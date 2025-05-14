Vectorizer and in-database LLM calls migration guide

This guide is for Tiger Cloud (AWS and Azure). It does not apply to self-hosted deployments that never used Tiger Cloud-managed vectorizer scheduling.

The following AI capabilities are deprecated on Tiger Cloud and will be removed on June 30, 2026:

Managed vectorizer : the Tiger Cloud-managed service that ran vectorizer workers for you. Your vectorizer definitions and embedding tables stay in place; you run the vectorizer worker yourself (see Migrate the vectorizer).

: the Tiger Cloud-managed service that ran vectorizer workers for you. Your vectorizer definitions and embedding tables stay in place; you run the yourself (see Migrate the vectorizer). In-database LLM calls: SQL-callable helpers such as ai.openai_embed , ai.openai_chat_complete , ai.anthropic_generate , ai.ollama_embed , ai.cohere_embed , and related ai.* entry points. These will no longer be available from SQL.

Your data is not affected. Tables, embeddings, and vectorizer configuration remain in the database. Only Tiger Cloud-managed execution of the worker and the in-database LLM call surface are going away.

What is not changing: Semantic search with pgvector and pgvectorscale, and keyword search with BM25 via pg_textsearch, stay available on Tiger Cloud. Those are still the building blocks for hybrid search.

Upgrade the extension Section titled “Upgrade the extension”

In pgai v0.10.0, vectorizer code moved out of the ai extension into the standalone pgai Python package. On extension versions 0.4.0 through 0.9.x, vectorizer SQL objects still belong to the extension. Upgrade the extension before you follow the worker migration below.

1. check your current pgai version Section titled “1. check your current pgai version”

SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'ai' ;

If the result is 0.9.x or earlier, complete the upgrade steps below. If it is 0.10.0 or later, skip to Migrate the vectorizer.

2. upgrade pgai to the latest version Section titled “2. upgrade pgai to the latest version”

ALTER EXTENSION ai UPDATE ;

This migration detaches vectorizer objects from the extension without dropping them. Definitions and data stay intact.

3. install the pgai library for ongoing vectorizer management Section titled “3. install the pgai library for ongoing vectorizer management”

pip:

Terminal window pip install "pgai[vectorizer-worker]" pgai install -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"

Docker:

Terminal window docker run --pull always --rm --entrypoint python \ timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest \ -m pgai install -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"

After these steps, continue with Migrate the vectorizer.

Migrate the vectorizer Section titled “Migrate the vectorizer”

1. disable cloud scheduling Section titled “1. disable cloud scheduling”

Connect to your database and remove the cloud scheduler from your vectorizers. This deletes the TimescaleDB background jobs and sets scheduling to none , while leaving vectorizers enabled so your self-hosted worker can process them:

-- Delete the TimescaleDB scheduled jobs SELECT public . delete_job ((config -> 'scheduling' ->> 'job_id' ):: int ) FROM ai . vectorizer WHERE config -> 'scheduling' ->> 'implementation' = 'timescaledb' ; -- Switch scheduling to none UPDATE ai . vectorizer SET config = jsonb_set(config, '{scheduling}' , '{"config_type": "scheduling", "implementation": "none"}' ::jsonb) WHERE config -> 'scheduling' ->> 'implementation' = 'timescaledb' ;

2. get your connection string Section titled “2. get your connection string”

Copy your Tiger Cloud connection string from Tiger Console. It looks like:

postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require

3. run the vectorizer worker Section titled “3. run the vectorizer worker”

Pick one of the following.

Create a .env file with your API keys:

OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-your-openai-api-key

Run the worker:

Terminal window docker run \ --env-file .env \ timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest \ --db-url "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" \ --poll-interval 5m \ -c 4

name : pgai-vectorizer services : vectorizer-worker : image : timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest environment : PGAI_VECTORIZER_WORKER_DB_URL : "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" OPENAI_API_KEY : "sk-your-openai-api-key" command : [ "--poll-interval" , "5m" , "-c" , "4" ] restart : unless-stopped

Start it:

Terminal window docker compose up -d

Terminal window pip install pgai[vectorizer-worker]

Terminal window export OPENAI_API_KEY = sk-your-openai-api-key pgai vectorizer worker -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" --poll-interval 5m -c 4

import asyncio from datetime import timedelta from pgai import Worker worker = Worker( db_url = "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" , poll_interval = timedelta( minutes = 5 ), concurrency = 4 , ) asyncio.run(worker.run())

Full worker options: pgai vectorizer worker documentation.

