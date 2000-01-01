Install self-hosted TimescaleDB

\dx

You see the list of installed extensions:

List of installed extensionsh Name | Version | Default version | Schema | Description -------------+---------+-----------------+------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- plpgsql | 1 . 0 | 1 . 0 | pg_catalog | PL / pgSQL procedural language timescaledb | 2 . 24 . 0 | 2 . 24 . 0 | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time- series data (Community Edition )

Press q to exit the list of extensions.

More Docker options

If you want to access the container from the host but avoid exposing it to the outside world, you can bind to 127.0.0.1 instead of the public interface, using this command:

Terminal window docker run -v </a/local/data/folder>:/pgdata -e PGDATA=/pgdata \ -d --name timescaledb -p 127.0.0.1:5432:5432 \ -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password timescale/timescaledb:latest-pg18

If you don’t want to install psql and other PostgreSQL client tools locally, or if you are using a Microsoft Windows host system, you can connect using the version of psql that is bundled within the container with this command:

Terminal window docker exec -it timescaledb psql -U postgres

Existing containers can be stopped using docker stop and started again with docker start while retaining their volumes and data. When you create a new container using the docker run command, by default you also create a new data volume. When you remove a Docker container with docker rm , the data volume persists on disk until you explicitly delete it. You can use the docker volume ls command to list existing docker volumes. If you want to store the data from your Docker container in a host directory, or you want to run the Docker image on top of an existing data directory, you can specify the directory to mount a data volume using the -v flag:

Terminal window docker run -d --name timescaledb -p 5432:5432 \ -v </your/data/dir>:/pgdata -e PGDATA=/pgdata \ -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password timescale/timescaledb:latest-pg18

When you install TimescaleDB using a Docker container, the PostgreSQL settings are inherited from the container. In most cases, you do not need to adjust them. However, if you need to change a setting, you can add -c setting=value to your Docker run command. For more information, see the Docker documentation.

The link provided in these instructions is for the latest version of TimescaleDB on PostgreSQL 18. To find other Docker tags you can use, see the Dockerhub repository.

View logs in Docker