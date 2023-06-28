Analyse geospatial data with PostGIS
Store, query, and analyze geospatial data in PostgreSQL using the PostGIS extension
The
postgis PostgreSQL extension provides storing, indexing, and querying
geographic data. It helps in spatial data analysis, the study of patterns,
anomalies, and theories within spatial or geographical data.
For more information about these functions and the options available, see the PostGIS documentation.
Use the
postgis extension to analyze geospatial data
The
postgis PostgreSQL extension allows you to conduct complex analyses of
your geospatial time-series data. Tiger Data understands that you have a
multitude of data challenges and helps you discover when things happened, and
where they occurred. In this example you can query when the
covid cases were
reported, where they were reported, and how many were reported around a
particular location.
- Install the
postgisextension
Confirm the extension is installed using the
\dxcommand:
- Create a hypertable named
covid_location
locationis a
GEOGRAPHYtype column that stores GPS coordinates using the 4326/WGS84 coordinate system, and
timerecords the time the GPS coordinate was logged for a specific
state_id. This hypertable is partitioned on the
timecolumn:
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE … WITH …, the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
- Create an index on the
state_idcolumn
- Insert sample data
The longitude and latitude coordinates of New Jersey are (-73.935242 40.730610), and New York are (-74.871826 39.833851):
- Fetch all cases of a specific state during a specific period
The data you get back looks a bit like this:
- Fetch the latest logged cases using SkipScan
Replace
<Interval_Time>with the number of days between the day you are running the query and the day the last report was logged in the table, in this case 30, June, 2023:
The
ST_AsText(location)function converts the binary geospatial data into human-readable format. The data you get back looks a bit like this:
- Fetch all cases within 10000 meters of Manhattan
The data you get back looks a bit like this: