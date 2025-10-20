Get started with the command line

auth Manage authentication and credentials for your Tiger Cloud account

login Create an authenticated connection to your Tiger Cloud account. For non-interactive login, use flags: --public-key : public key for authentication

: public key for authentication --secret-key : secret key for authentication You can also use environment variables TIGER_PUBLIC_KEY , TIGER_SECRET_KEY , and TIGER_PROJECT_ID

logout Remove the credentials used to create authenticated connections to Tiger Cloud

status Show your current authentication status and project ID. Possible flags are: --output, -o : set output format to json , yaml , or table

version Show information about the currently installed version of Tiger CLI. Possible flags are: --check : force check for updates (regardless of last check time)

: force check for updates (regardless of last check time) --output, -o : set output format to table , json , yaml , or bare

config Manage your Tiger CLI configuration

show Show the current configuration. Possible flags are: --output, -o : set output format to json , yaml , or table

: set output format to , , or --no-defaults : do not show default values for unset fields

: do not show default values for unset fields --with-env : apply environment variable overrides

set <key> <value> Set a specific value in your configuration. For example, tiger config set debug true

unset <key> Clear the value of a configuration parameter. For example, tiger config unset debug

reset Reset the configuration to the defaults. This also logs you out from the current Tiger Cloud project

service Manage the Tiger Cloud services in this project

create Create a new service in this project. Possible flags are: --name : service name (auto-generated if not provided)

: service name (auto-generated if not provided) --addons : addons to enable. Possible values are time-series , ai . Set to none for vanilla PostgreSQL

: addons to enable. Possible values are , . Set to for vanilla PostgreSQL --region : region code where the service will be deployed. Free services (shared CPU/memory) must use us-east-1

: region code where the service will be deployed. Free services (shared CPU/memory) must use --cpu : CPU allocation in millicores. Set to shared to create a free service. See the allowed CPU/memory configurations below.

: CPU allocation in millicores. Set to to create a free service. See the allowed CPU/memory configurations below. --memory : memory allocation in gigabytes. Set to shared to create a free service. See the allowed CPU/memory configurations below.

: memory allocation in gigabytes. Set to to create a free service. See the allowed CPU/memory configurations below. --replicas : number of high-availability replicas

: number of high-availability replicas --environment : environment tag. Possible values: DEV , PROD (default: DEV )

: environment tag. Possible values: , (default: ) --no-wait : don’t wait for the operation to complete

: don’t wait for the operation to complete --wait-timeout : wait timeout duration (for example, 30m, 1h30m, 90s)

: wait timeout duration (for example, 30m, 1h30m, 90s) --no-set-default : don’t set this service as the default service

: don’t set this service as the default service --with-password : include password in output

: include password in output --output, -o : set the output format to json , yaml , env , or table

Allowed CPU/memory configurations are: shared / shared (only available in us-east-1 )

) 0.5 CPU (500m) / 2GB

1 CPU (1000m) / 4GB

2 CPU (2000m) / 8GB

4 CPU (4000m) / 16GB

8 CPU (8000m) / 32GB

16 CPU (16000m) / 64GB

32 CPU (32000m) / 128GB Note: You can specify both CPU and memory together, or specify only one (the other will be automatically configured).

delete <service-id> Delete a service from this project. This operation is irreversible and requires confirmation by typing the service ID

fork <service-id> Fork an existing service to create a new independent copy. Key features are: Timing options (exactly one required): --now : fork at current database state --last-snapshot : fork at last existing snapshot (faster) --to-timestamp : fork at specific point in time (RFC3339 format)

(exactly one required): Resource configuration : --cpu : CPU allocation in millicores. Set to shared to create a free service. If not specified, inherits from source service. See the allowed CPU/memory configurations in the create subcommand --memory : memory allocation in gigabytes. Set to shared to create a free service. If not specified, inherits from source service. See the allowed CPU/memory configurations in the create subcommand

: Naming and environment : --name <name> : defaults to {source-service-name}-fork --environment : environment tag. Possible values: DEV , PROD (default: DEV )

: Wait behavior : --no-wait : don’t wait for operation to complete --wait-timeout : wait timeout duration (default: 30m)

: Default service and output : --no-set-default : don’t set forked service as default --with-password : include password in output --output, -o : set output format to json , yaml , env , or table

:

get <service-id>

aliases: describe , show Show detailed information about a specific service in this project. Possible flags are: --with-password : include password in output

: include password in output --output, -o : set output format to json , yaml , env , or table

list List all the services in this project. Possible flags are: --output, -o : set output format to json , yaml , or table

update-password <service-id> Update the master password for a service. Possible flags are: --new-password : new password for the tsdbadmin user

