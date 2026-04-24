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Get the latest updates and changes to Tiger Cloud products with links to detailed documentation

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PostgreSQL Source Connector is now GA (production-ready)

Section titled “PostgreSQL Source Connector is now GA (production-ready)”
GA
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PostgreSQL Source Connector is now GA (production-ready)

The PostgreSQL Source Connector is now generally available (GA), completing its migration to the Tiger Connect architecture. This improves reliability, scalability, and consistency with other connectors.

What’s new

  • Aligned with Tiger Connect architecture, replacing legacy components
  • Configurable worker count for initial data copy during setup for improved performance
  • Flexible table selection:
    • Select via publication
    • Select tables directly
  • Redesigned UI with separate Overview and Settings views
  • SSH tunneling support for secure connections
  • Bulk updates for table and schema mappings
  • Improved hypertable configuration experience
  • General UX and workflow improvements

Notes: This release marks the connector as stable and ready for production use.

Dark mode now available on Tiger Cloud

Section titled “Dark mode now available on Tiger Cloud”
New Feature
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Dark mode now available on Tiger Cloud

Dark mode is now live in Tiger Console for all customers. Switch themes from the theme toggle in the top navigation — choose Light, Dark, or System to match your OS preference.

Theme toggle in Tiger Cloud Console showing Light, Dark, and System options

The default remains light mode for now, with an upcoming update planned to follow the user’s system preference by default.

Tiger Cloud Console project services page in dark modeTiger Cloud Console service overview page in dark mode

TimescaleDB v2.26.3 now on Tiger Cloud

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.26.3 now on Tiger Cloud”
Bug Fix
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TimescaleDB v2.26.3 now on Tiger Cloud

TimescaleDB v2.26.3 is a bug-fix release focused on operational reliability, with the most important improvement addressing concurrent refreshes of continuous aggregates. It was released on April 14, 2026, and was made available on Tiger Cloud right after release.

Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.26.3

Section titled “Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.26.3”

More reliable continuous aggregate refreshes

This release fixes concurrent refresh issues for continuous aggregates, an important improvement for production workloads that run overlapping or adjacent refreshes.

  • Fix concurrent refreshes of continuous aggregates: Resolves issues seen when multiple CAgg refreshes run at the same time. The underlying fix replaces the earlier intermediate queue model with a new registration-based approach for refresh windows, adds better overlap detection, uses lock-skipping to avoid deadlocks, and ensures cleanup happens correctly even when refreshes are cancelled or interrupted.

  • Why it matters: The previous design could lead to deadlocks between overlapping refreshes and leave stale ranges behind when refreshes were interrupted. The new model makes concurrent refresh behavior safer and more predictable.

Additional bug fixes

  • Fix alter_job for retention policies with drop_created_before: Resolves a failure case when updating retention policies with this argument.

  • Fix cleanup of orphaned compression_chunk_size entries during extension upgrade: Improves upgrade reliability.

  • Fix resource leaks during continuous aggregate refresh: Addresses error-path leaks during CAgg refresh processing.

  • Fix gapfill DST bucket ordering issue: Resolves out-of-order bucket creation during DST shifts in gapfill queries.

For complete details, refer to the TimescaleDB 2.26.3 release notes.

TimescaleDB v2.26.2 now on Tiger Cloud

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.26.2 now on Tiger Cloud”
Bug Fix
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TimescaleDB v2.26.2 now on Tiger Cloud

TimescaleDB v2.26.2 continues the 2.26 stabilization work with a broader set of fixes across query correctness, memory safety, chunk pruning, and continuous aggregates. It was released on April 7, 2026, and was made available on Tiger Cloud right after release.

Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.26.2

Section titled “Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.26.2”

Query correctness and planner fixes

This release improves correctness and stability for a number of query patterns introduced or expanded in recent releases.

  • Fix chunk exclusion with mutable expressions: Resolves a wrong-result issue when performing chunk exclusion using a mutable expression.

  • Fix chunk skipping with dropped columns: Improves correctness for chunk pruning in schemas that include dropped columns.

  • Fix GROUP BY ROLLUP on compressed continuous aggregates: Addresses an issue affecting this query pattern on compressed CAggs.

Reliability and memory-safety fixes

  • Fix WAL record tracking in EXPLAIN for direct compress: Corrects WAL tracking shown in EXPLAIN for direct compress workflows.

  • Fix several use-after-free issues: Includes fixes for invalidation handling, job owner validation, and reorder_chunk, improving overall runtime safety.

For complete details, refer to the TimescaleDB 2.26.2 release notes.

New cloud platform status page

Section titled “New cloud platform status page”
New Feature
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New cloud platform status page

The Tiger Cloud platform status page has been migrated to status.tigerdata.com. The new status page is tightly integrated with our incident response workflows to provide better visibility into service health, including historical uptime. You can subscribe to be notified whenever an incident is created, updated, and resolved.

TimescaleDB v2.26.1 now on Tiger Cloud

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.26.1 now on Tiger Cloud”
Bug Fix
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TimescaleDB v2.26.1 now on Tiger Cloud

TimescaleDB v2.26.1 is a small follow-up release focused on stability. It was released on March 30, 2026, and was made available on Tiger Cloud right after release.

Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.26.1

Section titled “Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.26.1”

Stability improvements

This release is focused on a targeted fix to improve reliability for workloads using the new columnstore query paths introduced in 2.26.

  • Fix memory leak in ColumnarScan: Resolves a memory leak in ColumnarScan, improving stability for affected query workloads.

For complete details, refer to the TimescaleDB 2.26.1 release notes.

TimescaleDB v2.26 now on Tiger Cloud

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.26 now on Tiger Cloud”
New Feature
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TimescaleDB v2.26 now on Tiger Cloud

TimescaleDB v2.26 continues improving how TimescaleDB scales for real-world analytical workloads, with major gains in columnstore query performance, better filtering efficiency on compressed data, and practical query-planning improvements that reduce unnecessary work. TimescaleDB 2.26.0 was released on March 24, 2026, and is available on GitHub and on Tiger Cloud as of March 30, 2026.

Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.26

Section titled “Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.26”

  • Faster analytical queries on the columnstore

    This release expands the vectorized query path so more analytical queries can stay on the high-performance columnar execution engine instead of falling back to slower row-based processing.

    • Vectorized PostgreSQL functions in aggregation paths: Queries that use functions like time_bucket() in grouping or aggregation expressions can now continue running in the columnar pipeline. This delivers significantly faster performance for common analytical patterns, with benchmark examples showing roughly 3.5x faster execution on affected workloads.
    • Faster MIN()/MAX() on text columns: MIN() and MAX() on text columns using C collation now run natively in the vectorized aggregation path, avoiding row-based fallback and improving performance for workloads that use text values as tie-breakers or grouping outputs.

  • Faster summary-style queries on compressed data

    TimescaleDB 2.26 enables a new fast path for common aggregate and “latest/earliest value” queries on compressed chunks.

    • ColumnarIndexScan enabled by default: First introduced in 2.25.0 and now enabled by default in 2.26, this execution path allows queries using COUNT, MIN, MAX, and partial FIRST/LAST to read directly from sparse min/max metadata instead of decompressing full batches. This substantially improves performance for common summary queries on the columnstore, with benchmark examples showing speedups of up to 70x+.

  • Better filtering and UPSERT performance with composite bloom filters

    This release improves how TimescaleDB prunes compressed batches when queries or conflict checks involve multiple columns.

    • Composite bloom filters: Multi-column predicates can now be pushed down directly into compressed scans for both SELECT and UPSERT operations.
    • This helps avoid unnecessary decompression, improving efficiency for workloads with selective multi-column lookups and conflict-heavy writes.
    • Benchmark examples show 2x+ faster performance when composite bloom filters apply.
    • EXPLAIN plans now surface more details to help you understand pruning effectiveness.

