Connect your app
Connect your existing application to TimescaleDB
Easily integrate your app with self-hosted TimescaleDB. Use your favorite programming language to connect to your database, create and manage hypertables, then ingest and query data.
Prerequisites
To follow the steps on this page:
-
Create a target self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
You need your connection details.
- Install Rails.
Connect a Rails app to TimescaleDB
TimescaleDB extends PostgreSQL with time-series superpowers. You connect to your TimescaleDB database from a standard Rails app configured for PostgreSQL.
- Create a new Rails app configured for PostgreSQL
Rails creates and bundles your app, then installs the standard PostgreSQL Gems.
- Install the TimescaleDB gem
-
Open
Gemfile, add the following line, then save your changes:
-
In the terminal, run the following command:
-
- Connect your app to TimescaleDB
-
In
<my_app_home>/config/database.ymlupdate the configuration to securely connect to your TimescaleDB database by adding
url: <%= ENV['DATABASE_URL'] %>to the default configuration:
-
Set the environment variable for
DATABASE_URLto your connection string:
-
Create the database for the project:
-
Run migrations:
-
Verify the connection from your app to your TimescaleDB database:
The result shows the list of extensions in your database
Name Version Schema Description pg_buffercache 1.5 public examine the shared buffer cache pg_stat_statements 1.11 public track planning and execution statistics of all SQL statements executed plpgsql 1.0 pg_catalog PL/pgSQL procedural language postgres_fdw 1.1 public foreign-data wrapper for remote PostgreSQL servers timescaledb 2.24.0 public Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition) timescaledb_toolkit 1.22.0 public Library of analytical hyperfunctions, time-series pipelining, and other SQL utilities
-
Optimize time-series data in hypertables
Hypertables are PostgreSQL tables designed to simplify and accelerate data analysis. Anything you can do with regular PostgreSQL tables, you can do with hypertables - but much faster and more conveniently.
In this section, you use the helpers in the TimescaleDB gem to create and manage a hypertable.
- Generate a migration to create the page loads table
This creates the
<my_app_home>/db/migrate/<migration-datetime>_create_page_loads.rbmigration file.
- Add hypertable options
Replace the contents of
<my_app_home>/db/migrate/<migration-datetime>_create_page_loads.rbwith the following:
The
idcolumn is not included in the table. This is because TimescaleDB requires that any
UNIQUEor
PRIMARY KEYindexes on the table include all partitioning columns. In this case, this is the time column. A new Rails model includes a
PRIMARY KEYindex for id by default: either remove the column or make sure that the index includes time as part of a “composite key.”
For more information, check the Roby docs around composite primary keys.
- Create a
PageLoadmodel
Create a new file called
<my_app_home>/app/models/page_load.rband add the following code:
- Run the migration
Insert data into your database
The TimescaleDB gem provides efficient ways to insert data into hypertables. This section shows you how to ingest test data into your hypertable.
- Create a controller to handle page loads
Create a new file called
<my_app_home>/app/controllers/application_controller.rband add the following code:
- Generate some test data
Use
bin/consoleto join a Rails console session and run the following code to define some random page load access data:
- Insert the generated data into your TimescaleDB database
- Validate the test data in your TimescaleDB database
Reference
This section lists the most common tasks you might perform with the TimescaleDB gem.
Query scopes
The TimescaleDB gem provides several convenient scopes for querying your time-series data.
-
Built-in time-based scopes:
-
Browser-specific scopes:
-
Query continuous aggregates:
This query fetches the average and standard deviation from the performance stats for the
/productspath over the last day.
TimescaleDB features
The TimescaleDB gem provides utility methods to access hypertable and chunk information. Every model that uses
the
acts_as_hypertable method has access to these methods.
Access hypertable and chunk information
-
View chunk or hypertable information:
-
Compress/Decompress chunks:
Access hypertable stats
You collect hypertable stats using methods that provide insights into your hypertable’s structure, size, and compression status:
-
Get basic hypertable information:
-
Get detailed size information:
Continuous aggregates
The
continuous_aggregates method generates a class for each continuous aggregate.
-
Get all the continuous aggregate classes:
-
Manually refresh a continuous aggregate:
-
Create or drop a continuous aggregate:
Create or drop all the continuous aggregates in the proper order to build them hierarchically. See more about how it works in this blog post.
Next steps
Now that you have integrated the ruby gem into your app:
- Learn more about the TimescaleDB gem.
