Tiger Console overview

You use Tiger Console to manage your services and data in a convenient, centralized manner. When you log into Tiger Console, you see Services and other project management tabs:

When you select a Tiger Cloud service in the Services tab, you land in the Ops view. In this view, you manage your services. You see Overview and other related tabs:

Use the toggle at the top to switch to Data view. In this view, you can write queries with autocomplete for any service, save them in folders, share them, and create charts/dashboards with the added power of AI.