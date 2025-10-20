Get started with the command line
Manage the resources in your Tiger Cloud project using the Tiger CLI or REST API
Tiger Data supplies a clean, programmatic control layer for Tiger Cloud. This includes REST APIs and CLI commands that enable humans, machines, and AI agents to easily provision, configure, and manage Tiger Cloud services programmatically.
Tiger CLI is a command-line interface that you use to manage Tiger Cloud resources including VPCs, services, read replicas, and related infrastructure. Tiger CLI calls Tiger REST API to communicate with Tiger Cloud.
This page shows you how to install and set up secure authentication for Tiger CLI, then create your first service.
Prerequisites
To follow the steps on this page:
- Create a target Tiger Cloud account.
Install and configure Tiger CLI
- Install Tiger CLI
Use the terminal to install the CLI:
- Set up API credentials
- Log Tiger CLI into your Tiger Cloud account:
Tiger CLI opens Console in your browser. Log in, then click
tiger auth login
Authorize. You can have a maximum of 10 active client credentials. If you get an error, open credentials and delete an unused credential.
- Select a Tiger Cloud project:
If only one project is associated with your account, this step is not shown. Where possible, Tiger CLI stores your authentication information in the system keychain/credential manager. If that fails, the credentials are stored in
Auth URL is: https://console.cloud.tigerdata.com/oauth/authorize?client_id=lotsOfURLstuff Opening browser for authentication... Select a project: > 1. Tiger Project (tgrproject) 2. YourCompany (Company wide project) (cpnproject) 3. YourCompany Department (dptproject) Use ↑/↓ arrows or number keys to navigate, enter to select, q to quit
~/.config/tiger/credentialswith restricted file permissions (600). By default, Tiger CLI stores your configuration in
~/.config/tiger/config.yaml.
- Log Tiger CLI into your Tiger Cloud account:
- Test your authenticated connection to Tiger Cloud by listing services
This call returns something like:
-
No services:
-
One or more services:
-
Create your first Tiger Cloud service
Create a new Tiger Cloud service using Tiger CLI:
- Submit a service creation request
By default, Tiger CLI creates a service with 0.5 CPU and 2 GB memory with the
time-seriescapability
To control the service configuration, use the
service createflags. For example, to create a free service, call
tiger service create --memory shared --cpu shared.Note
Free services are currently in beta.
Free services with shared CPU/memory are only available in the
us-east-1region. Standard services can be created in any available AWS or Azure region using the
--regionflag.
Tiger Cloud creates a Development environment for you. That is, no delete protection, high-availability, spooling or read replication. You see something like:
This service is set as default by the CLI.
- Check the CLI configuration
You see something like:
And that is it, you are ready to use Tiger CLI to manage your services in Tiger Cloud.
Commands
You can use the following commands with Tiger CLI. For more information on each command, use the
-h flag. For example:
tiger auth login -h
|Command
|Subcommand
|Description
|auth
|Manage authentication and credentials for your Tiger Cloud account
|login
|Create an authenticated connection to your Tiger Cloud account. For non-interactive login, use flags:
TIGER_PUBLIC_KEY,
TIGER_SECRET_KEY, and
TIGER_PROJECT_ID
|logout
|Remove the credentials used to create authenticated connections to Tiger Cloud
|status
|Show your current authentication status and project ID. Possible flags are:
|version
|Show information about the currently installed version of Tiger CLI. Possible flags are:
|config
|Manage your Tiger CLI configuration
|show
|Show the current configuration. Possible flags are:
|set
<key>
<value>
|Set a specific value in your configuration. For example,
tiger config set debug true
|unset
<key>
|Clear the value of a configuration parameter. For example,
tiger config unset debug
|reset
|Reset the configuration to the defaults. This also logs you out from the current Tiger Cloud project
|service
|Manage the Tiger Cloud services in this project
|create
|Create a new service in this project. Possible flags are:
Allowed CPU/memory configurations are:
|delete
<service-id>
|Delete a service from this project. This operation is irreversible and requires confirmation by typing the service ID
|fork
<service-id>
|Fork an existing service to create a new independent copy. Key features are:
|get
<service-id>
aliases:
describe,
show
|Show detailed information about a specific service in this project. Possible flags are:
|list
|List all the services in this project. Possible flags are:
|update-password
<service-id>
|Update the master password for a service. Possible flags are:
|start
<service-id>
|Start a service that is currently inactive. Possible flags are:
|stop
<service-id>
|Stop a service that is currently active. After you run this command
<service-id> no longer accepts connections. Possible flags are:
|resize
<service-id>
|Resize a service by changing CPU and memory allocation. The service may be temporarily unavailable during the resize operation. Possible flags are:
--cpu and
--memory together, or specify only one (the other will be automatically configured).
