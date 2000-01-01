Create a Tiger Cloud service
Create a Tiger Cloud account and your first service in Tiger Console
Tiger Cloud is the modern PostgreSQL data platform for all your applications. It enhances PostgreSQL to handle time series, events, real-time analytics, and vector search, all in a single database alongside transactional workloads.
You get one system that handles live data ingestion, late and out-of-order updates, and low latency queries, with the performance, reliability, and scalability your app needs. Ideal for IoT, crypto, finance, SaaS, and a myriad other domains, Tiger Cloud allows you to build data-heavy, mission-critical apps while retaining the familiarity and reliability of PostgreSQL.
What is a Tiger Cloud service?Section titled “What is a Tiger Cloud service?”
A Tiger Cloud service is a single optimized PostgreSQL instance extended with innovations in the database engine and cloud infrastructure to deliver speed without sacrifice. A Tiger Cloud service is 10-1000x faster at scale! It is ideal for applications requiring strong data consistency, complex relationships, and advanced querying capabilities. Get ACID compliance, extensive SQL support, JSON handling, and extensibility through custom functions, data types, and extensions.
Each service is associated with a project in Tiger Cloud. Each project can have multiple services. Each user is a member of one or more projects.
You create free and standard services in Tiger Console. A standard service comes with the full range of features according to your pricing plan. A free service comes at zero cost and gives you limited features and resources.
To the PostgreSQL you know and love, Tiger Cloud adds the following capabilities:
-
Standard services:
- Real-time analytics: store and query time-series data at scale for real-time analytics and other use cases. Get faster time-based queries with hypertables, continuous aggregates, and columnar storage. Save money by compressing data into the columnstore, moving cold data to low-cost bottomless storage in Amazon S3 or Azure Blob storage, and deleting old data with automated policies.
- AI-focused: build AI applications from start to scale. Get fast and accurate similarity search with the pgvector and pgvectorscale extensions.
- Hybrid applications: get a full set of tools to develop applications that combine time-based data and AI.
All standard Tiger Cloud services include the tooling you expect for production and developer environments: live migration, automatic backups and PITR, high availability, read replicas, data forking, connection pooling, tiered storage, usage-based storage, secure in-Tiger Console SQL editing, service metrics and insights, streamlined maintenance, and much more. Tiger Cloud continuously monitors your services and prevents common PostgreSQL out-of-memory crashes.
-
Free services:
PostgreSQL with TimescaleDB and vector extensions
Free services come with pre-configured CPU and memory, are hosted in
us-east-1region, and offer limited resources with a basic feature scope. This excludes connection pooling, replication, data tiering, exporters, metrics, VPC, and other features. Free services are perfect for schema explorations, syntax validations, and other small-scale testing. Once you reach the storage limit, a free service enters a read-only state. You can convert your free service to a standard one at any time.Note
Free services are currently in beta.
You can manage, pause, or delete your service at any time from Tiger Console.
To start using Tiger Cloud for your data:
- Create a Tiger Cloud account: register to get access to Tiger Console as a centralized point to administer and interact with your data.
- Create a Tiger Cloud service: that is, a PostgreSQL database instance, powered by TimescaleDB, built for production, and extended with cloud features like transparent data tiering to object storage.
- Connect to your Tiger Cloud service: to run queries, add and migrate your data from other sources.
Create a Tiger Cloud accountSection titled “Create a Tiger Cloud account”
You create a Tiger Cloud account to manage your services and data in a centralized and efficient manner in Tiger Console. From there, you can create and delete services, run queries, manage access and billing, integrate other services, contact support, and more.
You create a standalone account to manage Tiger Cloud as a separate unit in your infrastructure, which includes separate billing and invoicing.
To set up Tiger Cloud:
- Sign up for a $1000-credit, 30-day free trial
Open Sign up for Tiger Cloud and add your details, then click
Start your free trial. You receive a confirmation email in your inbox.
- Confirm your email address
In the confirmation email, click the link supplied.
- Select the pricing plan
You are now logged into Tiger Console. You can change the pricing plan to better accommodate your growing needs on the
Billingpage.
To have Tiger Cloud as a part of your AWS infrastructure, you create or link your Tiger Cloud account through AWS Marketplace. In this case, Tiger Cloud is a line item in your AWS invoice.
To set up Tiger Cloud via AWS:
- Open AWS Marketplace and search for
Tiger Cloud
You see two pricing options, pay-as-you-go and annual commit.
- Select the pricing option that suits you and click
View purchase options
- Review and configure the purchase details, then click
Subscribe
- Click
Set up your accountat the top of the page
You are redirected to Tiger Console.
- Sign up for a $1000-credit, 30-day free trial
Add your details, then click
Start your free trial. If you want to link an existing Tiger Cloud account to AWS, log in with your existing credentials.