Migrate away from in-database LLM calls Section titled “Migrate away from in-database LLM calls”

Move provider calls into application code. Keep using PostgreSQL for storage and vector search; generate embeddings and completions outside the database, then pass vectors or text into SQL as parameters.

Migrate embedding calls Section titled “Migrate embedding calls”

Before (embedding inside the database):

SELECT id, content FROM documents ORDER BY embedding <=> ai . openai_embed ( 'text-embedding-3-small' , 'search query' ) LIMIT 5 ;

After (embedding in Python, vector as a query parameter):

import openai import psycopg2 client = openai.OpenAI() # uses OPENAI_API_KEY env var def semantic_search (query: str , limit: int = 5 ): response = client.embeddings.create( model = "text-embedding-3-small" , input = query, ) embedding = response.data[ 0 ].embedding conn = psycopg2.connect( "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" ) cur = conn.cursor() cur.execute( """ SELECT id, content FROM documents ORDER BY embedding <=> %s ::vector LIMIT %s """ , (embedding, limit), ) return cur.fetchall()

With asyncpg, bind the embedding the way your driver and pgvector build expect (for example a string literal for vector or a supported sequence type):

import openai import asyncpg client = openai.OpenAI() async def semantic_search (query: str , limit: int = 5 ): response = client.embeddings.create( model = "text-embedding-3-small" , input = query, ) embedding = response.data[ 0 ].embedding conn = await asyncpg.connect( "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" ) rows = await conn.fetch( """ SELECT id, content FROM documents ORDER BY embedding <=> $1::vector LIMIT $2 """ , str (embedding), limit, ) return rows

Migrate chat completion calls Section titled “Migrate chat completion calls”

Before:

SELECT ai . openai_chat_complete ( 'gpt-4o' , jsonb_build_array( jsonb_build_object( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'Summarize this: ' || doc . content ) ) ) -> 'choices' -> 0 -> 'message' ->> 'content' AS summary FROM documents doc WHERE doc . id = 1 ;

After:

import openai client = openai.OpenAI() def summarize (content: str ) -> str : response = client.chat.completions.create( model = "gpt-4o" , messages = [{ "role" : "user" , "content" : f "Summarize this: { content } " }], ) return response.choices[ 0 ].message.content

Migrate Anthropic calls Section titled “Migrate Anthropic calls”

Before:

SELECT ai . anthropic_generate ( 'claude-sonnet-4-20250514' , jsonb_build_array( jsonb_build_object( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'Explain this concept' ) ) );

After:

import anthropic client = anthropic.Anthropic() def generate (prompt: str ) -> str : message = client.messages.create( model = "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" , max_tokens = 1024 , messages = [{ "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt}], ) return message.content[ 0 ].text

Migrate Cohere reranking Section titled “Migrate Cohere reranking”

Before:

SELECT ai . cohere_rerank ( 'rerank-english-v3.0' , 'search query' , jsonb_agg(content) ) FROM documents LIMIT 100 ;

After:

import cohere client = cohere.Client() def rerank (query: str , documents: list[ str ]) -> list : response = client.rerank( model = "rerank-english-v3.0" , query = query, documents = documents, ) return response.results

Summary of function replacements Section titled “Summary of function replacements”

Deprecated function Replacement ai.openai_embed(model, text) openai.OpenAI().embeddings.create(model=model, input=text) ai.openai_chat_complete(model, messages) openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=messages) ai.openai_chat_complete_simple(model, prompt) openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=[...]) ai.openai_moderate(model, input) openai.OpenAI().moderations.create(model=model, input=input) ai.anthropic_generate(model, messages) anthropic.Anthropic().messages.create(model=model, messages=messages) ai.ollama_embed(model, text) ollama.embed(model=model, input=text) ai.ollama_generate(model, prompt) ollama.generate(model=model, prompt=prompt) ai.ollama_chat_complete(model, messages) ollama.chat(model=model, messages=messages) ai.cohere_embed(model, text) cohere.Client().embed(model=model, texts=[text]) ai.cohere_rerank(model, query, docs) cohere.Client().rerank(model=model, query=query, documents=docs) ai.cohere_chat_complete(model, messages) cohere.Client().chat(model=model, messages=messages) ai.voyageai_embed(model, text) voyageai.Client().embed(texts=[text], model=model) ai.voyageai_rerank(model, query, docs) voyageai.Client().rerank(query=query, documents=docs, model=model)

General migration pattern Section titled “General migration pattern”

For any ai.* SQL function: