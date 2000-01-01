Tiger Console overview
Manage daily operations, access control, security, and queries for Tiger Cloud services
You use Tiger Console to manage your services and data in a convenient, centralized manner. When you log into Tiger Console, you see
Services and other project management tabs:
Services: create a new service in your project, and view the existing services and their statuses. Each service is an optimized PostgreSQL instance extended with database engine innovations such as TimescaleDB, managed for you by Tiger Cloud.
Security: create VPCs and IP allowlists.
Exporters: export metrics and logs from your services.
Activity: check your services and project activity.
Settings: create client credentials, add AI model API keys, and request a SOC 2 report.
CLI/MCP: install Tiger CLI and set up Tiger MCP.
Users: add and remove users in your project.
Billing: check usage, change pricing plans, and manage payment methods.
Support: open and manage support tickets.
When you select a Tiger Cloud service in the
Services tab, you land in the Ops view. In this view, you manage your services. You see
Overview and other related tabs:
Overview: get an overview of your service details, infrastructure, connection info, and performance optimization tips.
Actions: connect and import data into your service.
Explorer: inspect objects and storage configuration for your service.
Monitoring: get visibility into your service performance.
Connectors: sync or stream directly in your service, so data from another source is continuously updated.
Operations: fully manage your service: configure compute and storage, set up replicas, back up, upgrade, and more.
AI: create vector embeddings and manage AI extensions for your service.
Use the toggle at the top to switch to Data view. In this view, you can write queries with autocomplete for any service, save them in folders, share them, and create charts/dashboards with the added power of AI.
To query your service from any tab, click
SQL Editor at the bottom. The floating window expands and is ready for work. Click the window icon in its top right to change the editor position on the screen.