  • Smarter chunk exclusion

    This release improves query planning so TimescaleDB can skip more irrelevant chunks earlier.

    • Runtime chunk exclusion on nested loop joins: Chunk exclusion now applies on the inner side of nested loop joins, reducing unnecessary scans for join-heavy workloads.
    • Chunk exclusion for IN/ANY on open time dimensions: Queries using these predicate patterns can now benefit from pruning as well, reducing wasted work on large datasets.

  • Quality of life and operability

    • Safer extension re-creation in-session: CREATE EXTENSION timescaledb now works correctly after DROP EXTENSION in the same session.
    • More reliable chunk creation in replication edge cases: Fixes a failure mode tied to replica identity invalidation.
    • Improved background worker reliability: Advisory locks were removed from background worker job coordination and replaced with graceful cancellation logic, reducing contention and deadlock risk under concurrency.
    • Internal catalog cleanup: Removes a dropped column from _timescaledb_catalog.chunk; if you query internal catalog tables directly, update any dependencies.

For complete details, refer to the TimescaleDB 2.26.0 release notes.

New performance graphs in Metrics and Insights

Section titled “New performance graphs in Metrics and Insights”
New Feature
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New performance graphs in Metrics and Insights

Several new graphs are now available to help you monitor database performance and resource usage over time.

In Metrics, a new Queries per Second graph gives you a real-time view of your database’s throughput, making it easier to spot unexpected spikes or drops in query volume.

Queries per second in Tiger Cloud

In Insights, the query deep dive page now includes resource consumption metrics — CPU, memory, and storage IO (read and write) — tracked over time. Use this to identify whether a query’s performance is improving or degrading, and to understand the downstream impact of your queries on overall system health.

Resource consumption metrics in Tiger Cloud

See Metrics and Insights for more information.

pg_textsearch v1.0.0 (GA)

Section titled “pg_textsearch v1.0.0 (GA)”
New Feature Performance
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pg_textsearch v1.0.0 (GA)

pg_textsearch v1.0.0 is generally available and production-ready on Tiger Cloud. This release marks BM25 full-text search as supported for production workloads, with documentation and operations guidance aligned to GA. This includes implicit <@> query syntax, bm25_force_merge() for segment consolidation, expanded configuration and limitations, and PostgreSQL 17–18 compatibility.

Learn more:

Additional metrics available for export

Section titled “Additional metrics available for export”
New Feature Integration
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Additional metrics available for export

You can now enable the export of database metrics such as replication, cache usage, and background activity to Amazon CloudWatch, Datadog, and Prometheus by selecting PostgreSQL metrics when creating or modifying an exporter in Tiger Console. Additionally, system-level disk metrics such as IO and throughput are now being exported by default.

See Exported metrics for the full list of default and additional metrics, and Observability & Alerting for how to create exporters.

Support cases in Tiger Console

Section titled “Support cases in Tiger Console”
New Feature
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Support cases in Tiger Console

You can now view and manage your support cases directly in Tiger Console. Open the Support tab at the project level to:

  • View all support cases for your project from the last 90 days
  • Read the full email conversation thread
  • Reply to open cases
  • Close open cases
Manage support in Tiger Cloud

Support for Azure Monitor

Section titled “Support for Azure Monitor”
New Feature Integration
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Support for Azure Monitor

Tiger Cloud now offers support for exporting telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to Azure Monitor. To learn more, see Integrate Azure Monitor with Tiger Cloud.

Automated chunk tuning (beta)

Section titled “Automated chunk tuning (beta)”
New Feature Beta
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Automated chunk tuning (beta)

Tiger Cloud now offers automated chunk tuning in beta, taking the guesswork out of setting and maintaining chunk intervals for your hypertables. When enabled, the tuner monitors your workload and adjusts chunk intervals automatically, no manual intervention required.

  • Per-hypertable opt-in: disabled by default, automated chunk tuning can be enabled for individual hypertables in the Explorer.
  • Recommendations for all users: even without enabling automated tuning, you can view the recommended chunk interval for any hypertable in the Explorer.
  • Gradual, safe adjustments: the tuner moves chunk intervals incrementally to avoid disruptive jumps, and will never increase an interval beyond your configured compression lookback.
  • Activity log integration: chunk interval changes are recorded in the Activity log for a full audit trail.
  • No instance overhead: all calculations run outside your service via Schemata.
Chunk auto-tuning in Tiger Cloud

If you experience any negative impact, you can opt out at any time and manually reset the interval via the UI or SQL. Learn more about automated chunk tuning.

TimescaleDB v2.25 now on Tiger Cloud

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.25 now on Tiger Cloud”
New Feature Performance
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TimescaleDB v2.25 now on Tiger Cloud

TimescaleDB v2.25 continues improving how PostgreSQL scales for time-series workloads, with major wins in query performance on compressed data, smoother continuous aggregate refresh behavior, and practical operational improvements as datasets and chunk counts grow. TimescaleDB 2.25 was released on January 29, 2026, and is now available to all users on Tiger Cloud.

Release highlights

Section titled “Release highlights”

This release includes the following highlights:

  • Faster queries on compressed data

    A new ColumnarIndexScan execution path uses columnar metadata to accelerate common aggregates and FIRST/LAST queries on compressed chunks. The feature is currently disabled by default due to a known issue with partial aggregations, but can be enabled by setting the GUC enable_columnarindexscan to true. It will be enabled by default in 2.26.

    • MIN/MAX/FIRST/LAST on compressed data can take fast paths and avoid scanning full chunks (reported up to 289× faster in the example).
    • COUNT(*) with time filters can often skip reading the time column entirely (reported up to 50× faster in the example), reducing CPU and memory pressure.

  • Continuous aggregates

    This release reduces contention and refresh overhead for continuous aggregates, especially when using the columnstore.

    • Direct compress on continuous aggregate refresh (GUC, off by default) writes refresh results directly to the columnstore, bypassing the rowstore step that can cause policy contention and temporary storage overhead. This also reduces WAL activity, and will be enabled by default in an upcoming release.
    • Direct batch delete restores a key columnstore optimization for DELETEs on compressed hypertables: when conditions allow, it can delete whole batches without decompressing and deleting row-by-row. Previously, this path was disabled for tables with continuous aggregates because it didn’t emit the invalidation details needed to trigger the right refresh ranges. In 2.25, that support is added, so hypertables using the columnstore and continuous aggregates can benefit from faster, lower-I/O deletes.
    • Smaller, steadier refresh transactions by default: continuous aggregate refreshes can be broken into smaller “batches,” where each batch refreshes a portion of the overall time range. This keeps materialization results (and transactions) smaller, reducing stress on the service and improving predictability under heavy refresh/backfill patterns. The default buckets_per_batch is now 10 (previously 1, effectively no batching).
    • Safer defaults for continuous aggregates using the columnstore: we’ve seen cases where columnstore-backed CAggs can time out during refresh due to suboptimal defaults. This release removes the automatic assignment of segmentby for columnstore CAggs (effectively using no segmentby) and sets the orderby column to the bucketing timestamp to improve refresh behavior.

  • Quality of life/operability

    • Estimate original size for columnstore chunks to support workflows that depend on pre-compression sizing (for example, tiering/billing and Console reporting), especially as direct compress becomes more common and raw-size stats may not exist. This also improves accuracy versus older “frozen” compression stats that didn’t reflect subsequent DML (like deletes).

      Example:

      SELECT _timescaledb_functions.estimate_uncompressed_size('<schema>.<chunk_name>');

    • Option to auto-add newly created chunks to a publication (GUC, off by default) to simplify logical replication workflows.

    • Configurable work_mem for background worker jobs when jobs need more memory to avoid spooling to disk. You can set it per job via the job config JSON.

