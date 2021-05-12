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Connect your app

Connect your existing application to TimescaleDB

Easily integrate your app with self-hosted TimescaleDB. Use your favorite programming language to connect to your database, create and manage hypertables, then ingest and query data.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Connect a Rails app to TimescaleDB

TimescaleDB extends PostgreSQL with time-series superpowers. You connect to your TimescaleDB database from a standard Rails app configured for PostgreSQL.

  1. Create a new Rails app configured for PostgreSQL

    Rails creates and bundles your app, then installs the standard PostgreSQL Gems.

    Terminal window
    rails new my_app -d=postgresql
    cd my_app
  2. Install the TimescaleDB gem

    1. Open Gemfile, add the following line, then save your changes:

      gem 'timescaledb'

    2. In the terminal, run the following command:

      Terminal window
      bundle install
  3. Connect your app to TimescaleDB

    1. In <my_app_home>/config/database.yml update the configuration to securely connect to your TimescaleDB database by adding url: <%= ENV['DATABASE_URL'] %> to the default configuration:

      default: &default
        adapter: postgresql
        encoding: unicode
        pool: <%= ENV.fetch("RAILS_MAX_THREADS") { 5 } %>
        url: <%= ENV['DATABASE_URL'] %>

    2. Set the environment variable for DATABASE_URL to your connection string:

      Terminal window
      export DATABASE_URL="postgres://username:password@host:port/dbname"

    3. Create the database for the project:

      Terminal window
      rails db:create

    4. Run migrations:

      Terminal window
      rails db:migrate

    5. Verify the connection from your app to your TimescaleDB database:

      Terminal window
      echo "\dx" | rails dbconsole

      The result shows the list of extensions in your database

    NameVersionSchemaDescription
    pg_buffercache1.5publicexamine the shared buffer cache
    pg_stat_statements1.11publictrack planning and execution statistics of all SQL statements executed
    plpgsql1.0pg_catalogPL/pgSQL procedural language
    postgres_fdw1.1publicforeign-data wrapper for remote PostgreSQL servers
    timescaledb2.24.0publicEnables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition)
    timescaledb_toolkit1.22.0publicLibrary of analytical hyperfunctions, time-series pipelining, and other SQL utilities

Optimize time-series data in hypertables

Hypertables are PostgreSQL tables designed to simplify and accelerate data analysis. Anything you can do with regular PostgreSQL tables, you can do with hypertables - but much faster and more conveniently.

In this section, you use the helpers in the TimescaleDB gem to create and manage a hypertable.

  1. Generate a migration to create the page loads table
    Terminal window
    rails generate migration create_page_loads

    This creates the <my_app_home>/db/migrate/<migration-datetime>_create_page_loads.rb migration file.

  2. Add hypertable options

    Replace the contents of <my_app_home>/db/migrate/<migration-datetime>_create_page_loads.rb with the following:

    class CreatePageLoads < ActiveRecord::Migration[8.0]
      def change
        hypertable_options = {
          time_column: 'created_at',
          chunk_time_interval: '1 day',
          compress_segmentby: 'path',
          compress_orderby: 'created_at',
          compress_after: '7 days',
          drop_after: '30 days'
        }
    

        create_table :page_loads, id: false, primary_key: [:created_at, :user_agent, :path], hypertable: hypertable_options do |t|
          t.timestamptz :created_at, null: false
          t.string :user_agent
          t.string :path
          t.float :performance
        end
      end
    end

    The id column is not included in the table. This is because TimescaleDB requires that any UNIQUE or PRIMARY KEY indexes on the table include all partitioning columns. In this case, this is the time column. A new Rails model includes a PRIMARY KEY index for id by default: either remove the column or make sure that the index includes time as part of a “composite key.”

    For more information, check the Roby docs around composite primary keys.

  3. Create a PageLoad model

    Create a new file called <my_app_home>/app/models/page_load.rb and add the following code:

    class PageLoad < ApplicationRecord
      extend Timescaledb::ActsAsHypertable
      include Timescaledb::ContinuousAggregatesHelper
    

      acts_as_hypertable time_column: "created_at",
        segment_by: "path",
        value_column: "performance"
    

      # Basic scopes for filtering by browser
      scope :chrome_users, -> { where("user_agent LIKE ?", "%Chrome%") }
      scope :firefox_users, -> { where("user_agent LIKE ?", "%Firefox%") }
      scope :safari_users, -> { where("user_agent LIKE ?", "%Safari%") }
    

      # Performance analysis scopes
      scope :performance_stats, -> {
        select("stats_agg(#{value_column}) as stats_agg")
      }
    

      scope :slow_requests, -> { where("performance > ?", 1.0) }
      scope :fast_requests, -> { where("performance < ?", 0.1) }
    

      # Set up continuous aggregates for different timeframes
      continuous_aggregates scopes: [:performance_stats],
        timeframes: [:minute, :hour, :day],
        refresh_policy: {
          minute: {
            start_offset: '3 minute',
            end_offset: '1 minute',
            schedule_interval: '1 minute'
          },
          hour: {
            start_offset: '3 hours',
            end_offset: '1 hour',
            schedule_interval: '1 minute'
          },
          day: {
            start_offset: '3 day',
            end_offset: '1 day',
            schedule_interval: '1 minute'
          }
        }
    end
  4. Run the migration
    Terminal window
    rails db:migrate

Insert data into your database

The TimescaleDB gem provides efficient ways to insert data into hypertables. This section shows you how to ingest test data into your hypertable.

