Install self-hosted TimescaleDB
Install TimescaleDB on Linux, macOS, Windows, Docker, Kubernetes, or from source
TimescaleDB is an open-source PostgreSQL extension that powers Tiger Cloud. Designed for running real-time analytics on time-series data, it supercharges ingest, query, storage, and analytics performance.
The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using PostgreSQL tooling:
- Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.
- High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.
- Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.
- Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.
- Connection poolers for scaling client connections.
- Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.
- Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.
- Monitoring and observability.
Install TimescaleDB based on your distribution.
If you have previously installed PostgreSQL, you may encounter errors following these install instructions. Best practice is to fully remove any existing PostgreSQL installations before you begin. To keep your current PostgreSQL installation, install from source.
- Install the latest PostgreSQL packages
- Run the PostgreSQL package setup script
- Add the TimescaleDB package
- Install the TimescaleDB GPG key
- Update your local repository list
- Install TimescaleDB
To install a specific TimescaleDB release, set the version. For example:
sudo apt-get install timescaledb-2-postgresql-14='2.6.0*' timescaledb-2-loader-postgresql-14='2.6.0*'
Older versions of TimescaleDB may not support all the OS versions listed on this page.
- Tune your PostgreSQL instance for TimescaleDB
By default, this script is included with the
timescaledb-toolspackage when you install TimescaleDB. Use the prompts to tune your development or production environment. For more information on manual configuration, see Configuration. If you have an issue, run
sudo apt install timescaledb-tools.
- Restart PostgreSQL
- Log in to PostgreSQL as
postgres
You are in the psql shell.
- Set the password for
postgres
When you have set the password, type
\qto exit psql.
- Install the latest PostgreSQL packages
- Run the PostgreSQL package setup script
- Add the TimescaleDB package
- Install the TimescaleDB GPG key
For Ubuntu 21.10 and earlier use the following command:
- Update your local repository list
- Install TimescaleDB
To install a specific TimescaleDB release, set the version. For example:
sudo apt-get install timescaledb-2-postgresql-14='2.6.0*' timescaledb-2-loader-postgresql-14='2.6.0*'
Older versions of TimescaleDB may not support all the OS versions listed on this page.
- Tune your PostgreSQL instance for TimescaleDB
By default, this script is included with the
timescaledb-toolspackage when you install TimescaleDB. Use the prompts to tune your development or production environment. For more information on manual configuration, see Configuration. If you have an issue, run
sudo apt install timescaledb-tools.
- Restart PostgreSQL
- Log in to PostgreSQL as
postgres
You are in the psql shell.
- Set the password for
postgres
When you have set the password, type
\qto exit psql.
- Install the latest PostgreSQL packages
- Add the TimescaleDB repository
- Update your local repository list
- Install TimescaleDB
To avoid errors, do not install TimescaleDB Apache 2 Edition and TimescaleDB Community Edition at the same time.Note
On Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and later, disable the built-in PostgreSQL module:
sudo dnf -qy module disable postgresql
- Initialize the PostgreSQL instance
- Tune your PostgreSQL instance for TimescaleDB
This script is included with the
timescaledb-toolspackage when you install TimescaleDB. For more information, see configuration.
- Enable and start PostgreSQL
- Log in to PostgreSQL as
postgres
You are now in the psql shell.
- Set the password for
postgres
When you have set the password, type
\qto exit psql.
- Install the latest PostgreSQL packages
- Add the TimescaleDB repository
- Update your local repository list
- Install TimescaleDB
To avoid errors, do not install TimescaleDB Apache 2 Edition and TimescaleDB Community Edition at the same time.Note
On Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and later, disable the built-in PostgreSQL module:
sudo dnf -qy module disable postgresql
- Initialize the PostgreSQL instance
- Tune your PostgreSQL instance for TimescaleDB
This script is included with the
timescaledb-toolspackage when you install TimescaleDB. For more information, see configuration.
- Enable and start PostgreSQL
- Log in to PostgreSQL as
postgres
You are now in the psql shell.
- Set the password for
postgres
When you have set the password, type
\qto exit psql.