- Check out the official docs.
- Follow the LTTB, Open AI long-term storage, and candlesticks tutorials.
Prerequisites
To follow the steps on this page:
-
Create a target self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
You need your connection details.
- Install the
psycopg2library. For more information, see the psycopg2 documentation.
- (Optional) Create a Python virtual environment.
Connect to TimescaleDB
In this section, you create a connection to TimescaleDB using the
psycopg2
library. This library is one of the most popular PostgreSQL libraries for
Python. It allows you to execute raw SQL queries efficiently and safely, and
prevents common attacks such as SQL injection.
- Import the psycogpg2 library:
- Locate your TimescaleDB credentials
Use them to compose a connection string for
psycopg2.
You’ll need:
- password
- username
- host URL
- port
- database name
- Compose your connection string variable
Use a libpq connection string format:
If you require an SSL connection, use this version instead:
Alternatively you can specify each parameter in the connection string as followsWarning
This method of composing a connection string is for test or development purposes only. For production, use environment variables for sensitive details like your password, hostname, and port number.
- Create a database session with psycopg2
Use the
psycopg2connect function to create a new database session and a new cursor object to interact with the database.
In your
mainfunction, add these lines:
Alternatively, you can create a connection object and pass the object around as needed, like opening a cursor to perform database operations:
Create a relational table
In this section, you create a table called
sensors which holds the ID, type,
and location of your fictional sensors. Additionally, you create a hypertable
called
sensor_data which holds the measurements of those sensors. The
measurements contain the time, sensor_id, temperature reading, and CPU
percentage of the sensors.
- Compose the SQL statement to create a relational table
This example creates a table called
sensors, with columns
id,
typeand
location:
- Execute the query and commit the changes
Open a cursor, execute the query you created in the previous step, and commit the query to make the changes persistent. Afterward, close the cursor to clean up:
Create a hypertable
When you have created the relational table, you can create a hypertable. Creating tables and indexes, altering tables, inserting data, selecting data, and most other tasks are executed on the hypertable.
- Create the
CREATE TABLESQL statement for your hypertable
Notice how the hypertable has the compulsory time column:
- Convert the table to a hypertable
Formulate a
SELECTstatement that converts the
sensor_datatable to a hypertable. You must specify the table name to convert to a hypertable, and the name of the time column as the two arguments. For more information, see the
create_hypertabledocs:Note
The
by_rangedimension builder is an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.
- Execute the statements and commit your changes
Open a cursor with the connection, execute the statements from the previous steps, commit your changes, and close the cursor:
Insert rows of data
You can insert data into your hypertables in several different ways. In this
section, you can use
psycopg2 with prepared statements, or you can use
pgcopy for a faster insert.
- Insert relational data into the
sensorstable
Open a cursor with a connection to the database, use prepared statements to formulate the
INSERTSQL statement, and then execute that statement:
- (Optional) Use separate SQL and data variables
Alternatively, you can pass variables to the
cursor.executefunction and separate the formulation of the SQL statement,
SQL, from the data being passed with it into the prepared statement,
data:
If you choose to use
pgcopy instead, install the
pgcopy package
using pip, and then add this line to your list of
import statements:
- Generate random sensor data
Use the
generate_seriesfunction provided by PostgreSQL. This example inserts a total of 480 rows of data (4 readings, every 5 minutes, for 24 hours). In your application, this would be the query that saves your time-series data into the hypertable:
- Define the column names for the target table
This example uses the
sensor_datahypertable created earlier. This hypertable consists of columns named
time,
sensor_id,
temperatureand
cpu. The column names are defined in a list of strings called
cols:
- Insert data using pgcopy CopyManager
Create an instance of the
pgcopyCopyManager,
mgr, and pass the connection variable, hypertable name, and list of column names. Then use the
copyfunction to insert the data quickly.
- Commit to persist changes:
- (Optional) Full sample code for pgcopy insert
The full sample code to insert data into TimescaleDB using
pgcopy, using the example of sensor data from four sensors:
- (Optional) You can also check if the insertion worked:
Execute a query
This section covers how to execute queries against your database.
The first procedure shows a simple
SELECT * query. For more complex queries,
you can use prepared statements to ensure queries are executed safely against
the database.
For more information about properly using placeholders in
psycopg2, see the
basic module usage document.
For more information about how to execute more complex queries in
psycopg2,
see the psycopg2 documentation.
