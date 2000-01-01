Release notes
Get an overview of the new features, improvements, and fixes released in every version of TimescaleDB and other downloadable products
For information about new features and improvements to Tiger Cloud, see the Changelog. For other products, see:
- TimescaleDB - an open-source database that makes SQL scalable for time-series data, packaged as a PostgreSQL extension.
- TimescaleDB Toolkit - additional functions to ease all things analytics when using TimescaleDB.
- pgai - brings AI workflows to your PostgreSQL database.
- pgvectorscale - higher performance embedding search and cost-efficient storage for AI applications on PostgreSQL.
- pgspot - spot vulnerabilities in PostgreSQL extension scripts.
- live-migration - a Docker image to migrate data to a Tiger Cloud service.