- Select the pricing plan
You are now logged into Tiger Console. You can change the pricing plan later to better accommodate your growing needs on the
Billingpage.
- In
Confirm AWS Marketplace connection, click
Connect
Your Tiger Cloud and AWS accounts are now connected.
Create a serviceSection titled “Create a service”
Now that you have an active Tiger Cloud account, you create and manage your services in Tiger Console. When you create a service, you effectively create a blank PostgreSQL database with additional Tiger Cloud features available under your pricing plan. You then add or migrate your data into this database.
- In the service creation page, click
+ New service.
Follow the wizard to configure your service depending on its type.
- Click
Create service.
Your service is constructed and ready to use in a few seconds.
- Click
Download the configand store the configuration information you need to connect to this service in a secure location.
This file contains the passwords and configuration information you need to connect to your service using the Tiger Console Data view, from the command line, or using third-party database administration tools.
You can manage, pause, or delete your service at any time from Tiger Console.
Connect to your serviceSection titled “Connect to your service”
To run queries and perform other operations, connect to your service:
- Check your service is running correctly
In Tiger Console, check that your service is marked as
Running.
- Connect to your service
Connect using Data view or SQL editor in Tiger Console, or psql in the command line:
-
In Tiger Console, toggle
Data view.
-
In the connection drop-down in the top right, select your service.
-
Run a test query:
This query gives you the current date, you have successfully connected to your service.
And that is it, you are up and running. Enjoy developing with Tiger Data.
-
In Tiger Console, select your service.
-
Click
SQL Editorat the bottom.
-
Run a test query:
This query gives you the current date, you have successfully connected to your service.
And that is it, you are up and running. Enjoy developing with Tiger Data.
-
Install psql.
-
Run the following command in the terminal using the service URL from the config file you have saved during service creation:
-
Run a test query:
This query returns the current date. You have successfully connected to your service.
And that is it, you are up and running. Enjoy developing with Tiger Data.
-
Quick recap. You:
- Manage your services in the Ops view in Tiger Console: add read replicas and enable high availability, compress data into the columnstore, change parameters, and so on.
- Analyze your data in the Data view in Tiger Console: write queries with autocomplete, save them in folders, share them, create charts/dashboards, and much more.
- Store configuration and security information in your config file.
Tiger Cloud is the modern PostgreSQL data platform for all your applications. It enhances PostgreSQL to handle time series, events, real-time analytics, and vector search, all in a single database alongside transactional workloads.
You get one system that handles live data ingestion, late and out-of-order updates, and low latency queries, with the performance, reliability, and scalability your app needs. Ideal for IoT, crypto, finance, SaaS, and a myriad other domains, Tiger Cloud allows you to build data-heavy, mission-critical apps while retaining the familiarity and reliability of PostgreSQL.
What is a Tiger Cloud service?Section titled “What is a Tiger Cloud service?”
A Tiger Cloud service is a single optimized PostgreSQL instance extended with innovations in the database engine and cloud infrastructure to deliver speed without sacrifice. A Tiger Cloud service is 10-1000x faster at scale! It is ideal for applications requiring strong data consistency, complex relationships, and advanced querying capabilities. Get ACID compliance, extensive SQL support, JSON handling, and extensibility through custom functions, data types, and extensions.
Each service is associated with a project in Tiger Cloud. Each project can have multiple services. Each user is a member of one or more projects.
You create free and standard services in Tiger Console. A standard service comes with the full range of features according to your pricing plan. A free service comes at zero cost and gives you limited features and resources.
To the PostgreSQL you know and love, Tiger Cloud adds the following capabilities:
-
Standard services:
- Real-time analytics: store and query time-series data at scale for real-time analytics and other use cases. Get faster time-based queries with hypertables, continuous aggregates, and columnar storage. Save money by compressing data into the columnstore, moving cold data to low-cost bottomless storage in Amazon S3 or Azure Blob storage, and deleting old data with automated policies.
- AI-focused: build AI applications from start to scale. Get fast and accurate similarity search with the pgvector and pgvectorscale extensions.
- Hybrid applications: get a full set of tools to develop applications that combine time-based data and AI.
All standard Tiger Cloud services include the tooling you expect for production and developer environments: live migration, automatic backups and PITR, high availability, read replicas, data forking, connection pooling, tiered storage, usage-based storage, secure in-Tiger Console SQL editing, service metrics and insights, streamlined maintenance, and much more. Tiger Cloud continuously monitors your services and prevents common PostgreSQL out-of-memory crashes.