Execute a query
- Define the SQL query
This example is a simple
SELECTstatement querying each row from the previously created
sensor_datatable.
- Execute the query
Open a cursor from the existing database connection,
conn, and then execute the query you defined:
- Access the query results
Use one of
psycopg2’s results retrieval methods, such as
fetchall()or
fetchmany(). This example prints the results of the query, row by row. Note that the result of
fetchall()is a list of tuples, so you can handle them accordingly:
- (Optional) Use DictCursor for dictionary results
If you want a list of dictionaries instead, define the cursor using
DictCursor:
Using this cursor,
cursor.fetchall()returns a list of dictionary-like objects.
For more complex queries, you can use prepared statements to ensure queries are executed safely against the database.
Execute queries using prepared statements
- Write the query using prepared statements:
Prerequisites
To follow the steps on this page:
-
Create a target self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
You need your connection details.
Connect to TimescaleDB
In this section, you create a connection to TimescaleDB with a common Node.js ORM (object relational mapper) called Sequelize.
- Initialize a new Node.js app
At the command prompt, initialize a new Node.js app:
This creates a
package.jsonfile in your directory, which contains all of the dependencies for your project. It looks something like this:
- Install Express.js
Install Express.js:
- Create a simple web page
Create a simple web page to check the connection. Create a new file called
index.js, with this content:
- Test your connection
Test your connection by starting the application:
In your web browser, navigate to
http://localhost:3000. If the connection is successful, it shows “Hello World!”
- Add Sequelize to your project
Add Sequelize to your project:
- Locate your credentials
Locate your TimescaleDB credentials and use them to compose a connection string for Sequelize.
You’ll need:
- password
- username
- host URL
- port
- database name
- Compose the connection string
Compose your connection string variable, using this format:
- Configure Sequelize in index.js
Open the
index.jsfile you created. Require Sequelize in the application, and declare the connection string:
Make sure you add the SSL settings in the
dialectOptionssection if your TimescaleDB instance requires SSL connections.
- Test the database connection
You can test the connection by adding these lines to
index.jsafter the
app.getstatement:
Start the application on the command line:
If the connection is successful, you’ll get output like this:
Create a relational table
In this section, you create a relational table called
page_loads.
- Generate the model and migration
Use the Sequelize command line tool to create a table and model called
page_loads:
The output looks similar to this:
- Edit the migration file
Edit the migration file so that it sets up a migration key:
- Run the migration
Migrate the change and make sure that it is reflected in the database:
The output looks similar to this:
- Create the PageLoads model
Create the
PageLoadsmodel in your code. In the
index.jsfile, above the
app.usestatement, add these lines:
- Save data to the database
Instantiate a
PageLoadsobject and save it to the database.
Create a hypertable
When you have created the relational table, you can create a hypertable. Creating tables and indexes, altering tables, inserting data, selecting data, and most other tasks are executed on the hypertable.
- Generate the hypertable migration
Create a migration to modify the
page_loadsrelational table, and change it to a hypertable by first running the following command:
The output looks similar to this:
- Add the hypertable creation query
In the
migrationsfolder, there is now a new file. Open the file, and add this content:Note
The
by_rangedimension builder is an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.
- Run the hypertable migration
At the command prompt, run the migration command:
The output looks similar to this:
Insert rows of data
This section covers how to insert data into your hypertables.
- Modify the route to insert data
In the
index.jsfile, modify the
/route to get the
user-agentfrom the request object (
req) and the current timestamp. Then, call the
createmethod on
PageLoadsmodel, supplying the user agent and timestamp parameters. The
createcall executes an
INSERTon the database:
Execute a query
This section covers how to execute queries against your database. In this example, every time the page is reloaded, all information currently in the table is displayed.
- Retrieve and display all data
Modify the
/route in the
index.jsfile to call the Sequelize
findAllfunction and retrieve all data from the
page_loadstable using the
PageLoadsmodel:
Now, when you reload the page, you should see all of the rows currently in the
page_loadstable.
Prerequisites
To follow the steps on this page:
-
Create a target self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
You need your connection details.
- Install Go.
- Install the PGX driver for Go.
Connect to TimescaleDB
In this section, you create a connection to TimescaleDB using the PGX driver. PGX is a toolkit designed to help Go developers work directly with PostgreSQL. You can use it to help your Go application interact directly with TimescaleDB.
