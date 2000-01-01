Feature comparison

This page compares the features available in Tiger Cloud on AWS, Tiger Cloud on Azure, and self-hosted TimescaleDB Community Edition. Use the sections below to expand each category and see how the offerings differ.

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Symbol Meaning ✓ Included or fully supported ✗ Not available Manual You configure and operate it yourself 🔜 Coming soon Contact sales Available via enterprise/support plans

Best-in-class Postgres performance Feature Tiger Cloud on AWS Tiger Cloud on Azure Self-hosted TimescaleDB Automatic partitioning via hypertables for efficient indexes and faster ingest ✓ ✓ ✓ Continuous aggregates ✓ ✓ ✓ Time/partition-oriented constraint exclusion for faster queries ✓ ✓ ✓ Skip scans, ordered appends, custom optimizations for faster LIMIT and DISTINCT queries ✓ ✓ ✓ Columnar storage for accelerated scans ✓ ✓ ✓ Vectorized query execution (SIMD) ✓ ✓ ✓ Specialized vector indexes for AI applications ✓ ✓ ✓ Source PostgreSQL connector ✓ ✓ Manual Source S3 connector ✓ ✗ ✗ Source Apache Kafka connector ✓ ✗ ✗ Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector (destination to Iceberg-backed S3 Tables) ✓ ✗ ✗ In-Console CSV, Parquet, and text file imports ✓ ✗ ✗

Flexible analysis with full SQL Feature Tiger Cloud on AWS Tiger Cloud on Azure Self-hosted TimescaleDB Complete PostgreSQL ecosystem (all PostgreSQL features, connectors, third-party drivers) ✓ ✓ ✓ Cross-table JOINs for time-series and events with relational tables ✓ ✓ ✓ Rich timestamp and timezone support ✓ ✓ ✓ Flexible time-bucketing for time-oriented analysis ✓ ✓ ✓ Advanced hyperfunctions (interpolation, approximation, visualization) ✓ ✓ ✓ Geospatial and vector data types ✓ ✓ ✓

Automated data management Feature Tiger Cloud on AWS Tiger Cloud on Azure Self-hosted TimescaleDB Native compression (up to 98% storage savings) ✓ ✓ ✓ Columnar storage format with fast scans ✓ ✓ ✓ Data retention policies ✓ ✓ ✓ Data tiering with automated policies ✓ ✓ ✗ Data reordering for efficient disk scans ✓ ✓ ✓ Data downsampling for efficient historical analysis ✓ ✓ ✓ Background job scheduler and user-defined jobs ✓ ✓ ✓

Enterprise scalability Feature Tiger Cloud on AWS Tiger Cloud on Azure Self-hosted TimescaleDB Disaggregated compute and storage ✓ ✓ Manual Dynamic compute resizing ✓ ✓ ✗ Dynamic disk storage with usage-based pricing ✓ ✓ ✗ Dynamic I/O provisioning for high-read/high-write performance ✓ ✓ Manual Low-cost storage with infinite capacity ✓ ✓ ✗ Transparent queries across high-performance and low-cost tiers ✓ ✓ ✗ Read replicas with load balancing for seamless read scaling ✓ ✓ Manual Connection pooling for connection scaling ✓ ✓ Manual Automated resource-aware parameter tuning ✓ ✓ ✗ Terraform for infrastructure-as-code control ✓ ✓ ✗

High availability and reliability Feature Tiger Cloud on AWS Tiger Cloud on Azure Self-hosted TimescaleDB Multi-AZ deployments for high availability ✓ ✓ Manual Continuous incremental backup and automated restore ✓ ✓ Manual Cross-region backup ✓ 🔜 ✗ Point-in-time recovery and branching ✓ ✓ Manual Regular database and disk snapshots for fast restore ✓ ✓ ✗ Rapid recovery (fast database restart, remote disk remount) ✓ ✓ ✗ Memory guard protections to avoid out-of-memory crashes ✓ ✓ ✗ Decoupled control/data planes for greater resilience ✓ ✓ ✗ Commercial SLAs ✓ ✓ ✗

Automated upgrades and software patching Feature Tiger Cloud on AWS Tiger Cloud on Azure Self-hosted TimescaleDB Automated upgrades during maintenance windows ✓ ✓ ✗ Phased, zero-downtime TimescaleDB and PostgreSQL minor upgrades ✓ ✓ ✗ PostgreSQL major version upgrades with forking workflow and disk snapshots ✓ ✓ ✗ HA-replica-aware coordinated upgrades ✓ ✓ ✗ Fleet-wide version and stability monitoring with staged roll-out/roll-back ✓ ✓ ✗

Security and compliance Feature Tiger Cloud on AWS Tiger Cloud on Azure Self-hosted TimescaleDB SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, HIPAA certified compliance ✓ ✓ ✗ Data encryption at rest (disk and backup) ✓ ✓ Manual Data encryption in transit ✓ ✓ Manual Database SSL with fully verifiable certificate chains ✓ ✓ ✗ Control plane role-based access control ✓ ✓ ✗ Database role-based access control ✓ ✓ ✓ Multi-factor authentication ✓ ✓ ✗ Corporate SSO and SAML ✓ ✓ ✗ VPC peering ✓ ✗ ✗ AWS Transit Gateway ✓ ✗ ✗ Azure Private Link ✗ ✓ ✗ Layered database privilege escalation protections ✓ ✓ ✗ Secure SDLC, vulnerability scanning, third-party pen testing ✓ ✓ ✗

Deep observability Feature Tiger Cloud on AWS Tiger Cloud on Azure Self-hosted TimescaleDB Operational database visibility (performance, regressions, optimization) ✓ ✓ ✗ Automated query analysis and statistics ✓ ✓ ✗ Per-query drill-downs (execution times, row results, plans, memory, cache) ✓ ✓ ✗ In-Console metric visualization and system logs ✓ ✓ ✗ AWS CloudWatch exporter ✓ ✗ ✗ Prometheus exporter ✓ ✓ ✗ Datadog exporter ✓ ✓ ✗ Azure Monitor exporter ✗ ✓ ✗ Connection monitoring ✓ ✓ Manual Connection management ✓ ✓ Manual

Production-grade support and operations Feature Tiger Cloud on AWS Tiger Cloud on Azure Self-hosted TimescaleDB 24/7 follow-the-sun support (APAC, EMEA, Americas) ✓ ✓ Contact sales Production support (severity 1) ✓ ✓ Contact sales Architectural reviews, data modeling, query optimization, migration support ✓ ✓ Contact sales 24/7 operational monitoring and control ✓ ✓ Contact sales 98%+ customer satisfaction (CSAT scores) ✓ ✓ Contact sales