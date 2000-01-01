Encrypt data using pgcrypto

The
pgcrypto PostgreSQL extension provides cryptographic functions such as:
- General hashing
- Password hashing
- PGP encryption
- Raw encryption
- Random-data
For more information about these functions and the options available, see the
pgcrypto documentation.
Use the
pgcrypto extension to encrypt inserted data
The
pgcrypto extension allows you to encrypt, decrypt, hash,
and create digital signatures within your database. Tiger Data understands how
precious your data is and safeguards sensitive information.
Install the
pgcrypto extension
Confirm the extension is installed using the
\dx command:
Create a table named
user_passwords
Insert values and replace
<Password_Key> with a password key of your choice
Confirm the password is encrypted
The encrypted passwords are listed:
View the decrypted passwords
Replace
<Password_Key> with the password key that you created:
The decrypted passwords are listed: