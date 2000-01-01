Supported platforms
The platforms and systems supported by Tiger Data products
This page lists the platforms and systems that Tiger Data products have been tested on for the following options:
- Tiger Cloud: all the latest features that just work. A reliable and worry-free PostgreSQL cloud for all your workloads.
- Self-hosted products: create your best app from the comfort of your own developer environment.
Tiger CloudSection titled “Tiger Cloud”
Tiger Cloud always runs the latest version of all Tiger Data products. With Tiger Cloud you:
- Build everything on one service, and each service hosts one database
- Get faster queries using less compute
- Compress data without sacrificing performance
- View insights on performance, queries, and more
- Reduce storage with automated retention policies
See the available service capabilities and regions.
Available service capabilitiesSection titled “Available service capabilities”
Tiger Cloud services run optimized Tiger Data extensions on latest PostgreSQL, in a highly secure cloud environment. Each service is a specialized database instance tuned for your workload. Available capabilities are:
|Capability
|Extensions
|Real-time analytics - Lightning-fast ingest and querying of time-based and event data.
|AI and vector - Seamlessly build RAG, search, and AI agents.
|Hybrid - Everything for real-time analytics and AI workloads, combined.
|Support
Available regionsSection titled “Available regions”
Tiger Cloud services run in the following Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions:
|Region
|Zone
|Location
ap-south-1
|Asia Pacific
|Mumbai
ap-southeast-1
|Asia Pacific
|Singapore
ap-southeast-2
|Asia Pacific
|Sydney
ap-northeast-1
|Asia Pacific
|Tokyo
ca-central-1
|Canada
|Central
eu-central-1
|Europe
|Frankfurt
eu-central-2
|Europe
|Zurich
eu-west-1
|Europe
|Ireland
eu-west-2
|Europe
|London
sa-east-1
|South America
|São Paulo
us-east-1
|United States
|North Virginia
us-east-2
|United States
|Ohio
us-west-2
|United States
|Oregon
Tiger Cloud services run in the following Microsoft Azure regions:
|Region
|Location
eastus2
|Virginia
westeurope
|Amsterdam
Self-hosted productsSection titled “Self-hosted products”
You use Tiger Data‘s open-source products to create your best app from the comfort of your own developer environment.
See the available services and supported systems.
Available services
Tiger Data offers the following services for your self-hosted installations:
|Service type
|Description
|Self-hosted support
PostgreSQL, TimescaleDB support matrix
TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit run on PostgreSQL v10, v11, v12, v13, v14, v15, v16, v17, and v18. The latest versions support PostgreSQL 15 and higher.
PostgreSQL 15 support is deprecated and will be removed from TimescaleDB in June 2026.
|TimescaleDB version
|PostgreSQL 18
|PostgreSQL 17
|PostgreSQL 16
|PostgreSQL 15
|PostgreSQL 14
|PostgreSQL 13
|PostgreSQL 12
|PostgreSQL 11
|PostgreSQL 10
|2.26.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.25.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.24.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.23.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.22.x
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.21.x
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.20.x
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.17 - 2.19
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.16.x
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.13 - 2.15
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.12.x
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.10.x
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|2.5 - 2.9
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|2.4
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|2.1 - 2.3
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|2.0
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|1.7
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
We recommend not using TimescaleDB with PostgreSQL 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.
These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor PostgreSQL versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with PostgreSQL 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.
Supported operating system
You can deploy TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit on the following systems:
|Operation system
|Version
|Debian
|13 Trixe, 12 Bookworm, 11 Bullseye
|Ubuntu
|24.04 Noble Numbat, 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish
|Red Hat Enterprise
|Linux 9, Linux 8
|Fedora
|Fedora 35, Fedora 34, Fedora 33
|Rocky Linux
|Rocky Linux 9 (x86_64), Rocky Linux 8
|ArchLinux (community-supported)
|Check the available packages
You can deploy TimescaleDB on the following systems:
|Operation system
|Version
|Microsoft Windows
|10, 11
|Microsoft Windows Server
|2019, 2022, 2025
|Operation system
|Version
|macOS
|From 10.15 Catalina to 14 Sonoma