Tiger Cloud is the modern PostgreSQL data platform for all your applications. It enhances PostgreSQL to handle time series, events, real-time analytics, and vector search, all in a single database alongside transactional workloads.

You get one system that handles live data ingestion, late and out-of-order updates, and low latency queries, with the performance, reliability, and scalability your app needs. Ideal for IoT, crypto, finance, SaaS, and a myriad other domains, Tiger Cloud allows you to build data-heavy, mission-critical apps while retaining the familiarity and reliability of PostgreSQL.

What is a Tiger Cloud service? Section titled “What is a Tiger Cloud service?”

A Tiger Cloud service is a single optimized PostgreSQL instance extended with innovations in the database engine and cloud infrastructure to deliver speed without sacrifice. A Tiger Cloud service is 10-1000x faster at scale! It is ideal for applications requiring strong data consistency, complex relationships, and advanced querying capabilities. Get ACID compliance, extensive SQL support, JSON handling, and extensibility through custom functions, data types, and extensions.

Each service is associated with a project in Tiger Cloud. Each project can have multiple services. Each user is a member of one or more projects.

You create free and standard services in Tiger Console. A standard service comes with the full range of features according to your pricing plan. A free service comes at zero cost and gives you limited features and resources.

To the PostgreSQL you know and love, Tiger Cloud adds the following capabilities:

You can manage, pause, or delete your service at any time from Tiger Console.

To start using Tiger Cloud for your data:

Create a Tiger Cloud account: register to get access to Tiger Console as a centralized point to administer and interact with your data. Create a Tiger Cloud service: that is, a PostgreSQL database instance, powered by TimescaleDB, built for production, and extended with cloud features like transparent data tiering to object storage. Connect to your Tiger Cloud service: to run queries, add and migrate your data from other sources.

Create a Tiger Cloud account Section titled “Create a Tiger Cloud account”

You create a Tiger Cloud account to manage your services and data in a centralized and efficient manner in Tiger Console. From there, you can create and delete services, run queries, manage access and billing, integrate other services, contact support, and more.

Tiger Cloud

AWS Marketplace You create a standalone account to manage Tiger Cloud as a separate unit in your infrastructure, which includes separate billing and invoicing. To set up Tiger Cloud: Sign up for a $1000-credit, 30-day free trial Open Sign up for Tiger Cloud and add your details, then click Start your free trial . You receive a confirmation email in your inbox. Confirm your email address In the confirmation email, click the link supplied. Select the pricing plan You are now logged into Tiger Console. You can change the pricing plan to better accommodate your growing needs on the Billing page. To have Tiger Cloud as a part of your AWS infrastructure, you create or link your Tiger Cloud account through AWS Marketplace. In this case, Tiger Cloud is a line item in your AWS invoice. To set up Tiger Cloud via AWS: Open AWS Marketplace and search for Tiger Cloud You see two pricing options, pay-as-you-go and annual commit. Select the pricing option that suits you and click View purchase options Review and configure the purchase details, then click Subscribe Click Set up your account at the top of the page You are redirected to Tiger Console. Sign up for a $1000-credit, 30-day free trial Add your details, then click Start your free trial . If you want to link an existing Tiger Cloud account to AWS, log in with your existing credentials. Select the pricing plan You are now logged into Tiger Console. You can change the pricing plan later to better accommodate your growing needs on the Billing page. In Confirm AWS Marketplace connection , click Connect Your Tiger Cloud and AWS accounts are now connected.

Create a service Section titled “Create a service”

Now that you have an active Tiger Cloud account, you create and manage your services in Tiger Console. When you create a service, you effectively create a blank PostgreSQL database with additional Tiger Cloud features available under your pricing plan. You then add or migrate your data into this database.

In the service creation page, click + New service . Follow the wizard to configure your service depending on its type. Click Create service . Your service is constructed and ready to use in a few seconds. Click Download the config and store the configuration information you need to connect to this service in a secure location. This file contains the passwords and configuration information you need to connect to your service using the Tiger Console Data view, from the command line, or using third-party database administration tools.

You can manage, pause, or delete your service at any time from Tiger Console.

Connect to your service Section titled “Connect to your service”

To run queries and perform other operations, connect to your service:

Check your service is running correctly In Tiger Console, check that your service is marked as Running . Connect to your service Connect using Data view or SQL editor in Tiger Console, or psql in the command line: Data view in Console

SQL editor in Console

psql on the command line In Tiger Console, toggle Data view . In the connection drop-down in the top right, select your service. Run a test query: SELECT CURRENT_DATE; This query gives you the current date, you have successfully connected to your service. And that is it, you are up and running. Enjoy developing with Tiger Data. In Tiger Console, select your service. Click SQL Editor at the bottom. Run a test query: SELECT CURRENT_DATE; This query gives you the current date, you have successfully connected to your service. And that is it, you are up and running. Enjoy developing with Tiger Data. Install psql. Run the following command in the terminal using the service URL from the config file you have saved during service creation: psql "<your-service-url>" Run a test query: SELECT CURRENT_DATE; This query returns the current date. You have successfully connected to your service. And that is it, you are up and running. Enjoy developing with Tiger Data.

Quick recap. You: