Azure Private Link creates a private connection between your Azure Virtual Network and Tiger Cloud services hosted on Azure, eliminating exposure to the public internet. Applications in your Azure VNet connect to a Private Endpoint with a private IP address, which links to Tiger Cloud. Once connected, your services become accessible only through the Private Endpoint, providing enhanced security, reduced attack surface, and compliance with data isolation requirements.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.

Create an Azure account with an active subscription.

Configure permissions to create private endpoints and manage network resources.

Create an Azure Virtual Network with a subnet for the resources you will connect to Tiger Cloud.

Set up Azure Private Link connection

Note Azure Private Link is currently in private preview. To request access in Tiger Console, go to Security > Private Endpoints and click Request access . Then refresh the page and follow the steps below.

Take the following steps to connect Tiger Cloud to Azure with Private Link:

Create a Private Link subscription authorization In Tiger Console, select Security > Private Endpoints > Configure Private Endpoint Connection . Enter your Azure subscription ID and specify a name for the Private Link authorization, then click a checkmark next to it. Under Alias , copy the alias for the region in which you need to create the connection. Choose the region closest to your Azure resources for optimal performance. Click Done . Tiger Cloud confirms your authorization. Once it is confirmed, you can create multiple private endpoints from the same authorized subscription. Create a private endpoint In Azure Portal, go to Private endpoints and click Create . In Subscription , select the subscription you have previously authorized in Tiger Cloud. In Resource group , select an existing resource group or create a new one for your private endpoint. Provide a name for your endpoint. Select the region where your Virtual Network is deployed, then click Next: Resource . In Connection method , select Connect to an Azure resource by resource ID or alias . In Resource ID or alias , paste the alias you have copied from Tiger Console. In Request message , enter your Tiger Cloud project ID, then click Next: Virtual Network . Select the Virtual Network and subnet for your endpoint, optionally select an application security group, then click Next: DNS . Optionally configure private DNS integration and tags for your endpoint, then click Next: Review + create . Review your config and click Create . Azure creates your private endpoint. Wait for the deployment to succeed. Go to Private endpoints and copy the private endpoint IP from the Private IP column. Sync the connection In Tiger Console > Security > Private Link , click Refresh . Tiger Cloud automatically approves connections from authorized subscriptions. Your connection appears in the list. Click Add IP and paste the IP address you have copied from Azure Portal. Click the three dots next to your connection and select + Attach service . Select your service from the dropdown and click Attach . You can attach a service to one Private Endpoint connection. From a VM inside your Azure VNet, connect to your service using a connection string with your connection details. You should be able to connect successfully. Warning After attaching a service to a Private Endpoint, it is no longer accessible from the public internet. Make sure all your applications are configured to connect through the Private Endpoint before attaching your service.

Manage connections