      Example:

      SELECT add_job('my_proc', '1 hour', config => '{"work_mem": "256MB"}'::jsonb);

      Update an existing job:

      SELECT alter_job(id, config := jsonb_set(config,'{work_mem}','"256MB"')) FROM _timescaledb_catalog.bgw_job WHERE id = <job_id>;

For complete details, refer to the TimescaleDB 2.25 release notes.

CLI and MCP walkthrough in Tiger Console

Section titled “CLI and MCP walkthrough in Tiger Console”
New Feature
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CLI and MCP walkthrough in Tiger Console

We have added a new panel in Tiger Console that walks you through setting up:

  • the Tiger Cloud command line interface (CLI) for easily controlling your project from your terminal
  • the Tiger Data MCP server for adding functionality to your AI building tools

There are walkthroughs for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. Find the actions in the project view under the CLI/MCP tab.

Tiger Cloud CLI/MCP walkthrough

Jobs timeline view

Section titled “Jobs timeline view”
New Feature
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Jobs timeline view

We have added a timeline view to the Jobs page so you can easily see the status of all of your recent job runs at a glance. Hover over each run for more detail, or click on a specific job to go into the deep dive jobs view. See Monitor your Tiger Cloud services.

Tiger Cloud jobs timeline

Azure Marketplace automation and UI updates

Section titled “Azure Marketplace automation and UI updates”
New Feature Improvement
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Azure Marketplace automation and UI updates

Azure Marketplace automation

Section titled “Azure Marketplace automation”

Microsoft customers can quickly sign up for Tiger Cloud through Azure Marketplace, enabling streamlined procurement and consolidated billing. Previously the signup process was manual, requiring help from us at Tiger Data. Now it’s completely self-serve! You can find the product under the annual commit and pay as you go pricing options at the marketplace.

Azure marketplace Tiger Cloud entryAzure marketplace Tiger Cloud integration

Floating SQL editor

Section titled “Floating SQL editor”

We have changed the interface for the SQL editor to be floating, as opposed to a dedicated tab. Now SQL editor follows you as you navigate around the UI within an individual service. This change improves the usability and allows you to easily reference your schema (through Explorer) when writing SQL queries.

Floating SQL editor

Data/Ops view toggle added at the service level

Section titled “Data/Ops view toggle added at the service level”

We brought back the toggle between the Ops view and Data view within the context of a service. You can now easily switch to Data view from inside an individual service. The toggle is available above the top navigation in the UI.

View toggle

pg_textsearch v0.5.0

Section titled “pg_textsearch v0.5.0”
New Feature
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pg_textsearch v0.5.0

pg_textsearch v0.5.0 is now available on Tiger Cloud.

This release includes the following highlights:

  • Parallel index builds: CREATE INDEX now uses multiple workers for faster indexing of large tables. PostgreSQL automatically allocates workers based on the table size and the max_parallel_maintenance_workers setting.
  • Improvements for BM25 indexes on hypertables.
  • Stability fixes.

See Optimize full text search with BM25 for how to use it.

Tiered storage on Microsoft Azure

Section titled “Tiered storage on Microsoft Azure”
New Feature
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Tiered Storage on Microsoft Azure

Tiered Storage is now available for Tiger Cloud services running on Microsoft Azure, bringing cost-effective data management to our Azure customers. This feature enables you to automatically move rarely accessed data to low-cost storage on Azure Blob Storage while maintaining the ability to query it seamlessly with standard SQL. Customers typically see a reduction of 2-5x in storage costs depending on data compression rates.

Azure Tiered Storage works just like the AWS version: enable it in Tiger Console, set tiering policies on your hypertables, and Tiger Cloud handles the rest. With this release, Tiger Cloud Services on Azure offer the same powerful data lifecycle management capabilities as those running on AWS.

Europe (Zurich) is now available

Section titled “Europe (Zurich) is now available”
Availability
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Europe (Zurich) is now available

Starting today, you can use Tiger Cloud in the AWS Europe (Zurich) Region. This enables applications to have low-latency access to Tiger Cloud services while meeting data residency requirements. To create your first service, see Get started with Tiger Data. For a complete list of regional availability, see available regions.

pg_textsearch improvements (v0.3.0 and v0.4.0)

Section titled “pg_textsearch improvements (v0.3.0 and v0.4.0)”
Performance
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pg_textsearch improvements (v0.3.0 and v0.4.0)

Tiger Cloud now includes significant improvements to pg_textsearch, bringing major gains in query performance, index size, and scalability.

What’s new:

  • Block MAX-WAND ranked search (v0.3.0): Introduces the Block MAX-WAND algorithm for ranked keyword search, delivering substantial performance improvements. Query performance is now competitive with the fastest PostgreSQL-based search solutions.
  • Posting-list compression (v0.4.0): Reduces index sizes by 40% or more, making pg_textsearch indexes smaller and more efficient.
  • Improved partition handling (v0.4.0): Fixes and stability improvements for indexes on tables with large numbers of partitions.

Later releases added parallel index builds (v0.5.0) and further refinements; see the pg_textsearch changelog and v1.0.0 GA for current status.

Learn more:

PostgreSQL 18 support

Section titled “PostgreSQL 18 support”
New Feature
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PostgreSQL 18 support

Tiger Cloud now supports PostgreSQL 18. All new services are created with PostgreSQL 18 by default, and existing services can upgrade to PostgreSQL 18.

PostgreSQL 18 highlights include:

  • Asynchronous I/O (AIO) for significantly faster read-heavy workloads
  • Faster, less disruptive major upgrades with improved pg_upgrade capabilities
  • Virtual generated columns and the uuidv7() function for better UUID handling
  • Query performance improvements, including expanded index usage and parallel GIN index builds
  • Security enhancements including OAuth 2.0 authentication support

For more details about PostgreSQL 18, see the official announcement.

Terraform support for S3 source connectors and pg_textsearch update

Section titled “Terraform support for S3 source connectors and pg_textsearch update”
Integration
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Terraform Support for S3 Source Connectors and pg_textsearch update

Terraform support for S3 source connectors

Section titled “Terraform support for S3 source connectors”

We’ve added a new timescale_connector_s3 resource to the Tiger Data Terraform provider, enabling full Infrastructure as Code management of S3 source connectors. Teams can now declaratively create, update, and manage S3 connectors supporting CSV and Parquet files, multiple auth methods, and configurable sync options. Available in Terraform provider v2.7.0+.

pg_textsearch v0.2.0 released and on Tiger Cloud

Section titled “pg_textsearch v0.2.0 released and on Tiger Cloud”

The newest version of pg_textsearch has automated benchmark infrastructure, groundwork for storage and query optimizations in upcoming releases, and numerous bugfixes.

See more details in the pg_textsearch GitHub release notes.

Activity log and TimescaleDB v2.24

Section titled “Activity log and TimescaleDB v2.24”
New Feature Improvement
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Activity log and TimescaleDB v2.24

Activity log

Section titled “Activity log”

Tiger Cloud Console now offers the Activity tab that displays the activity log for all your services. This serves as a record of actions that have happened to your services and Tiger Cloud account, such as service resizes and project invitations. The activity log includes the corresponding service, the user who performed the action, and a description of the action itself.

Activity log on Tiger Cloud

TimescaleDB 2.24

Section titled “TimescaleDB 2.24”

TimescaleDB 2.24 delivers more efficient recompression operations, expanded use of continuous aggregates, and better invalidation behavior.

Highlighted features:

  • In-memory recompression: A new recompress := true option for convert_to_columnstore() performs batch compaction entirely in memory, offering 4–5x faster performance compared to the previous spill-to-disk method.
  • Bloom filters on ARM-based Tiger Cloud services: Bloom filters return with corrected hashing support for the ARM architecture.
  • Continuous aggregate updates: Smarter invalidation range capping, direct compress invalidation support, and UUIDv7 support for continuous aggregates.