- Update your local repository list
- Install the latest PostgreSQL packages
- Add the TimescaleDB repository
- Disable the built-in {C.PG} module
This is for Rocky Linux 9 only.
- Install TimescaleDB
To avoid errors, do not install TimescaleDB Apache 2 Edition and TimescaleDB Community Edition at the same time.
- Initialize the PostgreSQL instance
- Tune your PostgreSQL instance for TimescaleDB
This script is included with the
timescaledb-toolspackage when you install TimescaleDB. For more information, see configuration.
- Enable and start PostgreSQL
- Log in to PostgreSQL as
postgres
You are now in the psql shell.
- Set the password for
postgres
When you have set the password, type
\qto exit psql.
ArchLinux packages are built by the community.
- Install the latest PostgreSQL and TimescaleDB packages
- Initalize your PostgreSQL instance
- Tune your PostgreSQL instance for TimescaleDB
This script is included with the
timescaledb-toolspackage when you install TimescaleDB. For more information, see configuration.
- Enable and start PostgreSQL
- Log in to PostgreSQL as
postgres
You are in the psql shell.
- Set the password for
postgres
When you have set the password, type
\qto exit psql.
Add the TimescaleDB extension to your databaseSection titled “Add the TimescaleDB extension to your database”
For improved performance, you enable TimescaleDB on each database on your self-hosted PostgreSQL instance. This section shows you how to enable TimescaleDB for a new database in PostgreSQL using
psql from the command line.
- Connect to a database on your PostgreSQL instance
In PostgreSQL, the default user and database are both
postgres. To use a different database, set
<database-name>to the name of that database:
- Add TimescaleDB to the database
- Check that TimescaleDB is installed
You see the list of installed extensions:
Press
\qto exit the list of extensions.
You can install TimescaleDB with MacOS and Homebrew.
If you have already installed PostgreSQL using a method other than Homebrew or MacPorts, you may encounter errors following these install instructions. Best practice is to fully remove any existing PostgreSQL installations before you begin. To keep your current PostgreSQL installation, install from source.
- Install Homebrew
If homebrew is not already installed on your machine, run the following command:
For more information about Homebrew, including installation instructions, see the Homebrew documentation.
- Install and start PostgreSQL
- Add PostgreSQL to your path
- Add the TimescaleDB Homebrew tap
- Install TimescaleDB
- Configure your database
- Run the setup script to complete installation
This command automatically locates the correct version and runs the setup script.
- Start the PostgreSQL service
- Verify PostgreSQL is running
You should see
postgresql@17with status
started.
- Connect to PostgreSQL
You are now in the psql shell.
- Set the password for your database user
(optional but recommended)
When you have set the password, type
\qto exit psql.
- Install MacPorts by downloading and running the package installer.
For more information about MacPorts, including installation instructions, see the MacPorts documentation.
- Install TimescaleDB and psql:
To view the files installed, run:Tips
MacPorts does not install the
timescaledb-toolspackage or run the
timescaledb-tunescript. For more information about tuning your database, see the TimescaleDB tuning tool.
- Log in to PostgreSQL as
postgres
You are in the psql shell.
- Set the password for
postgres
When you have set the password, type
\qto exit psql.
Add the TimescaleDB extension to your databaseSection titled “Add the TimescaleDB extension to your database”
For improved performance, you enable TimescaleDB on each database on your self-hosted PostgreSQL instance. This section shows you how to enable TimescaleDB for a new database in PostgreSQL using
psql from the command line.
- Connect to a database on your PostgreSQL instance
In PostgreSQL, the default user and database are both
postgres. To use a different database, set
<database-name>to the name of that database:
- Add TimescaleDB to the database
- Check that TimescaleDB is installed
You see the list of installed extensions:
Press
\qto exit the list of extensions.
To install TimescaleDB on Windows, you need:
- OpenSSL v3.x. For TimescaleDB v2.14.1 only, install OpenSSL v1.1.1.
- Visual C++ Redistributable for Visual Studio 2015
If you have previously installed PostgreSQL, you may encounter errors following these install instructions. Best practice is to fully remove any existing PostgreSQL installations before you begin. To keep your current PostgreSQL installation, install from source.
