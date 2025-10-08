Service management
Fork, pause, delete, and reset passwords for Tiger Cloud services in Tiger Console
In the
Service management section of the
Operations dashboard, you can fork
your service, reset the password, pause, or delete the service.
Fork a service
When you a fork a service, you create its exact copy including
the underlying database. This allows you to create a copy that you can use for
testing purposes, or to prepare for a major version upgrade. The only difference
between the original and the forked service is that the
tsdbadmin user has a
different password.
The fork is created by restoring from backup and applying the write-ahead log. The data is fetched from Amazon S3, so forking doesn’t tax the running instance.
Forks only have data up to the point when the original service was forked. Any data written to the original service after the time of forking does not appear in the fork. If you want the fork to assume operations from the original service, pause your main service before forking to avoid any data discrepancy between services.
- In Tiger Console, ensure the service has a status of
Runningor
Paused, then click its name
- Navigate to the
Operationstab
- In the
Service managementsection, click
Fork service
In the dialog, confirm by clicking
Fork service. The forked service takes a few minutes to start.
- To change the configuration of your fork, click
Advanced options
You can set different compute and storage options, separate from your original service.
- Confirm by clicking
Fork service
The forked service takes a few minutes to start. It shows in the
Servicesdashboard with a label stating which service it has been forked from.
Create a service fork using the CLI
To manage development forks:
- Install Tiger CLI
Use the terminal to install the CLI:
- Set up API credentials
- Log Tiger CLI into your Tiger Cloud account:
Tiger CLI opens Console in your browser. Log in, then click
tiger auth login
Authorize. You can have a maximum of 10 active client credentials. If you get an error, open credentials and delete an unused credential.
- Select a Tiger Cloud project:
If only one project is associated with your account, this step is not shown. Where possible, Tiger CLI stores your authentication information in the system keychain/credential manager. If that fails, the credentials are stored in
Auth URL is: https://console.cloud.tigerdata.com/oauth/authorize?client_id=lotsOfURLstuff Opening browser for authentication... Select a project: > 1. Tiger Project (tgrproject) 2. YourCompany (Company wide project) (cpnproject) 3. YourCompany Department (dptproject) Use ↑/↓ arrows or number keys to navigate, enter to select, q to quit
~/.config/tiger/credentialswith restricted file permissions (600). By default, Tiger CLI stores your configuration in
~/.config/tiger/config.yaml.
- Log Tiger CLI into your Tiger Cloud account:
- Test your authenticated connection to Tiger Cloud by listing services
This call returns something like:
-
No services:
-
One or more services:
-
- Fork the service
You must specify exactly one timing option:
--now(fork at current state),
--last-snapshot(fork at last snapshot, faster), or
--to-timestamp(fork at specific point in time). By default a fork matches the resources of the parent Tiger Cloud service. For paid plans, specify
--cpuand/or
--memoryfor dedicated resources.
You see something like:
- When you are done, delete your forked service
- Use the CLI to request service delete:
tiger service delete <service_id>
- Validate the service delete:
You see something like:
Are you sure you want to delete service ‘<service_id>’? This operation cannot be undone. Type the service ID ‘<service_id>’ to confirm: <service_id>
🗑️ Delete request accepted for service ‘<service_id>’. ✅ Service ‘<service_id>’ has been successfully deleted.
- Use the CLI to request service delete:
Reset your service password
You can reset your service password from the
Operations dashboard. This is the
password you use to connect to your service, not the password for Tiger Console. To reset your Console password, navigate to the
Account page.
When you reset your service password, you are prompted for your Console password. When you have authenticated, you can create a new service password, ask Console to auto-generate a password, or switch your authentication type between SCRAM and MD5.
SCRAM (salted challenge response authentication mechanism) and MD5 (message digest algorithm 5) are cryptographic authentication mechanisms. Tiger Console uses SCRAM by default. It is more secure and strongly recommended. The MD5 option is provided for compatibility with older clients.
Change the service environment
In Tiger Cloud, you create services for the following environments:
- Development services: for less demanding tasks, such as ad hoc analytics, testing, or application building. Development services have no delete protection.
- Production services: for mission-critical applications like client-facing dashboards or APIs. Production services have delete protection.
Tiger Cloud applies upgrades differently to development and production services.
To change the environment of an existing service:
- In Tiger Console, select the service to update
- Click
Operations>
Environment, then change the tag under
Change service environment
Convert a free service to a standard one
You can convert a free service to a standard one, to increase its resources. Note that it is only available if you haven’t reached the quota on the number of standard services according to your pricing plan.
- In Tiger Console, select the service to update
- Click
Operations>
Environment>
Convert service to standard>
Yes, convert to standard
Pause a service
You can pause a service if you want to stop it running temporarily. When you pause a service, you are no longer billed for compute resources. However, you do need to continue paying for any storage you are using. Pausing a service ensures that it is still available, and is ready to be restarted at any time.
Delete a service
You can delete a service to remove it completely. This removes the service and its underlying data from the server. You cannot recover a deleted service.