For complete details, see the TimescaleDB 2.24 release notes.

New navigation in Console

Section titled “New navigation in Console”
Improvement
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New navigation in Console

We have updated the design of the navigation in Console to improve consistency, reduce distractions, and make it easier and faster to navigate through the different menus.

New console navigation

S3 connector GA and Tiger Lake public beta

Section titled “S3 connector GA and Tiger Lake public beta”
GA Beta
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S3 connector GA and Tiger Lake public beta

S3 source connector general availability

Section titled “S3 source connector general availability”

The S3 source connector is now production-ready, delivering major improvements in reliability, performance, and correctness across the entire ingestion pipeline.

Tiger Lake public beta

Section titled “Tiger Lake public beta”

Tiger Lake is now available in public beta with full DML support, high-performance ingestion, enhanced resilience and self-healing, and improved deployment experience.

Read the documentation to get started.

TimescaleDB v2.23 – improved getting started, automatic columnstore, and faster continuous aggregate invalidation tracking

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.23 – improved getting started, automatic columnstore, and faster continuous aggregate invalidation tracking”
New Feature Deprecation
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TimescaleDB v2.23 – improved getting started, automatic columnstore, and faster continuous aggregate invalidation tracking

Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.23.0

Section titled “Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.23.0”
  • Simplified hypertable creation with automatic selection of all parameters
  • UUIDv7 compression enabled by default (~30% storage savings and up to 2x faster queries)
  • Direct-to-Columnstore (tech preview) with INSERT support
  • Relaxed locking for chunk merging
  • Unlogged hypertables for improved performance when durability is not required
  • Continuous aggregates improvements with 10–20% faster DML performance

Deprecations

Section titled “Deprecations”
  • PostgreSQL 15 deprecation: Support will be removed after June 2026
  • WAL-based invalidation will be sunset in upcoming releases

For more details on simplified hypertable creation, see Create a hypertable. To learn more about Direct-to-Columnstore, see the documentation and this blog post. For currently supported TimescaleDB versions, see Supported platforms. For a comprehensive list of changes, see the TimescaleDB 2.23 release notes.

S3 source connector and crypto payments

Section titled “S3 source connector and crypto payments”
New Feature Security
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S3 source connector and crypto payments

Crypto payments: early access!

Section titled “Crypto payments: early access!”

You can now pay Tiger Cloud invoices with stablecoins (USDC, USDP, USDG) through Stripe’s crypto payments.

Crypto payments

Detailed S3 source connector progress screen

Section titled “Detailed S3 source connector progress screen”

Major improvements to the S3 source connector with better observability including cumulative summary, search, detailed file statuses, filtering, bulk retry, lifecycle history, and auto-refresh.

S3 connector stats

AI and Tiger Cloud major changes!

Section titled “AI and Tiger Cloud major changes!”
New Feature
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AI and Tiger Cloud major changes!

Free pricing plan and free services

Section titled “Free pricing plan and free services”

New Free plan with up to two free services for prototyping.

Tiger CLI

Section titled “Tiger CLI”

New CLI tool to control Tiger Cloud from the terminal for signing up, spinning up services, and executing SQL.

Tiger MCP for PostgreSQL and TimescaleDB

Section titled “Tiger MCP for PostgreSQL and TimescaleDB”

New MCP server enabling AI agents to interact with the database with built-in master prompts and high-level tools.

Fluid storage

Section titled “Fluid storage”

New distributed storage layer for instant forks, snapshots, and automatic scaling with over 100,000 IOPS throughput.

pg_textsearch extension preview

Section titled “pg_textsearch extension preview”

New extension enabling BM25 on PostgreSQL for significant improvements in text search.

TimescaleDB 2.22.1 – configurable indexing, enhanced partitioning, and faster queries

Section titled “TimescaleDB 2.22.1 – configurable indexing, enhanced partitioning, and faster queries”
Performance New Feature
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TimescaleDB 2.22.1 – configurable indexing, enhanced partitioning, and faster queries

Highlighted features

Section titled “Highlighted features”
  • Configurable sparse indexes: Manually configure sparse indexes on compressed hypertables
  • UUIDv7 support: Native support for UUIDv7 for compression and partitioning
  • Multi-column SkipScan: Support for multiple distinct keys with millisecond-fast deduplication and DISTINCT ON queries across billions of rows. Learn more in our blog post and documentation.
  • Compression improvements: Default segmentby and orderby settings are now applied at compression time for each chunk, automatically adapting to evolving data patterns for better performance. This was previously set at the hypertable level and fixed across all chunks.

For a comprehensive list of changes, refer to the TimescaleDB 2.22 and 2.22.1 release notes, as well as TimescaleDB 2.22.1.

Kafka source connector (beta)

Section titled “Kafka source connector (beta)”
Beta Integration
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Kafka Source Connector (beta)

New Kafka Source Connector enables you to connect existing Kafka clusters directly to Tiger Cloud and ingest data from Kafka topics into hypertables. Supports AVRO format and Confluent Cloud and Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka.

Learn more in the Kafka Source Connector docs.

Kafka source connector in Tiger CloudKafka source connector streaming in Tiger Cloud

Phased update rollouts, pg_cron, larger compute options, and backup reports

Section titled “Phased update rollouts, pg_cron, larger compute options, and backup reports”
New Feature Improvement
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Phased update rollouts, pg_cron, larger compute options, and backup reports

Phased rollouts for TimescaleDB minor releases

Section titled “Phased rollouts for TimescaleDB minor releases”

Starting with TimescaleDB 2.22.0, minor releases roll out in phases, dev services first, followed by prod after 21 days. See Maintenance and upgrades for details.

pg_cron extension

Section titled “pg_cron extension”

pg_cron is now available on Tiger Cloud for scheduling SQL commands automatically.

Larger compute options: 48 and 64 CPU

Section titled “Larger compute options: 48 and 64 CPU”

New compute options with 48 and 64 CPUs available on Enterprise plan.

CPU options in Tiger Cloud

Backup report for compliance

Section titled “Backup report for compliance”

Scale and Enterprise customers can now view backup lists for compliance needs.

Backup reports in Tiger Cloud

New data import wizard

Section titled “New data import wizard”
Improvement
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New data import wizard

Improved import experience

Section titled “Improved import experience”

Cleaner, more intuitive UI for data import with recommended options and clear categories.

Data import in Tiger Cloud

A new data import component has been added to the overview dashboard:

Overview dashboard in Tiger Cloud

Enhancements to the PostgreSQL source connector

Section titled “Enhancements to the PostgreSQL source connector”
Improvement
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Enhancements to the PostgreSQL source connector

What’s new

Section titled “What’s new”
  • Easy table selection with dropdown menus
  • Enhanced metadata sync showing initial data copy progress and change data capture replication lag
  • Improved UX design with separate sections for initial data copy and change data capture
Connectors UX

Developer role GA and hypertable transformation in Console

Section titled “Developer role GA and hypertable transformation in Console”

Cross-region backups, PostgreSQL options, and onboarding

Section titled “Cross-region backups, PostgreSQL options, and onboarding”
New Feature Security
#

Cross-region backups, PostgreSQL options, and onboarding

Cross-region backups

Section titled “Cross-region backups”

Store backups in a different region than your service for improved resilience.

Standard PostgreSQL instructions for onboarding

Section titled “Standard PostgreSQL instructions for onboarding”

Basic instructions for INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE commands in the Import Data page.

PostgreSQL-only service type

Section titled “PostgreSQL-only service type”

Option to choose PostgreSQL-only in the service creation flow.

Viewer role GA, EXPLAIN plans, and chunk index sizes in Explorer

Section titled “Viewer role GA, EXPLAIN plans, and chunk index sizes in Explorer”
GA Improvement
#

Viewer role GA, EXPLAIN plans, and chunk index sizes in Explorer

GA release of the viewer role

Section titled “GA release of the viewer role”

Read-only access to services, metrics, and logs without modify permissions.

