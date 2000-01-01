PostgreSQL extensions

autoinc Functions for autoincrementing fields -

amcheck Functions for verifying relation integrity -

bloom Bloom access method - signature file-based index -

bool_plperl Transform between bool and plperl -

btree_gin Support for indexing common datatypes in GIN -

btree_gist Support for indexing common datatypes in GiST -

citext Data type for case-insensitive character strings -

cube Data type for multidimensional cubes -

dict_int Text search dictionary template for integers -

dict_xsyn Text search dictionary template for extended synonym processing -

earthdistance Calculate great-circle distances on the surface of the Earth -

fuzzystrmatch Determine similarities and distance between strings -

hstore Data type for storing sets of (key, value) pairs -

hstore_plperl Transform between hstore and plperl -

insert_username Functions for tracking who changed a table -

intagg Integer aggregator and enumerator (obsolete) -

intarray Functions, operators, and index support for 1-D arrays of integers -

isn Data types for international product numbering standards -

jsonb_plperl Transform between jsonb and plperl -

lo Large object maintenance -

ltree Data type for hierarchical tree-like structures -

moddatetime Functions for tracking last modification time -

old_snapshot Utilities in support of old_snapshot_threshold -

pgcrypto Cryptographic functions -

pgrowlocks Show row-level locking information -

pgstattuple Obtain tuple-level statistics -

pg_freespacemap Examine the free space map (FSM) -

pg_prewarm Prewarm relation data -

pg_stat_statements Track execution statistics of all SQL statements executed For all services

pg_trgm Text similarity measurement and index searching based on trigrams -

pg_visibility Examine the visibility map (VM) and page-level visibility info -

plperl PL/Perl procedural language -

plpgsql SQL procedural language For all services

postgres_fdw Foreign data wrappers For all services

refint Functions for implementing referential integrity (obsolete) -

seg Data type for representing line segments or floating-point intervals -

sslinfo Information about SSL certificates -

tablefunc Functions that manipulate whole tables, including crosstab -

tcn Trigger change notifications -

tsm_system_rows TABLESAMPLE method which accepts the number of rows as a limit -

tsm_system_time TABLESAMPLE method which accepts the time in milliseconds as a limit -

unaccent Text search dictionary that removes accents -