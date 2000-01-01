Feature comparison

This page compares the features available in Tiger Cloud on AWS, Tiger Cloud on Azure, and self-hosted TimescaleDB Community Edition. Use the sections below to expand each category and see how the offerings differ.
Legend
|Symbol
|Meaning
|✓
|Included or fully supported
|✗
|Not available
|Manual
|You configure and operate it yourself
|🔜
|Coming soon
|Contact sales
|Available via enterprise/support plans
Best-in-class Postgres performance
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud on AWS
|Tiger Cloud on Azure
|Self-hosted TimescaleDB
|Automatic partitioning via hypertables for efficient indexes and faster ingest
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Continuous aggregates
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Time/partition-oriented constraint exclusion for faster queries
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Skip scans, ordered appends, custom optimizations for faster LIMIT and DISTINCT queries
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Columnar storage for accelerated scans
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Vectorized query execution (SIMD)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Specialized vector indexes for AI applications
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Source PostgreSQL connector
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Source S3 connector
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Source Apache Kafka connector
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector (destination to Iceberg-backed S3 Tables)
|✓
|✗
|✗
|In-Console CSV, Parquet, and text file imports
|✓
|✗
|✗
Flexible analysis with full SQL
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud on AWS
|Tiger Cloud on Azure
|Self-hosted TimescaleDB
|Complete PostgreSQL ecosystem (all PostgreSQL features, connectors, third-party drivers)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Cross-table JOINs for time-series and events with relational tables
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Rich timestamp and timezone support
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Flexible time-bucketing for time-oriented analysis
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Advanced hyperfunctions (interpolation, approximation, visualization)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Geospatial and vector data types
|✓
|✓
|✓
Automated data management
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud on AWS
|Tiger Cloud on Azure
|Self-hosted TimescaleDB
|Native compression (up to 98% storage savings)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Columnar storage format with fast scans
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Data retention policies
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Data tiering with automated policies
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Data reordering for efficient disk scans
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Data downsampling for efficient historical analysis
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Background job scheduler and user-defined jobs
|✓
|✓
|✓
Enterprise scalability
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud on AWS
|Tiger Cloud on Azure
|Self-hosted TimescaleDB
|Disaggregated compute and storage
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Dynamic compute resizing
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Dynamic disk storage with usage-based pricing
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Dynamic I/O provisioning for high-read/high-write performance
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Low-cost storage with infinite capacity
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Transparent queries across high-performance and low-cost tiers
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Read replicas with load balancing for seamless read scaling
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Connection pooling for connection scaling
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Automated resource-aware parameter tuning
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Terraform for infrastructure-as-code control
|✓
|✓
|✗
High availability and reliability
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud on AWS
|Tiger Cloud on Azure
|Self-hosted TimescaleDB
|Multi-AZ deployments for high availability
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Continuous incremental backup and automated restore
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Cross-region backup
|✓
|🔜
|✗
|Point-in-time recovery and branching
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Regular database and disk snapshots for fast restore
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Rapid recovery (fast database restart, remote disk remount)
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Memory guard protections to avoid out-of-memory crashes
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Decoupled control/data planes for greater resilience
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Commercial SLAs
|✓
|✓
|✗
Automated upgrades and software patching
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud on AWS
|Tiger Cloud on Azure
|Self-hosted TimescaleDB
|Automated upgrades during maintenance windows
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Phased, zero-downtime TimescaleDB and PostgreSQL minor upgrades
|✓
|✓
|✗
|PostgreSQL major version upgrades with forking workflow and disk snapshots
|✓
|✓
|✗
|HA-replica-aware coordinated upgrades
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Fleet-wide version and stability monitoring with staged roll-out/roll-back
|✓
|✓
|✗
Security and compliance
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud on AWS
|Tiger Cloud on Azure
|Self-hosted TimescaleDB
|SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, HIPAA certified compliance
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Data encryption at rest (disk and backup)
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Data encryption in transit
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Database SSL with fully verifiable certificate chains
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Control plane role-based access control
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Database role-based access control
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Multi-factor authentication
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Corporate SSO and SAML
|✓
|✓
|✗
|VPC peering
|✓
|✗
|✗
|AWS Transit Gateway
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Azure Private Link
|✗
|✓
|✗
|Layered database privilege escalation protections
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Secure SDLC, vulnerability scanning, third-party pen testing
|✓
|✓
|✗
Deep observability
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud on AWS
|Tiger Cloud on Azure
|Self-hosted TimescaleDB
|Operational database visibility (performance, regressions, optimization)
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Automated query analysis and statistics
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Per-query drill-downs (execution times, row results, plans, memory, cache)
|✓
|✓
|✗
|In-Console metric visualization and system logs
|✓
|✓
|✗
|AWS CloudWatch exporter
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Prometheus exporter
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Datadog exporter
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Azure Monitor exporter
|✗
|✓
|✗
|Connection monitoring
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Connection management
|✓
|✓
|Manual
Production-grade support and operations
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud on AWS
|Tiger Cloud on Azure
|Self-hosted TimescaleDB
|24/7 follow-the-sun support (APAC, EMEA, Americas)
|✓
|✓
|Contact sales
|Production support (severity 1)
|✓
|✓
|Contact sales
|Architectural reviews, data modeling, query optimization, migration support
|✓
|✓
|Contact sales
|24/7 operational monitoring and control
|✓
|✓
|Contact sales
|98%+ customer satisfaction (CSAT scores)
|✓
|✓
|Contact sales
- Tiger Cloud on AWS: Full feature set including AWS-specific connectors (S3, Kafka, Iceberg), VPC peering, and metric exporters to CloudWatch, Prometheus, and Datadog.
- Tiger Cloud on Azure: Same core database and management features with Prometheus, Datadog, and Azure Monitor exporters; some AWS-specific integrations (e.g. S3/Kafka connectors, VPC peering, CloudWatch) are not available.
- Self-hosted TimescaleDB: Full SQL and time-series capabilities; you manage backups, HA, scaling, and observability yourself. Enterprise support and managed options are available via contacting sales.