EXPLAIN plans in Insights

Section titled “EXPLAIN plans in Insights”

Automatically generated EXPLAIN plans for queries taking longer than 10 seconds.

Chunk index size in Explorer

Section titled “Chunk index size in Explorer”

Find the index size of hypertable chunks in the Explorer.

TimescaleDB v2.21 and catalog objects in the Console Explorer

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.21 and catalog objects in the Console Explorer”
Performance New Feature
#

TimescaleDB v2.21 and catalog objects in the Console Explorer

TimescaleDB v2.21

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.21”
  • High-scale ingestion performance: Compress data directly into columnstore during ingestion (1.2M rows/second in tests)
  • Faster UPSERTs: 2.5x faster for heavily constrained tables
  • Faster deletion: 42x faster DELETE operations on non-segmentby columns
  • Enhanced continuous aggregates: Concurrent refresh policies and batched refreshes enabled by default

For a comprehensive list of changes, see the TimescaleDB v2.21 release notes.

Catalog objects in the Console Explorer

Section titled “Catalog objects in the Console Explorer”

View catalog objects in the Console Explorer to understand database inner workings.

Explore catalog objects

Iceberg destination connector (Tiger lake)

Section titled “Iceberg destination connector (Tiger lake)”

Console just got better

Section titled “Console just got better”
Improvement
#

Console just got better

Editable jobs in Console

Section titled “Editable jobs in Console”

Edit jobs directly in Console with custom wizards for Tiger Cloud job types.

Edit jobs in console

Connection history

Section titled “Connection history”

View historical connection counts in the Connections tab.

View connection history in console

Read-Only access through RBAC (Public beta)

Section titled “Read-Only access through RBAC (Public beta)”

New viewer-only permissions for users who need visibility without modify access.

Super useful doc updates

Section titled “Super useful doc updates”

Multi-command queries in SQL editor, improved job page experience, multiple AWS Transit gateways, and a new service creation flow

Section titled “Multi-command queries in SQL editor, improved job page experience, multiple AWS Transit gateways, and a new service creation flow”
New Feature Improvement
#

Multi-command queries in SQL editor, improved job page experience, multiple AWS Transit Gateways, and a new service creation flow

Run multiple statements in SQL editor

Section titled “Run multiple statements in SQL editor”

Execute complex queries with multiple commands in a single run.

Branch conversations in SQL assistant

Section titled “Branch conversations in SQL assistant”

Start new discussion threads from any point in SQL assistant chat.

Smarter results table

Section titled “Smarter results table”
  • Expand JSON data instantly into readable columns
  • Smart filters with dropdown options

Jobs page improvements

Section titled “Jobs page improvements”

Individual job pages now display their configuration for TimescaleDB job types.

Multiple AWS Transit gateways

Section titled “Multiple AWS Transit gateways”

Connect multiple AWS Transit Gateways with overlapping CIDRs.

Updated service creation flow

Section titled “Updated service creation flow”

Clearer service type options for PostgreSQL extensions.

Create a new Tiger Cloud service in Tiger Console

Improved Terraform support and TimescaleDB v2.20.3

Section titled “Improved Terraform support and TimescaleDB v2.20.3”
Integration Improvement
#

Improved Terraform support and TimescaleDB v2.20.3

Terraform support

Section titled “Terraform support”

Latest version adds support for creating and attaching observability exporters and AWS Transit Gateway configuration. Check the Timescale Terraform provider documentation for more details.

TimescaleDB v2.20.3

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.20.3”

Patch release with bug fixes including SkipScan costing adjustments and dump/restore operation fixes. For a comprehensive list of changes, see the TimescaleDB 2.20.3 release notes.

Read replica sets, faster tables, new anthropic models, and VPC support in data mode

Section titled “Read replica sets, faster tables, new anthropic models, and VPC support in data mode”
New Feature Performance
#

Read replica sets, faster tables, new anthropic models, and VPC support in data mode

Horizontal read scaling with read replica sets

Section titled “Horizontal read scaling with read replica sets”

Read replica sets let you scale reads horizontally by creating up to 10 replica nodes behind a single read endpoint.

Create a read replica set in Timescale Console

Faster, smarter results tables in data mode

Section titled “Faster, smarter results tables in data mode”

Completely rebuilt query results display with smooth scrolling, custom settings preservation, and better filtering.

Latest anthropic models added to SQL assistant

Section titled “Latest anthropic models added to SQL assistant”

Support for Sonnet 4, Sonnet 4 (extended thinking), Opus 4, and Opus 4 (extended thinking).

VPC support for passwordless data mode connections

Section titled “VPC support for passwordless data mode connections”

Expanded passwordless data mode functionality to services using a VPC.

Enhanced service monitoring, TimescaleDB v2.20, and livesync for PostgreSQL

Section titled “Enhanced service monitoring, TimescaleDB v2.20, and livesync for PostgreSQL”
Performance New Feature Deprecation
#

Enhanced service monitoring, TimescaleDB v2.20, and livesync for PostgreSQL

Updated top-level navigation - monitoring tab

Section titled “Updated top-level navigation - monitoring tab”

Consolidated service information tabs into a single Monitoring tab.

Insights

Monitor active connections

Section titled “Monitor active connections”

View information about active connections including queries, application names, and duration.

Connections

TimescaleDB v2.20

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.20”

All new services use TimescaleDB v2.20 with significant performance improvements:

  • Handle data updates and upserts up to 10x faster
  • Up to 6x faster point queries with new bloom filters
  • Up to 2500x faster DISTINCT operations with SkipScan
  • 8x more efficient Boolean column storage

For details, see the TimescaleDB v2.20 release notes.

PostgreSQL 13 and 14 deprecated on Tiger Cloud

Section titled “PostgreSQL 13 and 14 deprecated on Tiger Cloud”

TimescaleDB 2.20 requires PostgreSQL 15+. Upgrade required by September 15, 2025.

Enhancements to livesync for PostgreSQL

Section titled “Enhancements to livesync for PostgreSQL”
  • Edit running livesync to add and drop tables
  • Create multiple livesync instances per service
  • Dropdown menu for schema and table name selection

For setup steps, see Livesync for PostgreSQL.

More storage types and IOPS

Section titled “More storage types and IOPS”

New export and import options

Section titled “New export and import options”
Integration New Feature
#

New export and import options

Ship TimescaleDB metrics to Prometheus

Section titled “Ship TimescaleDB metrics to Prometheus”

Prometheus Exporter for Tiger Cloud enables shipping of TimescaleDB metrics with custom Grafana dashboards and alerting. For configuration details, see metrics to Prometheus.

Prometheus export user interface

Import text files into PostgreSQL tables

Section titled “Import text files into PostgreSQL tables”

New import option for local text files for use with Vectorizers, available from Service → Actions → Import Data in Timescale Console.

Automatic document embeddings from S3 and a sample dataset for AI testing

Section titled “Automatic document embeddings from S3 and a sample dataset for AI testing”

Livesync for S3 and passwordless connections for data mode

Section titled “Livesync for S3 and passwordless connections for data mode”
Beta New Feature
#

Livesync for S3 and passwordless connections for data mode

Livesync for S3 (beta)

Section titled “Livesync for S3 (beta)”

Livesync for S3 syncs data in S3 buckets to a Tiger Cloud service, handling both existing and new data in real time.

Timescale Console new livesyncTimescale Console livesync view status

UX improvements to livesync for PostgreSQL

Section titled “UX improvements to livesync for PostgreSQL”

Added a detailed two-step checklist with configuration instructions to Tiger Console, building on livesync for PostgreSQL.

Livesync PostgreSQL configuration instructions in Tiger Console

Passwordless data mode connections

Section titled “Passwordless data mode connections”

All new services created in Tiger Cloud are now automatically accessible from data mode without credentials.

