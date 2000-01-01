Troubleshoot Tiger Cloud
Diagnose and resolve common issues with Tiger Cloud services
Cannot create another database
Each Tiger Cloud service hosts a single PostgreSQL instance called
tsdb. You see this error when you try
to create an additional database in a service. If you need another database,
create a new service.
User permissions do not allow chunks to be converted to columnstore or rowstore
You might get this error if you attempt to compress a chunk into the columnstore, or decompress it back into rowstore with a non-privileged user
account. To compress or decompress a chunk, your user account must have permissions that allow it to perform
CREATE INDEX on the
chunk. You can check the permissions of the current user with this command at
the
psql command prompt:
To resolve this problem, grant your user account the appropriate privileges with this command:
For more information about the
GRANT command, see the
PostgreSQL documentation.