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Vectorizer and in-database LLM calls migration guide

Plan your move off Tiger Cloud-managed vectorizer workers and in-database LLM SQL helpers before June 30, 2026. Tables, embeddings, and vectorizer definitions stay in the database.

This guide is for Tiger Cloud (AWS and Azure). It does not apply to self-hosted deployments that never used Tiger Cloud-managed vectorizer scheduling.

The following AI capabilities are deprecated on Tiger Cloud and will be removed on June 30, 2026:

  • Managed vectorizer: the Tiger Cloud-managed service that ran vectorizer workers for you. Your vectorizer definitions and embedding tables stay in place; you run the vectorizer worker yourself (see Migrate the vectorizer).
  • In-database LLM calls: SQL-callable helpers such as ai.openai_embed, ai.openai_chat_complete, ai.anthropic_generate, ai.ollama_embed, ai.cohere_embed, and related ai.* entry points. These will no longer be available from SQL.

Your data is not affected. Tables, embeddings, and vectorizer configuration remain in the database. Only Tiger Cloud-managed execution of the worker and the in-database LLM call surface are going away.

What is not changing: Semantic search with pgvector and pgvectorscale, and keyword search with BM25 via pg_textsearch, stay available on Tiger Cloud. Those are still the building blocks for hybrid search.

Upgrade the extension

Section titled “Upgrade the extension”

In pgai v0.10.0, vectorizer code moved out of the ai extension into the standalone pgai Python package. On extension versions 0.4.0 through 0.9.x, vectorizer SQL objects still belong to the extension. Upgrade the extension before you follow the worker migration below.

1. check your current pgai version

Section titled “1. check your current pgai version”
SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'ai';

If the result is 0.9.x or earlier, complete the upgrade steps below. If it is 0.10.0 or later, skip to Migrate the vectorizer.

2. upgrade pgai to the latest version

Section titled “2. upgrade pgai to the latest version”
ALTER EXTENSION ai UPDATE;

This migration detaches vectorizer objects from the extension without dropping them. Definitions and data stay intact.

3. install the pgai library for ongoing vectorizer management

Section titled “3. install the pgai library for ongoing vectorizer management”

pip:

Terminal window
pip install "pgai[vectorizer-worker]"
pgai install -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"

Docker:

Terminal window
docker run --pull always --rm --entrypoint python \
  timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest \
  -m pgai install -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"

After these steps, continue with Migrate the vectorizer.

Migrate the vectorizer

Section titled “Migrate the vectorizer”

1. disable cloud scheduling

Section titled “1. disable cloud scheduling”

Connect to your database and remove the cloud scheduler from your vectorizers. This deletes the TimescaleDB background jobs and sets scheduling to none, while leaving vectorizers enabled so your self-hosted worker can process them:

-- Delete the TimescaleDB scheduled jobs
SELECT public.delete_job((config->'scheduling'->>'job_id')::int)
FROM ai.vectorizer
WHERE config->'scheduling'->>'implementation' = 'timescaledb';


-- Switch scheduling to none
UPDATE ai.vectorizer
SET config = jsonb_set(config, '{scheduling}', '{"config_type": "scheduling", "implementation": "none"}'::jsonb)
WHERE config->'scheduling'->>'implementation' = 'timescaledb';

2. get your connection string

Section titled “2. get your connection string”

Copy your Tiger Cloud connection string from Tiger Console. It looks like:

postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require

3. run the vectorizer worker

Section titled “3. run the vectorizer worker”

Pick one of the following.

Section titled “Option A: Docker (recommended)”

Create a .env file with your API keys:

OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-your-openai-api-key

Run the worker:

Terminal window
docker run \
  --env-file .env \
  timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest \
  --db-url "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" \
  --poll-interval 5m \
  -c 4

Option B: Docker Compose

Section titled “Option B: Docker Compose”
name: pgai-vectorizer
services:
  vectorizer-worker:
    image: timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest
    environment:
      PGAI_VECTORIZER_WORKER_DB_URL: "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"
      OPENAI_API_KEY: "sk-your-openai-api-key"
    command: ["--poll-interval", "5m", "-c", "4"]
    restart: unless-stopped

Start it:

Terminal window
docker compose up -d

Option C: CLI

Section titled “Option C: CLI”
Terminal window
pip install pgai[vectorizer-worker]
Terminal window
export OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-your-openai-api-key
pgai vectorizer worker -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" --poll-interval 5m -c 4

Option D: Python

Section titled “Option D: Python”
import asyncio
from datetime import timedelta


from pgai import Worker


worker = Worker(
    db_url="postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require",
    poll_interval=timedelta(minutes=5),
    concurrency=4,
)
asyncio.run(worker.run())

Full worker options: pgai vectorizer worker documentation.

Migrate away from in-database LLM calls

Section titled “Migrate away from in-database LLM calls”

Move provider calls into application code. Keep using PostgreSQL for storage and vector search; generate embeddings and completions outside the database, then pass vectors or text into SQL as parameters.

