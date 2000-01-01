Troubleshoot Tiger Cloud

Cannot create another database

ERROR: tsdb_admin: database <DB_NAME> is not an allowed database name HINT: Contact your administrator to configure the "tsdb_admin.allowed_databases"

Each Tiger Cloud service hosts a single PostgreSQL instance called tsdb . You see this error when you try to create an additional database in a service. If you need another database, create a new service.

User permissions do not allow chunks to be converted to columnstore or rowstore

ERROR: must be owner of hypertable "HYPERTABLE_NAME"

You might get this error if you attempt to compress a chunk into the columnstore, or decompress it back into rowstore with a non-privileged user account. To compress or decompress a chunk, your user account must have permissions that allow it to perform CREATE INDEX on the chunk. You can check the permissions of the current user with this command at the psql command prompt:

\dn + < USERNAME >

To resolve this problem, grant your user account the appropriate privileges with this command:

GRANT PRIVILEGES ON TABLE < TABLE_NAME > TO < ROLE_TYPE > ;