- Install the latest version of PostgreSQL and psql
-
Download PostgreSQL, then run the installer.
-
In the
Select Componentsdialog, check
Command Line Tools, along with any other components you want to install, and click
Next.
-
Complete the installation wizard.
-
-
Check that you can run
pg_config.
If you cannot run
pg_configfrom the command line, in the Windows Search tool, enter
system environment variables. The path should be
C:\Program Files\PostgreSQL\<version>\bin.
-
- Install TimescaleDB
-
Unzip the installer to
<install_dir>, that is, your selected directory.
Best practice is to use the latest version.
-
In
<install_dir>\timescaledb, right-click
setup.exe, then choose
Run as Administrator.
-
Complete the installation wizard.
During installation, the wizard will prompt you to run the
timescaledb-tunescript to optimize your PostgreSQL configuration. It is recommended to accept this option. For more information, see configuration.
If you see an error like
could not load library "C:/Program Files/PostgreSQL/17/lib/timescaledb-2.17.2.dll": The specified module could not be found., use Dependencies to ensure that your system can find the compatible DLLs for this release of TimescaleDB.
-
- Restart the PostgreSQL service
Replace
18with your PostgreSQL version if different.
Add the TimescaleDB extension to your databaseSection titled “Add the TimescaleDB extension to your database”
For improved performance, you enable TimescaleDB on each database on your self-hosted PostgreSQL instance. This section shows you how to enable TimescaleDB for a new database in PostgreSQL using
psql from the command line.
- Connect to a database on your PostgreSQL instance
In PostgreSQL, the default user and database are both
postgres. To use a different database, set
<database-name>to the name of that database:
- Add TimescaleDB to the database
- Check that TimescaleDB is installed
You see the list of installed extensions:
Press
\qto exit the list of extensions.
Windows downloadsSection titled “Windows downloads”
The latest TimescaleDB releases for PostgreSQL:
For release information, see the GitHub releases page.
You can install a TimescaleDB instance on any local system from a pre-built Docker container.
To install TimescaleDB from Docker, you need:
- Run the TimescaleDB Docker image
The TimescaleDB HA Docker image offers the most complete TimescaleDB experience. It uses Ubuntu, includes TimescaleDB Toolkit, and support for PostGIS and Patroni.
To install the latest release based on PostgreSQL 18:
TimescaleDB is pre-created in the default PostgreSQL database and is added by default to any new database you create in this image.
- Run the container
Replace
</a/local/data/folder>with the path to the folder you want to keep your data in the following command.
If you are running multiple container instances, change the port each Docker instance runs on.Note
If you have a local PostgreSQL instance already running on port 5432, change the Docker port mapping to avoid conflicts. For example, use
-p 5433:5432and adjust the connection string accordingly.
On UNIX-based systems, Docker modifies Linux IP tables to bind the container. If your system uses Linux Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW), Docker may override your UFW port binding settings. To prevent this, add
DOCKER_OPTS="--iptables=false"to
/etc/default/docker.
- Connect to a database on your PostgreSQL instance
The default user and database are both
postgres. You set the password in
POSTGRES_PASSWORDin the previous step. The default command to connect to PostgreSQL is:
If you changed the port mapping in step 2 (e.g., to 5433), update the port in the connection string accordingly.
- Check that TimescaleDB is installed
You see the list of installed extensions:
Press
qto exit the list of extensions.
More Docker options
If you want to access the container from the host but avoid exposing it to the
outside world, you can bind to
127.0.0.1 instead of the public interface, using this command:
If you don’t want to install
psql and other PostgreSQL client tools locally,
or if you are using a Microsoft Windows host system, you can connect using the
version of
psql that is bundled within the container with this command:
When you install TimescaleDB using a Docker container, the PostgreSQL settings
are inherited from the container. In most cases, you do not need to adjust them.
However, if you need to change a setting, you can add
-c setting=value to your
Docker
run command. For more information, see the
Docker documentation.