  1. Create a controller to handle page loads

    Create a new file called <my_app_home>/app/controllers/application_controller.rb and add the following code:

    class ApplicationController < ActionController::Base
      around_action :track_page_load
    

      private
    

      def track_page_load
        start_time = Time.current
        yield
        end_time = Time.current
    

        PageLoad.create(
          path: request.path,
          user_agent: request.user_agent,
          performance: (end_time - start_time)
        )
      end
    end
  2. Generate some test data

    Use bin/console to join a Rails console session and run the following code to define some random page load access data:

    def generate_sample_page_loads(total: 1000)
      time = 1.month.ago
      paths = %w[/ /about /contact /products /blog]
      browsers = [
        "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.114 Safari/537.36",
        "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.15; rv:89.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/89.0",
        "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/605.1.15 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/14.1.1 Safari/605.1.15"
      ]
    

      total.times.map do
        time = time + rand(60).seconds
        {
          path: paths.sample,
          user_agent: browsers.sample,
          performance: rand(0.1..2.0),
          created_at: time,
          updated_at: time
        }
      end
    end
  3. Insert the generated data into your TimescaleDB database
    Terminal window
     # Insert the data in batches
     PageLoad.insert_all(generate_sample_page_loads, returning: false)
  4. Validate the test data in your TimescaleDB database
    Terminal window
    PageLoad.count
    PageLoad.first

Reference

This section lists the most common tasks you might perform with the TimescaleDB gem.

Query scopes

The TimescaleDB gem provides several convenient scopes for querying your time-series data.

  • Built-in time-based scopes:

    PageLoad.last_hour.count
    PageLoad.today.count
    PageLoad.this_week.count
    PageLoad.this_month.count

  • Browser-specific scopes:

    # Count requests by browser
    PageLoad.chrome_users.last_hour.count
    PageLoad.firefox_users.last_hour.count
    PageLoad.safari_users.last_hour.count
    

    # Performance analysis
    PageLoad.slow_requests.last_hour.count
    PageLoad.fast_requests.last_hour.count

  • Query continuous aggregates:

    This query fetches the average and standard deviation from the performance stats for the /products path over the last day.

    # Access aggregated performance stats through generated classes
    PageLoad::PerformanceStatsPerMinute.last_hour
    PageLoad::PerformanceStatsPerHour.last_day
    PageLoad::PerformanceStatsPerDay.last_month
    

    # Get statistics for a specific path
    stats = PageLoad::PerformanceStatsPerHour.last_day.where(path: '/products').select("average(stats_agg) as average, stddev(stats_agg) as stddev").first
    puts "Average: #{stats.average}"
    puts "Standard Deviation: #{stats.stddev}"

TimescaleDB features

The TimescaleDB gem provides utility methods to access hypertable and chunk information. Every model that uses the acts_as_hypertable method has access to these methods.

Access hypertable and chunk information

  • View chunk or hypertable information:

    PageLoad.chunks.count
    PageLoad.hypertable.detailed_size

  • Compress/Decompress chunks:

    PageLoad.chunks.uncompressed.first.compress!  # Compress the first uncompressed chunk
    PageLoad.chunks.compressed.first.decompress!  # Decompress the oldest chunk
    PageLoad.hypertable.compression_stats # View compression stats

Access hypertable stats

You collect hypertable stats using methods that provide insights into your hypertable’s structure, size, and compression status:

  • Get basic hypertable information:

    hypertable = PageLoad.hypertable
    hypertable.hypertable_name  # The name of your hypertable
    hypertable.schema_name      # The schema where the hypertable is located

  • Get detailed size information:

    hypertable.detailed_size # Get detailed size information for the hypertable
    hypertable.compression_stats # Get compression statistics
    hypertable.chunks_detailed_size # Get chunk information
    hypertable.approximate_row_count # Get approximate row count
    hypertable.dimensions.map(&:column_name) # Get dimension information
    hypertable.continuous_aggregates.map(&:view_name) # Get continuous aggregate view names

Continuous aggregates

The continuous_aggregates method generates a class for each continuous aggregate.

  • Get all the continuous aggregate classes:

    PageLoad.descendants # Get all continuous aggregate classes

  • Manually refresh a continuous aggregate:

    PageLoad.refresh_aggregates

  • Create or drop a continuous aggregate:

    Create or drop all the continuous aggregates in the proper order to build them hierarchically. See more about how it works in this blog post.

    PageLoad.create_continuous_aggregates
    PageLoad.drop_continuous_aggregates

Next steps

Now that you have integrated the ruby gem into your app:

You are not limited to these languages! You can interface with TimescaleDB using any PostgreSQL client driver.