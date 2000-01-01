Get started with Tiger Data

Tiger Data delivers PostgreSQL optimized for time-series, analytics, and AI workloads. Ingest millions of rows per second, query terabytes in milliseconds, and reduce storage costs by up to 98%, all with the PostgreSQL you already know.

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Hypertables automatically partition your data by time, making inserts and queries dramatically faster without changing your SQL.

Hypercore storage engine combines row and columnar storage, queries run up to 350x faster, ingestion is 44% faster, and storage shrinks by up to 98%.

Continuous aggregates pre-compute and auto-refresh your analytics, so dashboards and reports respond instantly.

Tiered storage seamlessly moves cold data to low-cost object storage while keeping it fully queryable.

100% PostgreSQL compatible, use your existing tools, drivers, and SQL skills.

Once you’re up and running, learn how things work, build your first queries, migrate your data, or configure your deployment.

Check out News and updates for the latest features and improvements.