Migrate embedding calls

Section titled “Migrate embedding calls”

Before (embedding inside the database):

SELECT id, content
FROM documents
ORDER BY embedding <=> ai.openai_embed('text-embedding-3-small', 'search query')
LIMIT 5;

After (embedding in Python, vector as a query parameter):

import openai
import psycopg2


client = openai.OpenAI()  # uses OPENAI_API_KEY env var


def semantic_search(query: str, limit: int = 5):
    response = client.embeddings.create(
        model="text-embedding-3-small",
        input=query,
    )
    embedding = response.data[0].embedding


    conn = psycopg2.connect("postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require")
    cur = conn.cursor()
    cur.execute(
        """
        SELECT id, content
        FROM documents
        ORDER BY embedding <=> %s::vector
        LIMIT %s
        """,
        (embedding, limit),
    )
    return cur.fetchall()

With asyncpg, bind the embedding the way your driver and pgvector build expect (for example a string literal for vector or a supported sequence type):

import openai
import asyncpg


client = openai.OpenAI()


async def semantic_search(query: str, limit: int = 5):
    response = client.embeddings.create(
        model="text-embedding-3-small",
        input=query,
    )
    embedding = response.data[0].embedding


    conn = await asyncpg.connect("postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require")
    rows = await conn.fetch(
        """
        SELECT id, content
        FROM documents
        ORDER BY embedding <=> $1::vector
        LIMIT $2
        """,
        str(embedding),
        limit,
    )
    return rows

Migrate chat completion calls

Section titled “Migrate chat completion calls”

Before:

SELECT ai.openai_chat_complete(
  'gpt-4o',
  jsonb_build_array(
    jsonb_build_object('role', 'user', 'content', 'Summarize this: ' || doc.content)
  )
)->'choices'->0->'message'->>'content' AS summary
FROM documents doc
WHERE doc.id = 1;

After:

import openai


client = openai.OpenAI()


def summarize(content: str) -> str:
    response = client.chat.completions.create(
        model="gpt-4o",
        messages=[{"role": "user", "content": f"Summarize this: {content}"}],
    )
    return response.choices[0].message.content

Migrate Anthropic calls

Section titled “Migrate Anthropic calls”

Before:

SELECT ai.anthropic_generate(
  'claude-sonnet-4-20250514',
  jsonb_build_array(
    jsonb_build_object('role', 'user', 'content', 'Explain this concept')
  )
);

After:

import anthropic


client = anthropic.Anthropic()


def generate(prompt: str) -> str:
    message = client.messages.create(
        model="claude-sonnet-4-20250514",
        max_tokens=1024,
        messages=[{"role": "user", "content": prompt}],
    )
    return message.content[0].text

Migrate Cohere reranking

Section titled “Migrate Cohere reranking”

Before:

SELECT ai.cohere_rerank(
  'rerank-english-v3.0',
  'search query',
  jsonb_agg(content)
)
FROM documents
LIMIT 100;

After:

import cohere


client = cohere.Client()


def rerank(query: str, documents: list[str]) -> list:
    response = client.rerank(
        model="rerank-english-v3.0",
        query=query,
        documents=documents,
    )
    return response.results

Summary of function replacements

Section titled “Summary of function replacements”
Deprecated functionReplacement
ai.openai_embed(model, text)openai.OpenAI().embeddings.create(model=model, input=text)
ai.openai_chat_complete(model, messages)openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.openai_chat_complete_simple(model, prompt)openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=[...])
ai.openai_moderate(model, input)openai.OpenAI().moderations.create(model=model, input=input)
ai.anthropic_generate(model, messages)anthropic.Anthropic().messages.create(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.ollama_embed(model, text)ollama.embed(model=model, input=text)
ai.ollama_generate(model, prompt)ollama.generate(model=model, prompt=prompt)
ai.ollama_chat_complete(model, messages)ollama.chat(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.cohere_embed(model, text)cohere.Client().embed(model=model, texts=[text])
ai.cohere_rerank(model, query, docs)cohere.Client().rerank(model=model, query=query, documents=docs)
ai.cohere_chat_complete(model, messages)cohere.Client().chat(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.voyageai_embed(model, text)voyageai.Client().embed(texts=[text], model=model)
ai.voyageai_rerank(model, query, docs)voyageai.Client().rerank(query=query, documents=docs, model=model)

General migration pattern

Section titled “General migration pattern”

For any ai.* SQL function:

  1. Identify the provider from the name (openai_, anthropic_, ollama_, cohere_, voyageai_).
  2. Install that provider’s SDK (pip install openai, pip install anthropic, and so on).
  3. Call the SDK from your application before or after your SQL.
  4. Pass structured results as parameters (for embeddings, pass the vector into ORDER BY ... <=> $1 style queries).

Next steps

Section titled “Next steps”
TopicWhere to read
pgai SQL and vectorizer referencepgai reference
Vector search conceptsKey vector concepts for pgvector
Tiger Cloud + pgvector overviewUnderstand pgvector and pgvectorscale