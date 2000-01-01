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Supported platforms

The platforms and systems supported by Tiger Data products

This page lists the platforms and systems that Tiger Data products have been tested on for the following options:

  • Tiger Cloud: all the latest features that just work. A reliable and worry-free PostgreSQL cloud for all your workloads.
  • Self-hosted products: create your best app from the comfort of your own developer environment.

Tiger Cloud

Section titled “Tiger Cloud”

Tiger Cloud always runs the latest version of all Tiger Data products. With Tiger Cloud you:

  • Build everything on one service, and each service hosts one database
  • Get faster queries using less compute
  • Compress data without sacrificing performance
  • View insights on performance, queries, and more
  • Reduce storage with automated retention policies

See the available service capabilities and regions.

Available service capabilities

Section titled “Available service capabilities”

Tiger Cloud services run optimized Tiger Data extensions on latest PostgreSQL, in a highly secure cloud environment. Each service is a specialized database instance tuned for your workload. Available capabilities are:

CapabilityExtensions
Real-time analytics - Lightning-fast ingest and querying of time-based and event data.
  • TimescaleDB
  • TimescaleDB Toolkit
AI and vector - Seamlessly build RAG, search, and AI agents.
  • TimescaleDB
  • pgvector
  • pgvectorscale
  • pgai
Hybrid - Everything for real-time analytics and AI workloads, combined.
  • TimescaleDB
  • TimescaleDB Toolkit
  • pgvector
  • pgvectorscale
  • pgai
Support
  • 24/7 support no matter where you are.
  • Continuous incremental backup/recovery.
  • Point-in-time forking/branching.
  • Zero-downtime upgrades.
  • Multi-AZ high availability.
  • An experienced global ops and support team that can build and manage PostgreSQL at scale.

Available regions

Section titled “Available regions”

Tiger Cloud services run in the following Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions:

RegionZoneLocation
ap-south-1Asia PacificMumbai
ap-southeast-1Asia PacificSingapore
ap-southeast-2Asia PacificSydney
ap-northeast-1Asia PacificTokyo
ca-central-1CanadaCentral
eu-central-1EuropeFrankfurt
eu-central-2EuropeZurich
eu-west-1EuropeIreland
eu-west-2EuropeLondon
sa-east-1South AmericaSão Paulo
us-east-1United StatesNorth Virginia
us-east-2United StatesOhio
us-west-2United StatesOregon

Self-hosted products

Section titled “Self-hosted products”

You use Tiger Data‘s open-source products to create your best app from the comfort of your own developer environment.

See the available services and supported systems.

Available services

Tiger Data offers the following services for your self-hosted installations:

Service typeDescription
Self-hosted support
  • 24/7 support no matter where you are.
  • An experienced global ops and support team that can build and manage PostgreSQL at scale.
Want to try it out? See how we can help.

PostgreSQL, TimescaleDB support matrix

TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit run on PostgreSQL v10, v11, v12, v13, v14, v15, v16, v17, and v18. The latest versions support PostgreSQL 15 and higher.

Tips

PostgreSQL 15 support is deprecated and will be removed from TimescaleDB in June 2026.

TimescaleDB versionPostgreSQL 18PostgreSQL 17PostgreSQL 16PostgreSQL 15PostgreSQL 14PostgreSQL 13PostgreSQL 12PostgreSQL 11PostgreSQL 10
2.26.x
2.25.x
2.24.x
2.23.x
2.22.x
2.21.x
2.20.x
2.17 - 2.19
2.16.x
2.13 - 2.15
2.12.x
2.10.x
2.5 - 2.9
2.4
2.1 - 2.3
2.0
1.7

We recommend not using TimescaleDB with PostgreSQL 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.
These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor PostgreSQL versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with PostgreSQL 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.

Supported operating system

You can deploy TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit on the following systems:

Operation systemVersion
Debian13 Trixe, 12 Bookworm, 11 Bullseye
Ubuntu24.04 Noble Numbat, 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish
Red Hat EnterpriseLinux 9, Linux 8
FedoraFedora 35, Fedora 34, Fedora 33
Rocky LinuxRocky Linux 9 (x86_64), Rocky Linux 8
ArchLinux (community-supported)Check the available packages