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Feature comparison

Compare features across Tiger Cloud on AWS, Tiger Cloud on Azure, and self-hosted TimescaleDB

This page compares the features available in Tiger Cloud on AWS, Tiger Cloud on Azure, and self-hosted TimescaleDB Community Edition. Use the sections below to expand each category and see how the offerings differ.

Legend

SymbolMeaning
Included or fully supported
Not available
ManualYou configure and operate it yourself
🔜Coming soon
Contact salesAvailable via enterprise/support plans
Best-in-class Postgres performance
FeatureTiger Cloud on AWSTiger Cloud on AzureSelf-hosted TimescaleDB
Automatic partitioning via hypertables for efficient indexes and faster ingest
Continuous aggregates
Time/partition-oriented constraint exclusion for faster queries
Skip scans, ordered appends, custom optimizations for faster LIMIT and DISTINCT queries
Columnar storage for accelerated scans
Vectorized query execution (SIMD)
Specialized vector indexes for AI applications
Source PostgreSQL connectorManual
Source S3 connector
Source Apache Kafka connector
Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector (destination to Iceberg-backed S3 Tables)
In-Console CSV, Parquet, and text file imports
Flexible analysis with full SQL
FeatureTiger Cloud on AWSTiger Cloud on AzureSelf-hosted TimescaleDB
Complete PostgreSQL ecosystem (all PostgreSQL features, connectors, third-party drivers)
Cross-table JOINs for time-series and events with relational tables
Rich timestamp and timezone support
Flexible time-bucketing for time-oriented analysis
Advanced hyperfunctions (interpolation, approximation, visualization)
Geospatial and vector data types
Automated data management
FeatureTiger Cloud on AWSTiger Cloud on AzureSelf-hosted TimescaleDB
Native compression (up to 98% storage savings)
Columnar storage format with fast scans
Data retention policies
Data tiering with automated policies
Data reordering for efficient disk scans
Data downsampling for efficient historical analysis
Background job scheduler and user-defined jobs
Enterprise scalability
FeatureTiger Cloud on AWSTiger Cloud on AzureSelf-hosted TimescaleDB
Disaggregated compute and storageManual
Dynamic compute resizing
Dynamic disk storage with usage-based pricing
Dynamic I/O provisioning for high-read/high-write performanceManual
Low-cost storage with infinite capacity
Transparent queries across high-performance and low-cost tiers
Read replicas with load balancing for seamless read scalingManual
Connection pooling for connection scalingManual
Automated resource-aware parameter tuning
Terraform for infrastructure-as-code control
High availability and reliability
FeatureTiger Cloud on AWSTiger Cloud on AzureSelf-hosted TimescaleDB
Multi-AZ deployments for high availabilityManual
Continuous incremental backup and automated restoreManual
Cross-region backup🔜
Point-in-time recovery and branchingManual
Regular database and disk snapshots for fast restore
Rapid recovery (fast database restart, remote disk remount)
Memory guard protections to avoid out-of-memory crashes
Decoupled control/data planes for greater resilience
Commercial SLAs
Automated upgrades and software patching
FeatureTiger Cloud on AWSTiger Cloud on AzureSelf-hosted TimescaleDB
Automated upgrades during maintenance windows
Phased, zero-downtime TimescaleDB and PostgreSQL minor upgrades
PostgreSQL major version upgrades with forking workflow and disk snapshots
HA-replica-aware coordinated upgrades
Fleet-wide version and stability monitoring with staged roll-out/roll-back
Security and compliance
FeatureTiger Cloud on AWSTiger Cloud on AzureSelf-hosted TimescaleDB
SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, HIPAA certified compliance
Data encryption at rest (disk and backup)Manual
Data encryption in transitManual
Database SSL with fully verifiable certificate chains
Control plane role-based access control
Database role-based access control
Multi-factor authentication
Corporate SSO and SAML
VPC peering
AWS Transit Gateway
Azure Private Link
Layered database privilege escalation protections
Secure SDLC, vulnerability scanning, third-party pen testing
Deep observability
FeatureTiger Cloud on AWSTiger Cloud on AzureSelf-hosted TimescaleDB
Operational database visibility (performance, regressions, optimization)
Automated query analysis and statistics
Per-query drill-downs (execution times, row results, plans, memory, cache)
In-Console metric visualization and system logs
AWS CloudWatch exporter
Prometheus exporter
Datadog exporter
Azure Monitor exporter
Connection monitoringManual
Connection managementManual
Production-grade support and operations
FeatureTiger Cloud on AWSTiger Cloud on AzureSelf-hosted TimescaleDB
24/7 follow-the-sun support (APAC, EMEA, Americas)Contact sales
Production support (severity 1)Contact sales
Architectural reviews, data modeling, query optimization, migration supportContact sales
24/7 operational monitoring and controlContact sales
98%+ customer satisfaction (CSAT scores)Contact sales
Choosing a deployment
  • Tiger Cloud on AWS: Full feature set including AWS-specific connectors (S3, Kafka, Iceberg), VPC peering, and metric exporters to CloudWatch, Prometheus, and Datadog.
  • Tiger Cloud on Azure: Same core database and management features with Prometheus, Datadog, and Azure Monitor exporters; some AWS-specific integrations (e.g. S3/Kafka connectors, VPC peering, CloudWatch) are not available.
  • Self-hosted TimescaleDB: Full SQL and time-series capabilities; you manage backups, HA, scaling, and observability yourself. Enterprise support and managed options are available via contacting sales.