|logs
<service-id>
alias:
log
|View logs for a service. Possible flags are:
|db
|Database operations and management
|connect
<service-id>
|Connect to a service using psql. Possible flags are:
--. For example:
tiger db connect -- --single-transaction --quiet
|connection-string
<service-id>
|Retrieve the connection string for a service. Possible flags are:
|create role
<service-id>
|Create a new database role. Possible flags are:
|save-password
<service-id>
|Save the password for a service. Possible flags are:
|test-connection
<service-id>
|Test the connectivity to a service. Possible flags are:
|mcp
|Manage Tiger MCP for AI Assistant integration
|install
[client]
|Install and configure Tiger MCP for a specific client. Supported clients:
claude-code,
codex,
cursor,
gemini,
vscode,
windsurf. If no client is specified, you’ll be prompted to select one interactively
|list
|List all available Tiger MCP tools, prompts, and resources. Possible flags are:
|get
<name>
aliases:
describe,
show
|Get detailed information about a specific Tiger MCP capability (tool, prompt, or resource). Possible flags are:
|start
|Start Tiger MCP. This is the same as
tiger mcp start stdio
|start stdio
|Start Tiger MCP with stdio transport (default)
|start http
|Start Tiger MCP with HTTP transport. Includes flags:
--port (default:
8080),
--host (default:
localhost)
Configuration parameters
By default, Tiger CLI stores your configuration in
~/.config/tiger/config.yaml. The location of the config
directory can be adjusted via the
--config-dir flag or the
TIGER_CONFIG_DIR environment variable.
-
Configuration options
You set the following configuration options using
tiger config set <key> <value>:
Flag Default Description
analytics
true
Enable or disable usage analytics
color
true
Enable or disable colored output
debug
false
Enable or disable debug logging
docs_mcp
true
Enable or disable the Tiger Data documentation MCP proxy
output
table
Set the output format to
json,
yaml, or
table
password_storage
keyring
Set the password storage method. Options are
keyring,
pgpass, or
none
service_id
- Set the default service to manage
version_check_interval
24h
Set how often the CLI checks for a new version. Set to
0to disable
You can also set these configuration options as environment variables. Environment variables:
- Take precedence over configuration parameters values.
- Are in upper case and use the
TIGER_prefix. For example,
TIGER_ANALYTICS
-
Global Flags
These flags are available on all commands and take precedence over both environment variables and configuration file values:
Flag Default Description
--analytics
true
Enable or disable usage analytics
--color
true
Enable or disable colored output
--config-dir
~/.config/tiger
Set the directory that holds
config.yaml
--debug
false
Enable or disable debug logging
--help,
-h
- Print help about the current command. For example,
tiger service --help
--password-storage
keyring
Set the password storage method. Options are
keyring,
pgpass, or
none
--service-id
- Set the default service to manage
--skip-update-check
false
Skip checking if a new version of Tiger CLI is available
-
Authentication parameters
To authenticate without using the interactive login, either:
- Set the following parameters with your client credentials, then
login:
- Add your client credentials to the
logincommand:
- Set the following parameters with your client credentials, then
Tiger REST API is a comprehensive RESTful API you use to manage Tiger Cloud resources including VPCs, services, and read replicas.
This page shows you how to set up secure authentication for the Tiger REST API and create your first service.
Prerequisites
To follow the steps on this page:
- Create a target Tiger Cloud account.
- Install curl.
Configure secure authentication
Tiger REST API uses HTTP Basic Authentication with access keys and secret keys. All API requests must include proper authentication headers.
- Set up API credentials
-
In Tiger Console copy your project ID and store it securely using an environment variable:
-
In Tiger Console create your client credentials and store them securely using environment variables:
-
- Configure the API endpoint
Set the base URL in your environment:
- Test your authenticated connection to Tiger REST API by listing the services in the current Tiger Cloud project
This call returns something like:
-
No services:
-
One or more services:
-
Create your first Tiger Cloud service
Create a new service using the Tiger REST API:
- Create a service using the POST endpoint
Tiger Cloud creates a Development environment for you. That is, no delete protection, high-availability, spooling or read replication. You see something like:
- Save
service_idfrom the response to a variable:
- Check the configuration for the service
You see something like:
And that is it, you are ready to use the Tiger REST API to manage your services in Tiger Cloud.
Security best practices
Follow these security guidelines when working with the Tiger REST API:
-
Credential management
- Store API credentials as environment variables, not in code
- Use credential rotation policies for production environments
- Never commit credentials to version control systems
-
Network security
- Use HTTPS endpoints exclusively for API communication
- Implement proper certificate validation in your HTTP clients
-
Data protection
- Use secure storage for service connection strings and passwords
- Implement proper backup and recovery procedures for created services
- Follow data residency requirements for your region