Timescale Console passwordless data mode

Embeddings spot checks, TimescaleDB v2.19.3, and new models in SQL assistant

Section titled “Embeddings spot checks, TimescaleDB v2.19.3, and new models in SQL assistant”
Improvement New Feature
#

Embeddings spot checks, TimescaleDB v2.19.3, and new models in SQL Assistant

Embeddings spot checks

Section titled “Embeddings spot checks”

Quickly check embedding quality from vectorizers’ outputs using a simple UI.

Embedding Quality Inspection

TimescaleDB v2.19.3

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.19.3”

New services use TimescaleDB v2.19.3 with bug fixes for columnstore queries and hypercore table access.

New OpenAI, Llama, and Gemini models

Section titled “New OpenAI, Llama, and Gemini models”

SQL Assistant now supports GPT-4.1, Llama 4, and Gemini models.

SQL Assistant - New Models

TimescaleDB v2.19, new service overview page, and log improvements

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.19, new service overview page, and log improvements”
Performance Improvement
#

TimescaleDB v2.19, new service overview page, and log improvements

TimescaleDB v2.19

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.19”
  • Improved concurrency of INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE on columnstore
  • Faster continuous aggregate refreshes with smaller batches
  • Faster analytical queries with SIMD vectorization
  • Enable chunk size optimization with merge_chunk

See the TimescaleDB v2.19 release notes for more details.

New service overview page

Section titled “New service overview page”

Overhauled service overview with architecture diagram and general information with recommendations.

New Service Overview page

Find logs faster

Section titled “Find logs faster”

Added date, time, and timezone picker for quick log navigation.

Find logs faster

Faster vector search and improved job information

Section titled “Faster vector search and improved job information”
Performance Improvement
#

Faster vector search and improved job information

pgvectorscale 0.7.0

Section titled “pgvectorscale 0.7.0”

Label-based filtered vector search with filtered indexes for StreamingDiskANN. For details, see the pgvectorscale 0.7.0 release notes and the usage example.

Job errors and individual job pages

Section titled “Job errors and individual job pages”

Each job has individual page with detailed error information for debugging.

  • Successful jobs:

    Log success in Timescale Console

  • Unsuccessful jobs with errors:

    Log errors in Timescale Console

In-Console Livesync for PostgreSQL

Section titled “In-Console Livesync for PostgreSQL”

16K dimensions on pgvectorscale plus new pgai Vectorizer support

Section titled “16K dimensions on pgvectorscale plus new pgai Vectorizer support”
New Feature Integration
#

16K dimensions on pgvectorscale plus new pgai Vectorizer support

pgvectorscale 0.6

Section titled “pgvectorscale 0.6”

Support for vectors with up to 16,000 dimensions. NEON support for SIMD distance calculations on aarch64 processors. See the pgvectorscale 0.6.0 release notes for details.

pgai Vectorizer supports models from AWS Bedrock, Azure AI, Google Vertex via LiteLLM

Section titled “pgai Vectorizer supports models from AWS Bedrock, Azure AI, Google Vertex via LiteLLM”

Access embedding models from popular cloud model hubs.

Agent mode for PopSQL and more

Section titled “Agent mode for PopSQL and more”
New Feature Improvement
#

Agent Mode for PopSQL and more

Agent mode for PopSQL

Section titled “Agent mode for PopSQL”

SQL Assistant automatically adjusts and executes queries without intervention.

Timescale SQL Assistant Agent Mode

Improved AWS marketplace integration

Section titled “Improved AWS marketplace integration”

Enhanced AWS Marketplace workflow with full automation and seamless billing integration.

Tiger Console recommendations

Section titled “Tiger Console recommendations”

Recommendations based on service context for onboarding and service health.

Timescale Console recommendations

Configuration options for secure connections and more

Section titled “Configuration options for secure connections and more”
Security Improvement
#

Configuration Options for Secure Connections and More

Edit VPC and AWS Transit Gateway CIDRs

Section titled “Edit VPC and AWS Transit Gateway CIDRs”

Modify CIDR blocks for VPC or Transit Gateway directly from Tiger Console.

VPC connection wizard

Improved log filtering

Section titled “Improved log filtering”

Enhanced Logs screen with Warning and Log filters.

Logs with filters

TimescaleDB v2.18.2

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.18.2”

New services use TimescaleDB v2.18.2 with bug fixes. See the TimescaleDB v2.18.2 release notes for details.

SQL assistant improvements

Section titled “SQL assistant improvements”

Support for Claude 3.7 Sonnet with extended thinking and ability to abort requests.

SQL assistant improvements and pgai docs reorganization

Section titled “SQL assistant improvements and pgai docs reorganization”
Improvement Integration
#

SQL Assistant Improvements and Pgai Docs Reorganization

New models and improved UX for SQL assistant

Section titled “New models and improved UX for SQL assistant”

Added fireworks.ai and Groq as providers with new LLM options and improved model picker with descriptions.

Timescale Cloud SQL Assistant AI model picker

Updated and reorganized docs for pgai

Section titled “Updated and reorganized docs for pgai”

Improved GitHub docs with grouped sections and comprehensive summary. See the updated docs on GitHub.

TimescaleDB v2.18.1 and AWS Transit Gateway support generally available

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.18.1 and AWS Transit Gateway support generally available”
GA Performance
#

TimescaleDB v2.18.1 and AWS Transit Gateway Support Generally Available

TimescaleDB v2.18.1

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.18.1”

New services use TimescaleDB v2.18.1 with faster columnar scans and improved constraint handling.

AWS Transit Gateway support is now generally available!

Section titled “AWS Transit Gateway support is now generally available!”

Securely connect Tiger Cloud to multiple VPCs across different environments.

See the AWS Transit Gateway documentation for configuration details.

TimescaleDB v2.18 and SQL assistant improvements in data mode and PopSQL

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.18 and SQL assistant improvements in data mode and PopSQL”
Performance Improvement
#

TimescaleDB v2.18 and SQL Assistant Improvements in Data Mode and PopSQL

TimescaleDB v2.18

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.18”
  • Dense indexes in columnstore through new hypercore table access method
  • SIMD vectorization improvements for aggregations
  • Hypertables support triggers for transition tables
  • Updated methods to manage hybrid row-columnar store

For more information, see the TimescaleDB v2.18 release notes.

SQL assistant improvements

Section titled “SQL assistant improvements”
  • Dedicated conversation threads for queries
  • Ability to delete messages from threads
  • Support for OpenAI o3-mini
Dedicated threadsDelete messages in SQL Assistant threadsSQL Assistant o3 mini

IP allowlists in data mode and PopSQL

Section titled “IP allowlists in data mode and PopSQL”

pgai extension and Python library updates

Section titled “pgai extension and Python library updates”
Integration New Feature
#

pgai Extension and Python Library Updates

pgai PostgreSQL extension 0.7.0

Section titled “pgai PostgreSQL extension 0.7.0”

Added configurable base_url support for OpenAI API, public granting of vectorizers, and improved Ollama client. See all changes in the pgai extension 0.7.0 release.

pgai Python library 0.5.0

Section titled “pgai Python library 0.5.0”

Comprehensive SQLAlchemy and Alembic support for vector embeddings. See all changes in the pgai Python library v0.5.0 release.

AWS Transit Gateway support

Section titled “AWS Transit Gateway support”

New region in India, PostgreSQL 17 upgrades, and TimescaleDB on AWS marketplace

Section titled “New region in India, PostgreSQL 17 upgrades, and TimescaleDB on AWS marketplace”
Availability New Feature
#

New region in India, PostgreSQL 17 upgrades, and TimescaleDB on AWS Marketplace

Welcome India! (Mumbai region)

Section titled “Welcome India! (Mumbai region)”

Tiger Cloud now supports the Mumbai region.