The link provided in these instructions is for the latest version of TimescaleDB on PostgreSQL 18. To find other Docker tags you can use, see the Dockerhub repository.
View logs in Docker
If you have TimescaleDB installed in a Docker container, you can view your logs
using Docker, instead of looking in
/var/lib/logs or
/var/logs. For more
information, see the Docker documentation on logs.
- Run the TimescaleDB Docker image
The light-weight TimescaleDB Docker image uses Alpine and does not contain TimescaleDB Toolkit or support for PostGIS and Patroni.
To install the latest release based on PostgreSQL 18:
TimescaleDB is pre-created in the default PostgreSQL database and added by default to any new database you create in this image.
- Run the container
If you are running multiple container instances, change the port each Docker instance runs on.Note
If you have a local PostgreSQL instance already running on port 5432, change the Docker port mapping to avoid conflicts. For example, use
-p 5433:5432and adjust the connection string accordingly.
On UNIX-based systems, Docker modifies Linux IP tables to bind the container. If your system uses Linux Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW), Docker may override your UFW port binding settings. To prevent this, add
DOCKER_OPTS="--iptables=false"to
/etc/default/docker.
- Connect to a database on your PostgreSQL instance
The default user and database are both
postgres. You set the password in
POSTGRES_PASSWORDin the previous step. The default command to connect to PostgreSQL in this image is:
If you changed the port mapping in step 2 (e.g., to 5433), update the port in the connection string accordingly.
- Check that TimescaleDB is installed
You see the list of installed extensions:
Press
qto exit the list of extensions.
More Docker options
If you want to access the container from the host but avoid exposing it to the outside world, you can bind to
127.0.0.1instead of the public interface, using this command:
If you don’t want to install
psqland other PostgreSQL client tools locally, or if you are using a Microsoft Windows host system, you can connect using the version of
psqlthat is bundled within the container with this command:
Existing containers can be stopped using
docker stopand started again with
docker startwhile retaining their volumes and data. When you create a new container using the
docker runcommand, by default you also create a new data volume. When you remove a Docker container with
docker rm, the data volume persists on disk until you explicitly delete it. You can use the
docker volume lscommand to list existing docker volumes. If you want to store the data from your Docker container in a host directory, or you want to run the Docker image on top of an existing data directory, you can specify the directory to mount a data volume using the
-vflag:
When you install TimescaleDB using a Docker container, the PostgreSQL settings are inherited from the container. In most cases, you do not need to adjust them. However, if you need to change a setting, you can add
-c setting=valueto your Docker
runcommand. For more information, see the Docker documentation.
The link provided in these instructions is for the latest version of TimescaleDB on PostgreSQL 18. To find other Docker tags you can use, see the Dockerhub repository.
View logs in Docker
If you have TimescaleDB installed in a Docker container, you can view your logs using Docker, instead of looking in
/var/log. For more information, see the Docker documentation on logs.
You can run TimescaleDB inside Kubernetes using the TimescaleDB Docker container images.
To run TimescaleDB inside Kubernetes, you need:
- Self-managed Kubernetes or a Kubernetes Turnkey Cloud Solution.
- kubectl for command-line interaction with your cluster.
Integrate TimescaleDB in a Kubernetes clusterSection titled “Integrate TimescaleDB in a Kubernetes cluster”
Running TimescaleDB on Kubernetes is similar to running PostgreSQL. This procedure outlines the steps for a non-distributed system.
To connect your Kubernetes cluster to self-hosted TimescaleDB running in the cluster:
- Create a default namespace for Tiger Data components
-
Create the Tiger Data namespace:
-
Set this namespace as the default for your session:
For more information, see Kubernetes Namespaces.
-
- Set up a persistent volume claim (PVC) storage
To manually set up a persistent volume and claim for self-hosted Kubernetes, run the following command:
- Deploy TimescaleDB as a StatefulSet
By default, the TimescaleDB HA Docker image you are installing on Kubernetes uses the default PostgreSQL database, user and password. This image includes TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit. To deploy TimescaleDB on Kubernetes, run the following command:
- Allow applications to connect by exposing TimescaleDB within Kubernetes
- Create a Kubernetes secret to store the database credentials
- Deploy an application that connects to TimescaleDB
- Test the database connection
-
Create and run a pod to verify database connectivity using your connection details saved in
tigerdata-secret:
-
Launch the PostgreSQL interactive shell within the created
test-pod:
You see the PostgreSQL interactive terminal.