-
Free services:
PostgreSQL with TimescaleDB and vector extensions
Free services come with pre-configured CPU and memory, are hosted in
us-east-1region, and offer limited resources with a basic feature scope. This excludes connection pooling, replication, data tiering, exporters, metrics, VPC, and other features. Free services are perfect for schema explorations, syntax validations, and other small-scale testing. Once you reach the storage limit, a free service enters a read-only state. You can convert your free service to a standard one at any time.Note
Free services are currently in beta.
You can manage, pause, or delete your service at any time from Tiger Console.
To start using Tiger Cloud for your data:
- Create a Tiger Cloud account: register to get access to Tiger Console as a centralized point to administer and interact with your data.
- Create a Tiger Cloud service: that is, a PostgreSQL database instance, powered by TimescaleDB, built for production, and extended with cloud features like high-availability replicas.
- Connect to your Tiger Cloud service: to run queries, add and migrate your data from other sources.
Create a Tiger Cloud accountSection titled “Create a Tiger Cloud account”
You create a Tiger Cloud account to manage your services and data in a centralized and efficient manner in Tiger Console. From there, you can create and delete services, run queries, manage access and billing, integrate other services, contact support, and more.
You create a standalone account to manage Tiger Cloud as a separate unit in your infrastructure, which includes separate billing and invoicing.
To set up Tiger Cloud:
- Sign up for a $1000-credit, 30-day free trial
Open Sign up for Tiger Cloud and add your details, then click
Start your free trial. You receive a confirmation email in your inbox.
- Confirm your email address
In the confirmation email, click the link supplied.
- Select the pricing plan
You are now logged into Tiger Console. You can change the pricing plan to better accommodate your growing needs on the
Billingpage.
To have Tiger Cloud as a part of your Azure infrastructure, you create or link your Tiger Cloud account through Azure Marketplace. In this case, Tiger Cloud is a line item in your Azure invoice.
- Open Azure Marketplace and search for
Tiger Data
You see two pricing options, pay-as-you-go and annual commit. Select and click the right pricing option.
- Review product details
Review the details for the pricing option you have selected, then click
Subscribe.
- Configure project and SaaS details
Select the Azure subscription and resource group, provide a name for your subscription to Tiger Cloud, configure auto-renew settings, then click
Review & subscribe.
- Review the legal terms
Review the Terms of use, Privacy policy, and your subscription basics, then click
Subscribe. Your SaaS resource is being created.
- Click
Configure account
You are redirected to Tiger Console.
- Sign up for a $1000-credit, 30-day free trial
Add your details, then click
Start your free trial. If you want to link an existing Tiger Cloud account to Azure, log in with your existing credentials.
- Select the pricing plan
You are now logged into Tiger Console. You can change the pricing plan later to better accommodate your growing needs on the
Billingpage.
- In
Confirm Azure Marketplace connection, click
Connect
Your Tiger Cloud and Azure accounts are now connected.
Create a serviceSection titled “Create a service”
Now that you have an active Tiger Cloud account, you create and manage your services in Tiger Console. When you create a service, you effectively create a blank PostgreSQL database with additional Tiger Cloud features available under your pricing plan. You then add or migrate your data into this database.
- In the service creation page, click
+ New service.
Follow the wizard to configure your service depending on its type.
- Click
Create service.
Your service is constructed and ready to use in a few seconds.
- Click
Download the configand store the configuration information you need to connect to this service in a secure location.
This file contains the passwords and configuration information you need to connect to your service using the Tiger Console Data view, from the command line, or using third-party database administration tools.
You can manage, pause, or delete your service at any time from Tiger Console.
Connect to your serviceSection titled “Connect to your service”
To run queries and perform other operations, connect to your service:
- Check your service is running correctly
In Tiger Console, check that your service is marked as
Running.
- Connect to your service
Connect using Data view or SQL editor in Tiger Console, or psql in the command line:
-
In Tiger Console, toggle
Data view.
-
In the connection drop-down in the top right, select your service.
-
Run a test query:
This query gives you the current date, you have successfully connected to your service.
And that is it, you are up and running. Enjoy developing with Tiger Data.
-
In Tiger Console, select your service.
-
Click
SQL Editorat the bottom.
-
Run a test query:
This query gives you the current date, you have successfully connected to your service.
And that is it, you are up and running. Enjoy developing with Tiger Data.
-
Install psql.
-
Run the following command in the terminal using the service URL from the config file you have saved during service creation:
-
Run a test query:
This query returns the current date. You have successfully connected to your service.
And that is it, you are up and running. Enjoy developing with Tiger Data.
-
Quick recap. You:
- Manage your services in the Ops view in Tiger Console: add read replicas and enable high availability, compress data into the columnstore, change parameters, and so on.
- Analyze your data in the Data view in Tiger Console: write queries with autocomplete, save them in folders, share them, create charts/dashboards, and much more.
- Store configuration and security information in your config file.