: new password for the tsdbadmin user --auto-generate : auto-generate a secure password (mutually exclusive with --new-password )

start <service-id> Start a service that is currently inactive. Possible flags are: --no-wait : don’t wait for the operation to complete

: don’t wait for the operation to complete --wait-timeout : set the maximum wait time for this operation to complete. For example, 10m (default), 30m , 1h30m , 90s

stop <service-id> Stop a service that is currently active. After you run this command <service-id> no longer accepts connections. Possible flags are: --no-wait : don’t wait for the operation to complete

: don’t wait for the operation to complete --wait-timeout : set the maximum wait time for this operation to complete. For example, 10m (default), 30m , 1h30m , 90s

resize <service-id> Resize a service by changing CPU and memory allocation. The service may be temporarily unavailable during the resize operation. Possible flags are: --cpu : CPU allocation in millicores. See the allowed CPU/memory configurations in the create subcommand

: CPU allocation in millicores. See the allowed CPU/memory configurations in the subcommand --memory : memory allocation in gigabytes. See the allowed CPU/memory configurations in the create subcommand

: memory allocation in gigabytes. See the allowed CPU/memory configurations in the subcommand --no-wait : don’t wait for the operation to complete

: don’t wait for the operation to complete --wait-timeout : set the maximum wait time for this operation to complete. For example, 10m (default), 30m , 1h30m , 90s Note: You can specify both --cpu and --memory together, or specify only one (the other will be automatically configured).

logs <service-id>

alias: log View logs for a service. Possible flags are: --tail : number of log lines to show (default: 100 )

: number of log lines to show (default: ) --until : fetch logs before this timestamp (RFC3339 format, for example 2024-01-15T10:00:00Z )

: fetch logs before this timestamp (RFC3339 format, for example ) --node : specific service node to fetch logs from (use 0 for primary, higher numbers for HA replicas)

: specific service node to fetch logs from (use for primary, higher numbers for HA replicas) --output, -o : set output format to text , json , or yaml (default: text )

db Database operations and management

connect <service-id> Connect to a service using psql. Possible flags are: --pooled : use connection pooling (default: false )

: use connection pooling (default: ) --role : database role/username (default: tsdbadmin ) You can also pass additional flags to psql after -- . For example: tiger db connect -- --single-transaction --quiet

connection-string <service-id> Retrieve the connection string for a service. Possible flags are: --pooled : use connection pooling (default: false )

: use connection pooling (default: ) --role : database role/username (default: tsdbadmin )

: database role/username (default: ) --with-password : include password in connection string (default: false , less secure)

create role <service-id> Create a new database role. Possible flags are: --name (required): the name for the role you are creating

(required): the name for the role you are creating --read-only : enable permanent read-only enforcement for --name using tsdb_admin.read_only_role

: enable permanent read-only enforcement for using --from : inherit grants from one or more roles. For example, --from app_role , --from readonly_role , --from app_role,readonly_role

: inherit grants from one or more roles. For example, , , --statement-timeout : set the statement timeout for --name . For example, 30s , 5m

: set the statement timeout for . For example, , --password : set the password for --name . If not provided, the CLI checks the TIGER_NEW_PASSWORD environment variable. If you have not defined TIGER_NEW_PASSWORD the CLI auto-generates a secure random password.

: set the password for . If not provided, the CLI checks the environment variable. If you have not defined the CLI auto-generates a secure random password. -o, --output : set the output format to json , yaml , or table

save-password <service-id> Save the password for a service. Possible flags are: --role : database role/username (default: tsdbadmin )

: database role/username (default: ) --password : password value (you can also use the TIGER_NEW_PASSWORD environment variable)

test-connection <service-id> Test the connectivity to a service. Possible flags are: --timeout, -t : connection timeout (default: 3s , use 0 for no timeout)

: connection timeout (default: , use for no timeout) --pooled : use connection pooling (default: false )

: use connection pooling (default: ) --role : database role/username (default: tsdbadmin )

mcp Manage Tiger MCP for AI Assistant integration

install [client] Install and configure Tiger MCP for a specific client. Supported clients: claude-code , codex , cursor , gemini , vscode , windsurf . If no client is specified, you’ll be prompted to select one interactively

list List all available Tiger MCP tools, prompts, and resources. Possible flags are: --output, -o : set output format to json , yaml , or table

get <name>

aliases: describe , show Get detailed information about a specific Tiger MCP capability (tool, prompt, or resource). Possible flags are: --output, -o : set output format to json , yaml , or table

start Start Tiger MCP. This is the same as tiger mcp start stdio

start stdio Start Tiger MCP with stdio transport (default)