sign up for a $1000 credit, 30-day free trial and test with a realistic workload.

Storage: pay only for the storage you consume. You have high-performance storage for more frequently accessed data, and low-cost bottomless blob storage for older or less frequently accessed data. The high-performance storage offers you up to 64 TB of compressed (typically 80-100 TB uncompressed) data and is metered on your average GB consumption per hour. We can help you compress your data by up to 98% so you pay even less. For low-cost storage, Tiger Data charges for data tiered based on its original uncompressed size in the high-performance storage tier. There are no additional expenses, such as data transfer or compute.

For easy upgrades, each service stores the TimescaleDB binaries. This contributes up to 900 MB to overall storage, which amounts to less than $.80/month in additional storage costs.

How your bill is calculated Section titled “How your bill is calculated”

You are billed at the end of each month in arrears. Your monthly invoice includes an itemized cost accounting for each Tiger Cloud service and any additional charges.

Tiger Cloud charges are based on consumption and your pricing plan:

Compute : billed and metered on an hourly basis. This means that you are billed for a full hour even if the actual consumption is less. You can scale compute up and down at any time. If the compute config changes mid-hour, you are billed for the config used at the end of that hour.

: billed and metered on an hourly basis. This means that you are billed for a full hour even if the actual consumption is less. You can scale compute up and down at any time. If the compute config changes mid-hour, you are billed for the config used at the end of that hour. Storage: billed and metered on a quarter of an hour basis. Storage grows and shrinks automatically with your data.

For example, over the last month your Tiger Cloud service has been running compute for 500 hours total:

375 hours with 2 CPU

125 hours 4 CPU

and consumed high-performance storage for 720 hours total:

200 hours with 100 GB

520 hours with 150 GB

Compute cost = ( 375 x hourly price for 2 CPU ) + ( 125 x hourly price for 4 CPU )

High-performance storage cost = ( 200 x 100 GB x hourly price per GB ) + ( 520 x 150 GB x hourly price per GB )

Some add-ons such as tiered storage, HA replicas, and connection pooling may incur additional charges. These charges are clearly marked in your billing snapshot in Tiger Console.

Tips You are charged for all active standard services in your account, even if you are not actively using them. To reduce costs, pause or delete your unused services.

Use Tiger Cloud for free Section titled “Use Tiger Cloud for free”

Are you just starting out with Tiger Cloud? Activate a $1000-credit, 30-day trial of our Performance or Scale plan (no credit card required). After 30 days, any remaining credits expire and we may remove your data unless you’ve added a payment method.

After you have completed your trial, choose the pricing plan that suits your business and engineering needs. Two free services are included for all plans.

Note Free services are currently in beta.

If you want to try out features in a higher pricing plan before upgrading, contact us.

Upgrade or downgrade your pricing plans at any time Section titled “Upgrade or downgrade your pricing plans at any time”

You can upgrade or downgrade between the Performance and Scale plans whenever you want using Tiger Console. To move to Enterprise, get in touch with Tiger Data. If you switch your pricing plan mid-month, your prices are prorated to when you switch. Your services are not interrupted when you switch, so you can keep working without any hassle.

Monitor usage and costs

You keep track of your monthly usage in Tiger Console. Console shows your resource usage and dashboards with performance insights. This allows you to closely monitor your services’ performance, and any need to scale your services or upgrade your pricing plan.

Console also shows your month-to-date accrued charges, as well as a forecast of your expected month-end bill. Your previous invoices are also available as PDFs for download.

Tips You are charged for all active standard services in your account, even if you are not actively using them. To reduce costs, pause or delete your unused services.

Tiger Cloud support Section titled “Tiger Cloud support”

Tiger Data runs a global support organization with Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores above 99%. Support covers all timezones and is fully staffed at weekend hours.

All paid pricing plans have free Developer Support through email with a target response time of 1 business day; we are often faster. If you need 24x7 responsiveness, talk to us about Production Support.

You can open, view, reply to, and close support tickets from the Support tab in Tiger Console:

Charging for HA and read replicas Section titled “Charging for HA and read replicas”

HA and read replicas are both charged at the same rate as your primary services, based on the compute and primary storage consumed by your replicas. Data tiered to our bottomless storage tier is shared by all database replicas; replicas accessing tiered storage do not add to your bill.