-
Install with PostgreSQL Kubernetes operatorsSection titled “Install with PostgreSQL Kubernetes operators”
You can also use PostgreSQL Kubernetes operators to simplify installation, configuration, and life cycle management:
- StackGres (includes TimescaleDB images)
- PostgreSQL Operator (Patroni)
- PGO
- CloudNativePG
You can install TimescaleDB on any local system from source.
To install TimescaleDB from source, you need:
-
PostgreSQL: Install a supported version of PostgreSQL. We recommend not using TimescaleDB with PostgreSQL 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, or 12.21. These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that was reverted in subsequent releases. Build with PostgreSQL 17.2, 16.6, or higher.
-
Build tools:
- CMake 3.11 or later
- C language compiler (
gccor
clang). On Windows, Visual Studio 2015 or later works instead, ensure you install the CMake and Git components.
- Install the latest PostgreSQL source
-
At the command prompt, clone the TimescaleDB GitHub repository:
-
Change into the cloned directory:
-
Checkout the latest release. You can find the latest release tag on our Releases page:
This command produces an error that you are now in
detached headstate. It is expected behavior, and it occurs because you have checked out a tag, and not a branch. Continue with the steps in this procedure as normal.
-
- Build the source
-
Bootstrap the build system:
For installation on Microsoft Windows, you might need to add the
pg_configand
cmakefile locations to your path. In the Windows Search tool, search for
system environment variables. The path for
pg_configshould be
C:\Program Files\{C.PG}\<version>\bin. The path for
cmakeis within the Visual Studio directory.
-
Build the extension:
-
- Configure PostgreSQL
If you have more than one version of PostgreSQL installed, TimescaleDB can only be associated with one of them. The TimescaleDB build scripts use
pg_configto find out where PostgreSQL stores its extension files, so you can use
pg_configto find out which PostgreSQL installation TimescaleDB is using.
-
Locate the
postgresql.confconfiguration file:
-
Open the
postgresql.conffile and update
shared_preload_librariesto:
If you use other preloaded libraries, make sure they are comma separated.
-
Tune your PostgreSQL instance for TimescaleDB
This script is included with the
timescaledb-toolspackage when you install TimescaleDB. For more information, see configuration.
-
Restart the PostgreSQL instance:
-
- Set the user password
-
Log in to PostgreSQL as
postgres
You are in the psql shell.
-
Set the password for
postgres
When you have set the password, type
\qto exit psql.
-
Add the TimescaleDB extension to your databaseSection titled “Add the TimescaleDB extension to your database”
For improved performance, you enable TimescaleDB on each database on your self-hosted PostgreSQL instance. This section shows you how to enable TimescaleDB for a new database in PostgreSQL using
psql from the command line.
- Connect to a database on your PostgreSQL instance
In PostgreSQL, the default user and database are both
postgres. To use a different database, set
<database-name>to the name of that database:
- Add TimescaleDB to the database
- Check that TimescaleDB is installed
You see the list of installed extensions:
Press
\qto exit the list of extensions.
Supported platformsSection titled “Supported platforms”
|Operation system
|Version
|Debian
|13 Trixe, 12 Bookworm, 11 Bullseye
|Ubuntu
|24.04 Noble Numbat, 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish
|Red Hat Enterprise
|Linux 9, Linux 8
|Fedora
|Fedora 35, Fedora 34, Fedora 33
|Rocky Linux
|Rocky Linux 9 (x86_64), Rocky Linux 8
|ArchLinux (community-supported)
|Check the available packages
|Operation system
|Version
|macOS
|From 10.15 Catalina to 14 Sonoma
You can deploy TimescaleDB on the following systems:
|Operation system
|Version
|Microsoft Windows
|10, 11
|Microsoft Windows Server
|2019, 2022, 2025