- Locate your TimescaleDB credentials
Use them to compose a connection string for PGX.
You’ll need:
- password
- username
- host URL
- port number
- database name
- Compose your connection string variable
Use a libpq connection string format:
If you require an SSL connection, use this format instead:
- (Optional) Verify your database connection
You can check that you’re connected to your database with this hello world program:
If you’d like to specify your connection string as an environment variable, you can use this syntax to access it in place of the
connStrvariable:
Alternatively, you can connect to TimescaleDB using a connection pool. Connection pooling is useful to conserve computing resources, and can also result in faster database queries:
- Create a connection pool
To create a connection pool for concurrent connections to your database, use the
pgxpool.New()function instead of
pgx.Connect(). Also note that this script imports
github.com/jackc/pgx/v5/pgxpool, instead of
pgx/v5which was used to create a single connection:
Create a relational table
In this section, you create a table called
sensors which holds the ID, type,
and location of your fictional sensors. Additionally, you create a hypertable
called
sensor_data which holds the measurements of those sensors. The
measurements contain the time, sensor_id, temperature reading, and CPU
percentage of the sensors.
- Compose the SQL statement to create a relational table
This example creates a table called
sensors, with columns for ID, type, and location:
- Execute the
CREATE TABLEstatement
Use the
Exec()function on the
dbpoolobject, using the arguments of the current context and the statement string you created:
Generate a hypertable
When you have created the relational table, you can create a hypertable. Creating tables and indexes, altering tables, inserting data, selecting data, and most other tasks are executed on the hypertable.
- Create a variable for the
CREATE TABLE SQLstatement for your hypertable.
Notice how the hypertable has the compulsory time column:
- Formulate the
SELECTstatement to convert the table into a hypertable
You must specify the table name to convert to a hypertable, and its time column name as the second argument. For more information, see the
create_hypertabledocs:Note
The
by_rangedimension builder is an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.
- Execute the statements to create the hypertable
Execute the
CREATE TABLEstatement and
SELECTstatement which converts the table into a hypertable. You can do this by calling the
Exec()function on the
dbpoolobject, using the arguments of the current context, and the
queryCreateTableand
queryCreateHypertablestatement strings:
Insert rows of data
You can insert rows into your database in a couple of different
ways. Each of these example inserts the data from the two arrays,
sensorTypes and
sensorLocations, into the relational table named
sensors.
The first example inserts a single row of data at a time. The second example inserts multiple rows of data. The third example uses batch inserts to speed up the process.
- Insert data using prepared statements
Open a connection pool to the database, then use prepared statements to formulate an
INSERTSQL statement, and execute it:
Instead of inserting a single row of data at a time, you can use this procedure to insert multiple rows of data, instead:
- Generate sample time-series data
This example uses PostgreSQL to generate some sample time-series data to insert into the
sensor_datahypertable. Define the SQL statement to generate the data, called
queryDataGeneration. Then use the
.Query()function to execute the statement and return the sample data. The data returned by the query is stored in
results, a slice of structs, which is then used as a source to insert data into the hypertable:
- Formulate an SQL insert statement for the
sensor_datahypertable:
- Execute the SQL statement for each sample in the results slice:
- (Optional) Full sample code for data generation and insert
This example
main.gogenerates sample data and inserts it into the
sensor_datahypertable:
Inserting multiple rows of data using this method executes as many
insert
statements as there are samples to be inserted. This can make ingestion of data
slow. To speed up ingestion, you can batch insert data instead.
Here’s a sample pattern for how to do so, using the sample data you generated in
the previous procedure. It uses the pgx
Batch object:
- This example batch inserts data into the database:
Execute a query
This section covers how to execute queries against your database.
- Define the SQL query
This example uses a SQL query that combines time-series and relational data. It returns the average CPU values for every 5 minute interval, for sensors located on location
ceilingand of type
a:
- Execute the query
Use the
.Query()function to execute the query string. Make sure you specify the relevant placeholders:
- Access the returned rows
Create a struct with fields representing the columns that you expect to be returned, then use the
rows.Next()function to iterate through the rows returned and fill
resultswith the array of structs. This uses the
rows.Scan()function, passing in pointers to the fields that you want to scan for results.
This example prints out the results returned from the query, but you might want to use those results for some other purpose. Once you’ve scanned through all the rows returned you can then use the results array however you like.