Charging over regions Section titled “Charging over regions”

Storage is priced the same across all regions. However, compute prices vary depending on the region. This is because our cloud provider prices infrastructure differently based on region.

Features included in each pricing plan Section titled “Features included in each pricing plan”

The available pricing plans are:

Performance : for cost-focused, smaller projects. No credit card required to start.

: for cost-focused, smaller projects. No credit card required to start. Scale : for developers handling critical and demanding apps.

: for developers handling critical and demanding apps. Enterprise: for enterprises with mission-critical apps.

The features included in each pricing plan are:

Feature Performance Scale Enterprise Compute and storage Number of services Up to 2 free and 4 standard services Up to 2 free and and unlimited standard services Up to 2 free and and unlimited standard services CPU limit per service Up to 8 CPU Up to 32 CPU Up to 64 CPU Memory limit per service Up to 32 GB Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB Storage limit per service Up to 16 TB Up to 16 TB Up to 16 TB Bottomless blob storage Unlimited Unlimited Independently scale compute and storage Standard services only Standard services only Standard services only Data services and workloads Relational ✓ ✓ ✓ Time-series ✓ ✓ ✓ Vector search ✓ ✓ ✓ AI workflows (coming soon) ✓ ✓ ✓ Cloud SQL editor 3 seats 10 seats 20 seats Charts ✓ ✓ ✓ Dashboards 2 Unlimited Unlimited Storage and performance IOPS 3,000 - 5,000 5,000 - 8,000 5,000 - 8,000 Bandwidth (autoscales) 125 - 250 Mbps 250 - 500 Mbps Up to 500 mbps I/O boost Add-on:

Up to 16K IOPS, 1000 Mbps BW Add-on:

Up to 16K IOPS, 1000 Mbps BW Availability and monitoring High-availability replicas

(Automated multi-AZ failover) ✓ ✓ ✓ Read replicas ✓ ✓ Backup reports 14 days 14 days Point-in-time recovery and forking 3 days 14 days 14 days Performance insights ✓ ✓ ✓ Metrics and log exporters ✓ ✓ Security and compliance Role-based access ✓ ✓ ✓ Azure Private Link ✓ ✓ End-to-end encryption ✓ ✓ ✓ HIPAA compliance ✓ IP address allow list 1 list with up to 10 IP addresses Up to 10 lists with up to 10 IP addresses each Up to 10 lists with up to 100 IP addresses each Multi-factor authentication ✓ ✓ ✓ Federated authentication (SAML) ✓ SOC 2 Type 2 report ✓ ✓ Penetration testing report ✓ Security questionnaire and review ✓ Pay by invoice Available at minimum spend Available at minimum spend ✓ Uptime SLAs Standard Standard Enterprise Support and technical services Community support ✓ ✓ ✓ Email support ✓ ✓ ✓ Production support Add-on Add-on ✓ Named account manager ✓ JOIN services (Jumpstart Onboarding and INtegration) Available at minimum spend ✓

For a personalized quote, get in touch with Tiger Data.

Manage your Tiger Cloud pricing plan Section titled “Manage your Tiger Cloud pricing plan”

You handle all details about your Tiger Cloud project including updates to your pricing plan, payment methods, and add-ons in the billing section in Tiger Console:

Details : an overview of your pricing plan, usage, and payment details. You can add up to three credit cards to your Wallet . If you prefer to pay by invoice, contact Tiger Data and ask to change to corporate billing. You can also request early access to paying with crypto.

Emails : the addresses Tiger Data uses to communicate with you. Payment confirmations and alerts are sent to the email address you signed up with. Add another address to send details to other departments in your organization.

History : the list of your downloadable Tiger Cloud invoices.

Plans : choose the pricing plan supplying the features that suit your business and engineering needs.

Add-ons: add Production support and improved database performance for mission-critical workloads.

Azure Marketplace pricing Section titled “Azure Marketplace pricing”

When you get Tiger Cloud at Azure Marketplace, the following pricing options are available:

Pay-as-you-go : your consumption is calculated at the end of the month and included in your Azure invoice. No upfront costs, standard Tiger Cloud rates apply.

: your consumption is calculated at the end of the month and included in your Azure invoice. No upfront costs, standard Tiger Cloud rates apply. Annual commit: your consumption is calculated at the end of the month ensuring predictable pricing and seamless billing through your Azure account. We confirm the contract terms with you before finalizing the commitment.

Looking for a private offer? Get in touch with our sales team.