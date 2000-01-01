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Get started with Tiger Data

Welcome to Tiger Data, choose your path to get started

Tiger Data delivers PostgreSQL optimized for time-series, analytics, and AI workloads. Ingest millions of rows per second, query terabytes in milliseconds, and reduce storage costs by up to 98%, all with the PostgreSQL you already know.

Choose your setup

Section titled “Choose your setup”
Tiger Cloud

Fully managed on AWS or Azure. Built-in high availability, tiered storage, observability, and automated operations.

Self-hosted TimescaleDB

Install the open-source engine on your own infrastructure. Full control over deployment and configuration.

Looking to host on Google Cloud? Explore MST →

Why Tiger Data?

Section titled “Why Tiger Data?”

Hypertables automatically partition your data by time, making inserts and queries dramatically faster without changing your SQL.

Hypercore storage engine combines row and columnar storage, queries run up to 350x faster, ingestion is 44% faster, and storage shrinks by up to 98%.

Continuous aggregates pre-compute and auto-refresh your analytics, so dashboards and reports respond instantly.

Tiered storage seamlessly moves cold data to low-cost object storage while keeping it fully queryable.

100% PostgreSQL compatible, use your existing tools, drivers, and SQL skills.

Keep on going!

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Once you’re up and running, learn how things work, build your first queries, migrate your data, or configure your deployment.

Learn

Understand the concepts behind hypertables, hypercore, continuous aggregates, and more

Build

How-to guides for writing queries, managing data, integrating tools, and optimizing performance

Migrate

Move your data from PostgreSQL, S3, Kafka, and other sources

Deploy

Configure, secure, scale, and monitor your deployment

What’s new

Section titled “What’s new”

Check out News and updates for the latest features and improvements.