- (Optional) Full sample code for querying
This example program runs a query, and accesses the results of that query:
Next steps
Now that you’re able to connect, read, and write to a TimescaleDB instance from your Go application, check out these resources:
- Refer to the pgx documentation for more information about pgx.
- Want fast inserts on CSV data? Check out TimescaleDB parallel copy, a tool for fast inserts, written in Go.
Prerequisites
To follow the steps on this page:
-
Create a target self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
You need your connection details.
- Install the Java Development Kit (JDK).
- Install the PostgreSQL JDBC driver.
All code in this quick start is for Java 16 and later. If you are working with older JDK versions, use legacy coding techniques.
Connect to TimescaleDB
In this section, you create a connection to your TimescaleDB database using an application in
a single file. You can use any of your favorite build tools, including
gradle
or
maven.
- Create the Main.java file
Create a directory containing a text file called
Main.java, with this content:
- Run the application
From the command line in the current directory, run the application:
If the command is successful,
Hello, World!line output is printed to your console.
- Import the PostgreSQL JDBC driver
If you are using a dependency manager, include the PostgreSQL JDBC Driver as a dependency.
- Download the JDBC Driver JAR
Download the JAR artifact of the JDBC Driver and save it with the
Main.javafile.
- Import the JDBC Driver into the application
Import the
JDBC Driverinto the Java application and display a list of available drivers for the check:
- Run the examples
Run all the examples:
If the command is successful, a string similar to
org.postgresql.Driver@7f77e91bis printed to your console. This means that you are ready to connect to TimescaleDB from Java.
- Locate your TimescaleDB credentials
Locate your TimescaleDB credentials and use them to compose a connection string for JDBC.
You’ll need:
- password
- username
- host URL
- port
- database name
- Compose the connection string
Compose your connection string variable, using this format:
For more information about creating connection strings, see the JDBC documentation.Warning
This method of composing a connection string is for test or development purposes only. For production, use environment variables for sensitive details like your password, hostname, and port number.
- Run the code
Run the code:
If the command is successful, a string similar to
{ApplicationName={C.PG} JDBC Driver}is printed to your console.
Create a relational table
In this section, you create a table called
sensors which holds the ID, type,
and location of your fictional sensors. Additionally, you create a hypertable
called
sensor_data which holds the measurements of those sensors. The
measurements contain the time, sensor_id, temperature reading, and CPU
percentage of the sensors.
- Compose the
CREATE TABLEstatement
Compose a string which contains the SQL statement to create a relational table. This example creates a table called
sensors, with columns
id,
typeand
location:
- Execute the query and verify
Create a statement, execute the query you created in the previous step, and check that the table was created successfully:
Create a hypertable
When you have created the relational table, you can create a hypertable. Creating tables and indexes, altering tables, inserting data, selecting data, and most other tasks are executed on the hypertable.
- Write the
CREATE TABLEstatement for the hypertable
Create a
CREATE TABLESQL statement for your hypertable. Notice how the hypertable has the compulsory time column:
- Convert the table to a hypertable
Create a statement, execute the query you created in the previous step:Note
The
by_rangeand
by_hashdimension builder is an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.
- Execute and commit the schema changes
Execute the two statements you created, and commit your changes to the database:
Insert data
You can insert data into your hypertables in several different ways. In this section, you can insert single rows, or insert by batches of rows.
- Insert rows with prepared statements
Open a connection to the database, use prepared statements to formulate the
INSERTSQL statement, then execute the statement:
If you want to insert a batch of rows by using a batching mechanism. In this
example, you generate some sample time-series data to insert into the
sensor_data hypertable:
- Insert batches of rows
Insert batches of rows:
Execute a query
This section covers how to execute queries against your database.
- Define the SQL query
Define the SQL query you’d like to run on the database. This example combines time-series and relational data. It returns the average values for every 15 minute interval for sensors with specific type and location.
- Execute the query and read results
Execute the query with the prepared statement and read out the result set for all
a-type sensors located on the
floor:
If the command is successful, you’ll see output like this:
Complete code samples
This section contains complete code samples.
Complete code sample
Execute more complex queries
Next steps
Now that you’re able to connect, read, and write to a TimescaleDB instance from your Java application, and generate the scaffolding necessary to build a new application from an existing TimescaleDB instance, be sure to check out these advanced TimescaleDB tutorials:
You are not limited to these languages! You can interface with TimescaleDB using any PostgreSQL client driver.