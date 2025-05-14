Vectorizer and in-database LLM calls migration guide
Plan your move off Tiger Cloud-managed vectorizer workers and in-database LLM SQL helpers before June 30, 2026. Tables, embeddings, and vectorizer definitions stay in the database.
This guide is for Tiger Cloud (AWS and Azure). It does not apply to self-hosted deployments that never used Tiger Cloud-managed vectorizer scheduling.
The following AI capabilities are deprecated on Tiger Cloud and will be removed on June 30, 2026:
- Managed vectorizer: the Tiger Cloud-managed service that ran vectorizer workers for you. Your vectorizer definitions and embedding tables stay in place; you run the vectorizer worker yourself (see Migrate the vectorizer).
- In-database LLM calls: SQL-callable helpers such as
ai.openai_embed,
ai.openai_chat_complete,
ai.anthropic_generate,
ai.ollama_embed,
ai.cohere_embed, and related
ai.*entry points. These will no longer be available from SQL.
Your data is not affected. Tables, embeddings, and vectorizer configuration remain in the database. Only Tiger Cloud-managed execution of the worker and the in-database LLM call surface are going away.
What is not changing: Semantic search with pgvector and pgvectorscale, and keyword search with BM25 via pg_textsearch, stay available on Tiger Cloud. Those are still the building blocks for hybrid search.
Upgrade the extensionSection titled “Upgrade the extension”
In pgai v0.10.0, vectorizer code moved out of the
ai extension into the standalone pgai Python package. On extension versions 0.4.0 through 0.9.x, vectorizer SQL objects still belong to the extension. Upgrade the extension before you follow the worker migration below.
1. check your current pgai versionSection titled “1. check your current pgai version”
If the result is
0.9.x or earlier, complete the upgrade steps below. If it is 0.10.0 or later, skip to Migrate the vectorizer.
2. upgrade pgai to the latest versionSection titled “2. upgrade pgai to the latest version”
This migration detaches vectorizer objects from the extension without dropping them. Definitions and data stay intact.
3. install the pgai library for ongoing vectorizer managementSection titled “3. install the pgai library for ongoing vectorizer management”
pip:
Docker:
After these steps, continue with Migrate the vectorizer.
Migrate the vectorizerSection titled “Migrate the vectorizer”
1. disable cloud schedulingSection titled “1. disable cloud scheduling”
Connect to your database and remove the cloud scheduler from your vectorizers. This deletes the TimescaleDB background jobs and sets scheduling to
none, while leaving vectorizers enabled so your self-hosted worker can process them:
2. get your connection stringSection titled “2. get your connection string”
Copy your Tiger Cloud connection string from Tiger Console. It looks like:
3. run the vectorizer workerSection titled “3. run the vectorizer worker”
Pick one of the following.
Option A: Docker (recommended)Section titled “Option A: Docker (recommended)”
Create a
.env file with your API keys:
Run the worker:
Option B: Docker ComposeSection titled “Option B: Docker Compose”
Start it:
Option C: CLISection titled “Option C: CLI”
Option D: PythonSection titled “Option D: Python”
Full worker options: pgai vectorizer worker documentation.
Migrate away from in-database LLM callsSection titled “Migrate away from in-database LLM calls”
Move provider calls into application code. Keep using PostgreSQL for storage and vector search; generate embeddings and completions outside the database, then pass vectors or text into SQL as parameters.
Migrate embedding callsSection titled “Migrate embedding calls”
Before (embedding inside the database):
After (embedding in Python, vector as a query parameter):
With asyncpg, bind the embedding the way your driver and pgvector build expect (for example a string literal for
vector or a supported sequence type):
Migrate chat completion callsSection titled “Migrate chat completion calls”
Before:
After:
Migrate Anthropic callsSection titled “Migrate Anthropic calls”
Before:
After:
Migrate Cohere rerankingSection titled “Migrate Cohere reranking”
Before:
After:
Summary of function replacementsSection titled “Summary of function replacements”
|Deprecated function
|Replacement
ai.openai_embed(model, text)
openai.OpenAI().embeddings.create(model=model, input=text)
ai.openai_chat_complete(model, messages)
openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.openai_chat_complete_simple(model, prompt)
openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=[...])
ai.openai_moderate(model, input)
openai.OpenAI().moderations.create(model=model, input=input)
ai.anthropic_generate(model, messages)
anthropic.Anthropic().messages.create(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.ollama_embed(model, text)
ollama.embed(model=model, input=text)
ai.ollama_generate(model, prompt)
ollama.generate(model=model, prompt=prompt)
ai.ollama_chat_complete(model, messages)
ollama.chat(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.cohere_embed(model, text)
cohere.Client().embed(model=model, texts=[text])
ai.cohere_rerank(model, query, docs)
cohere.Client().rerank(model=model, query=query, documents=docs)
ai.cohere_chat_complete(model, messages)
cohere.Client().chat(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.voyageai_embed(model, text)
voyageai.Client().embed(texts=[text], model=model)
ai.voyageai_rerank(model, query, docs)
voyageai.Client().rerank(query=query, documents=docs, model=model)
General migration patternSection titled “General migration pattern”
For any
ai.* SQL function:
- Identify the provider from the name (
openai_,
anthropic_,
ollama_,
cohere_,
voyageai_).
- Install that provider’s SDK (
pip install openai,
pip install anthropic, and so on).
- Call the SDK from your application before or after your SQL.
- Pass structured results as parameters (for embeddings, pass the vector into
ORDER BY ... <=> $1style queries).
Next stepsSection titled “Next steps”
|Topic
|Where to read
|pgai SQL and vectorizer reference
|pgai reference
|Vector search concepts
|Key vector concepts for pgvector
|Tiger Cloud + pgvector overview
|Understand pgvector and pgvectorscale