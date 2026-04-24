PostgreSQL Source Connector is now GA (production-ready)
The PostgreSQL Source Connector is now generally available (GA), completing its migration to the Tiger Connect architecture. This improves reliability, scalability, and consistency with other connectors.
What’s new
- Aligned with Tiger Connect architecture, replacing legacy components
- Configurable worker count for initial data copy during setup for improved performance
- Flexible table selection:
- Select via publication
- Select tables directly
- Redesigned UI with separate
Overviewand
Settingsviews
- SSH tunneling support for secure connections
- Bulk updates for table and schema mappings
- Improved hypertable configuration experience
- General UX and workflow improvements
Notes: This release marks the connector as stable and ready for production use.