PostgreSQL major version upgrades to PG 17

Section titled “PostgreSQL major version upgrades to PG 17”

Services can now upgrade directly to PostgreSQL 17 from versions 14, 15, or 16.

Tiger Cloud available on AWS marketplace

Section titled “Tiger Cloud available on AWS marketplace”

Centralize billing on AWS account with committed spend via AWS Marketplace.

PostgreSQL 17, feature requests, and PostgreSQL Livesync

Section titled “PostgreSQL 17, feature requests, and PostgreSQL Livesync”
New Feature Beta
#

PostgreSQL 17, feature requests, and PostgreSQL Livesync

PostgreSQL 17

Section titled “PostgreSQL 17”

All new Tiger Cloud services come with PostgreSQL 17.2 with significant performance improvements and enhanced JSON support.

Submit feature requests from Tiger Console

Section titled “Submit feature requests from Tiger Console”

Submit feature requests directly from Console with visibility into status.

Submit a feature request in Timescale Console

PostgreSQL Livesync (Alpha release)

Section titled “PostgreSQL Livesync (Alpha release)”

Continuously replicate PostgreSQL tables directly into Tiger Cloud. Learn more in the Livesync for PostgreSQL documentation.

In-Console import from S3, I/O boost, and jobs Explorer

Section titled “In-Console import from S3, I/O boost, and jobs Explorer”
New Feature Improvement
#

In-Console import from S3, I/O Boost, and Jobs Explorer

In-Console import from S3 (CSV and Parquet files)

Section titled “In-Console import from S3 (CSV and Parquet files)”

Connect S3 buckets to import CSV and Parquet files with 10 GB size limit.

Import data into Timescale with S3Import data into Timescale with S3 details

Self-Serve I/O boost

Section titled “Self-Serve I/O boost”

Add-on for Scale or Enterprise tiers maximizing I/O to 16,000 IOPS with $0.41/hour per node.

Timescale I/O Boost

Jobs Explorer

Section titled “Jobs Explorer”

New Jobs tab showing all associated jobs with status and detailed history.

Timescale Console Jobs tabTimescale Console Jobs tab expanded

New service creation flow

Section titled “New service creation flow”
Improvement
#

New service creation flow

What’s new

Section titled “What’s new”

  • AI and Vector options: Choose AI and Vector-ready services with pgai, pgvector, and pgvectorscale

    Create Timescale Cloud service

  • Compute size recommendations: Recommendations based on planned data volume

    Service compute recommendation

  • More information about configuration options: Clearer descriptions for informed choices

IP allow lists!

Section titled “IP allow lists!”

SQL assistant, TimescaleDB v2.17, HIPAA compliance, and better logging

Section titled “SQL assistant, TimescaleDB v2.17, HIPAA compliance, and better logging”
New Feature Security Improvement
#

SQL Assistant, TimescaleDB v2.17, HIPAA compliance, and better logging

New AI companion: SQL assistant

Section titled “New AI companion: SQL assistant”

Chat with AI models to get help writing SQL, propose fixes for errors, and generate titles/descriptions.

AI error fixAI generated query title

See the SQL Assistant blog post and SQL Assistant docs for full details.

TimescaleDB v2.17

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.17”

Significant performance improvements for continuous aggregate refreshes and analytical queries. For details, see the TimescaleDB v2.17 release notes.

HIPAA compliance

Section titled “HIPAA compliance”

Tiger Cloud’s Enterprise plan is now HIPAA compliant.

Expanded logging within Tiger Console

Section titled “Expanded logging within Tiger Console”

Access more than 500 logs with infinite scrolling capabilities.

Expanded console logs

Connect to Tiger Cloud from .NET stack and check status of recent jobs

Section titled “Connect to Tiger Cloud from .NET stack and check status of recent jobs”

New AI, data integration, and performance enhancements

Section titled “New AI, data integration, and performance enhancements”
New Feature Performance
#

New AI, data integration, and performance enhancements

Pgai Vectorizer (early access)

Section titled “Pgai Vectorizer (early access)”

Automatically create, update, and maintain embeddings as data changes. For more details, see the pgai Vectorizer guide.

Vectorizer setup

PostgreSQL-to-PostgreSQL foreign data wrappers

Section titled “PostgreSQL-to-PostgreSQL foreign data wrappers”

Fetch and query data from multiple PostgreSQL databases directly using foreign data wrappers (FDW).

Faster queries over tiered data

Section titled “Faster queries over tiered data”

Support for runtime chunk exclusion for tiered storage. For background, see the blog post on implementing constraint exclusion for faster query performance, and the disable_tiering function docs.

Chunk interval recommendations

Section titled “Chunk interval recommendations”

Console shows recommendations for services with too many small chunks.

Chunk interval recommendation

Help with hypertables and faster notebooks

Section titled “Help with hypertables and faster notebooks”

Production-Ready low-Downtime migrations, MySQL import, actions tab, and current lock contention visibility in SQL editor

Section titled “Production-Ready low-Downtime migrations, MySQL import, actions tab, and current lock contention visibility in SQL editor”
GA New Feature
#

Production-Ready Low-Downtime Migrations, MySQL Import, Actions Tab, and Current Lock Contention Visibility in SQL Editor

Live migrations v1.0 release

Section titled “Live migrations v1.0 release”

Live migration is production-ready with enhanced functionality and performance optimizations.

Actions tab

Section titled “Actions tab”

Actions persisted within service for on-demand access to connect, import, and migrate.

Timescale Console Actions tab

Import data from MySQL

Section titled “Import data from MySQL”

Easy-to-follow instructions for converting MySQL schema and data.

MySQL import instructions

Current lock contention

Section titled “Current lock contention”

Console displays current lock contention when queries wait on locks.

View console services

CIDR & VPC updates

Section titled “CIDR & VPC updates”

New modes in Tiger Console: ops and data mode, and Console based Parquet file import

Section titled “New modes in Tiger Console: ops and data mode, and Console based Parquet file import”
New Feature
#

New modes in Tiger Console: Ops and Data mode, and Console based Parquet File Import

Ops and data mode

Section titled “Ops and data mode”

Ops mode: Manage services, add replicas, configure compression, change parameters.

Data mode: Full PopSQL experience with queries, visualizations, dashboards, and sharing.

Timescale Console Ops and Data mode

Console based Parquet file import

Section titled “Console based Parquet file import”

Upload Parquet files from local file system.

Upload from Parquet to Timescale Cloud

High availability, usability, and migrations improvements

Section titled “High availability, usability, and migrations improvements”

One-click SQL statement execution from Tiger Console, and session support in the SQL editor

Section titled “One-click SQL statement execution from Tiger Console, and session support in the SQL editor”
New Feature
#

One-click SQL statement execution from Tiger Console, and session support in the SQL editor

One-click SQL execution

Section titled “One-click SQL execution”

Execute SQL statements with one click throughout Console for hypertables, extensions, and CSV imports. This requires that the SQL editor is enabled for the service.

Enable Continuous AggregatesEnable extensions from ConsoleQuery data after CSV import

Session support in the SQL editor

Section titled “Session support in the SQL editor”

Database session persistence enables transactions, temporary tables, and set commands.

Query your database directly from the Console and enhanced data import and migration options

Section titled “Query your database directly from the Console and enhanced data import and migration options”
New Feature Improvement
#

Query your database directly from the Console and enhanced data import and migration options

SQL editor in Tiger Console

Section titled “SQL editor in Tiger Console”

New tab allowing direct database queries without leaving console.

SQL Editor

Enhanced data import options

Section titled “Enhanced data import options”

Dedicated section with multiple import options and enhanced PostgreSQL import instructions.

Data import screen

Improvements to live migration

Section titled “Improvements to live migration”

Support for timescaledb on non-public schema and pre-migration compatibility checks.

Improved tooling in Tiger Cloud and new AI and vector extension releases

Section titled “Improved tooling in Tiger Cloud and new AI and vector extension releases”
New Feature Integration
#

Improved tooling in Tiger Cloud and new AI and Vector extension releases

CSV import

Section titled “CSV import”

Added CSV import tool with data type selection and hypertable creation.

CSV import

Replica lag

Section titled “Replica lag”

New Replica Lag parameter shows bytes behind primary for replicas.

Replica lag indicator

Adjust chunk interval

Section titled “Adjust chunk interval”

Change chunk interval for hypertables and continuous aggregates through UI.

Edit chunk interval

CloudWatch permissions via role assumption

Section titled “CloudWatch permissions via role assumption”

Permission granting via role assumption for CloudWatch integration. For more details, see the CloudWatch integration documentation at https://docs.timescale.com/use-timescale/latest/integrations/.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) indicator

Section titled “Two-factor authentication (2FA) indicator”

2FA status column on Members page.

2FA status

Anthropic and Cohere integrations in pgai

Section titled “Anthropic and Cohere integrations in pgai”

pgai extension v0.3.0 supports Anthropic and Cohere models. For details and examples, see the blog posts on pgai with Cohere at https://www.tigerdata.com/blog/build-search-and-rag-systems-on-postgresql-using-cohere-and-pgai and pgai with Anthropic at https://www.tigerdata.com/blog/use-anthropic-claude-sonnet-3-5-in-postgresql-with-pgai.

pgvectorscale extension

Section titled “pgvectorscale extension”

V0.3.0 adds ARM processor support and improved recall for low dimensional vectors. See the pgvectorscale v0.3.0 release notes at https://github.com/timescale/pgvectorscale/releases/tag/0.3.0.

Optimizations for compressed data and extended join support in continuous aggregates

Section titled “Optimizations for compressed data and extended join support in continuous aggregates”
Performance
#

Optimizations for compressed data and extended join support in continuous aggregates

TimescaleDB v2.16.0

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.16.0”

Significant performance improvements for DML over compressed chunks, chunk skipping on non-partitioning columns, foreign key support, and extended continuous aggregate join support.

Performance, packaging and stability improvements for Tiger Cloud

Section titled “Performance, packaging and stability improvements for Tiger Cloud”
Improvement
#

Performance, packaging and stability improvements for Tiger Cloud

New plans

Section titled “New plans”

Three new plans: Performance (cost-focused), Scale (critical apps), and Enterprise (mission-critical). For details on features and differences, see the pricing and account management docs at https://docs.timescale.com/about/latest/pricing-and-account-management/.

Improvements to the Tiger Console

Section titled “Improvements to the Tiger Console”

Enhanced service tiles with HA status information.

Live migration release v0.0.24

Section titled “Live migration release v0.0.24”

Automatic retries, pgcopydb support for initial copy, and TimescaleDB v2.13.x support.

Performance and stability improvements for Tiger Cloud and TimescaleDB

Section titled “Performance and stability improvements for Tiger Cloud and TimescaleDB”

Performance improvements for live migration to Tiger Cloud

Section titled “Performance improvements for live migration to Tiger Cloud”
Performance
#

Performance improvements for live migration to Tiger Cloud

Live migration updates

Section titled “Live migration updates”

The Timescale live-migration Docker image now supports table-based filtering during live migration, improvements to pbcopydb (including better performance and removal of unhelpful warnings), and a user notification log to help you always select the most recent release for a migration run.

For improved stability and new features, update to the latest timescale/live-migration image on Docker Hub: https://hub.docker.com/r/timescale/live-migration/tags. To learn more, see the live migration docs at https://docs.timescale.com/migrate/latest/live-migration/.

Ollama integration in pgai

Section titled “Ollama integration in pgai”
Integration
#

Ollama integration in pgai

Ollama now available

Section titled “Ollama now available”

Ollama is now integrated with the pgai extension, making it easy to work with open-source language models such as Llama 3, Mistral, Phi 3, and Gemma. Ollama acts like “Docker for LLMs,” providing a simple way to run and manage models locally.

With pgai installed in your database, you can embed Ollama-powered AI directly into your app using SQL, for example, by generating completions or working with images in a single query.

To learn more and see a quick-start example, see the pgai Ollama documentation at https://github.com/timescale/pgai/blob/main/docs/vectorizer/quick-start.md.

Compression wizard

Section titled “Compression wizard”
New Feature
#

Compression Wizard

Now available in Console

Section titled “Now available in Console”

The compression wizard is now available in Timescale Console. From the Explorer, select a hypertable and, in the top-right corner, hover where it says “Compression off” to open the wizard. You’ll be guided through configuring compression for the hypertable and can enable it directly from the UI.

Run the compression wizard in Timescale Console

High performance AI apps with pgvectorscale

Section titled “High performance AI apps with pgvectorscale”
New Feature Performance
#

High Performance AI Apps With pgvectorscale

pgvectorscale on Tiger Cloud

Section titled “pgvectorscale on Tiger Cloud”

The pgvectorscale extension is now available on Timescale Cloud. It complements pgvector and introduces:

  • A new index type, StreamingDiskANN, inspired by Microsoft’s DiskANN algorithm.
  • Statistical Binary Quantization, a compression method developed by Timescale researchers that improves on standard binary quantization.

On a benchmark dataset of 50 million Cohere embeddings (768 dimensions), PostgreSQL with pgvector and pgvectorscale achieves dramatically lower p95 latency and higher query throughput than Pinecone’s storage-optimized index at comparable recall, while running at significantly lower cost on self-hosted AWS EC2.

For more, see the pgvectorscale documentation at https://github.com/timescale/pgvectorscale/.

Integrate AI into your database using pgai

Section titled “Integrate AI into your database using pgai”
New Feature Integration
#

Integrate AI Into Your Database Using pgai

pgai on Tiger Cloud

Section titled “pgai on Tiger Cloud”

The pgai extension is now available on Timescale Cloud, bringing embedding and generative AI models closer to your database. With pgai you can:

  • Create embeddings for your data directly from SQL.
  • Retrieve LLM chat completions from models like OpenAI GPT‑4o.
  • Run classification, summarization, enrichment, and other AI-powered workloads over existing relational data in PostgreSQL.

For an overview, see the pgai documentation at https://github.com/timescale/pgai.

Continuous aggregate and hypertable improvements for TimescaleDB

Section titled “Continuous aggregate and hypertable improvements for TimescaleDB”
Performance Improvement
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Continuous Aggregate and Hypertable Improvements for TimescaleDB

TimescaleDB v2.15.x

Section titled “TimescaleDB v2.15.x”
  • Continuous Aggregate supports time_bucket with origin and/or offset
  • Compression improvements with optimized defaults and planner enhancements

These releases also add planner improvements to inspect more WHERE conditions before decompression (reducing the number of rows that must be decompressed), allow minmax sparse indexes to be used when compressing columns with btree indexes, and introduce vectorized filters in WHERE clauses containing text equality operators and LIKE expressions.

For more details, see the TimescaleDB release notes at https://github.com/timescale/timescaledb/releases.

Database audit logging with pgaudit

Section titled “Database audit logging with pgaudit”

International system of unit support with postgresql-unit

Section titled “International system of unit support with postgresql-unit”
New Feature
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International System of Unit Support with postgresql-unit

postgresql-unit extension

Section titled “postgresql-unit extension”

The SI Units for PG extension(unit) provides support for the ISU in Timescale Cloud.

You can use Timescale Cloud to solve day-to-day questions. For example, to see what 50°C is in °F, run the following query in your Timescale Cloud service:

SELECT '50°C'::unit @ '°F' as temp;
  temp
--------
 122 °F
(1 row)

To learn more, see the postgresql-unit documentation.