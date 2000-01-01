Create a chatbot using pgvector
Build a chatbot with vector similarity search using the pgvector extension
The
pgvector PostgreSQL extension helps you to store and search over machine
learning-generated embeddings. It provides different capabilities that allows
you to identify both exact and approximate nearest neighbors. It is designed to
work seamlessly with other PostgreSQL features, including indexing and querying.
For more information about these functions and the options available, see the pgvector repository.
Use the
pgvector extension to create a
chatbot
The
pgvector PostgreSQL extension allows you to create, store, and query
OpenAI vector embeddings in a PostgreSQL database instance. This page shows you how to
use retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to create a chatbot that combines
your data with ChatGPT using OpenAI and
pgvector. RAG provides a solution to the
problem that a foundational model such as GPT-3 or GPT-4 could be missing some
information needed to give a good answer, because that information was not in the
dataset used to train the model. This can happen if the information is stored in
private documents or only became available recently.
In this example, you create embeddings, insert the embeddings into a Tiger Cloud service and
query the embeddings using
pgvector. The content for the
embeddings is from the Tiger Data blog, specifically from the
Developer Q&A section, which features posts by Tiger Data users talking
about their real-world use cases.
Prerequisites
Before you begin, make sure you have:
-
Installed Python.
-
Created a Tiger Cloud service.
-
Downloaded the cheatsheet when you created the service. This sheet contains the connection details for the database you want to use as a vector database.
-
Cloned the pgvector repository.
-
Signed up for an OpenAI developer account.
-
Created an API key and made a note of your OpenAI API key.Note
If you are on a free plan there may be rate limiting for your API requests.
- Create and activate a Python virtual environment
- Set the environment variables
Set
OPENAI_API_KEYand
TIMESCALE_CONNECTION_STRING. In this example, to set the environment variables in macOS, open the
zshrcprofile. Replace
<OPENAI_API>, and
<SERVICE_URL>with your OpenAI API key and the URL of your Tiger Cloud service:
Update the shell with the new variables using
source ~/.zshrc
- Confirm that you have set the environment variables
- Install the required modules and packages
Using the
requirements.txtfile located in the
vector-cookbook\openai_pgvector_helloworlddirectory:
- Create the
create_embeddings.pyfile
To create embeddings for your data using the OpenAI API, open an editor of your choice and create the
create_embeddings.pyfile.
- Run
create_embeddings.py
You should see an output that looks a bit like this:
- Create the
insert_embeddings.pyfile
To insert these embeddings into your Tiger Cloud service using the
pgvectorextension, open an editor of your choice and create the
insert_embeddings.pyfile.
- Run
insert_embeddings.py
You should see an output that looks a bit like this:
- Create the
query_embeddings.pyfile
To query the embeddings that you inserted into your Tiger Cloud service, open an editor of your choice and create the
query_embeddings.pyfile. Here, the query is
How does Density use {C.TIMESCALE_DB}?.
- Run
query_embeddings.py
You should see an output that looks a bit like this: