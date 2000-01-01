Integrate Tiger Cloud with your AI Assistant (MCP and CLI)
Install Tiger CLI, set up Tiger MCP, and manage Tiger Cloud resources from Claude, Cursor, and other AI assistants
Tiger MCP gives your AI assistant access to Tiger Cloud so you can manage services and query your data using natural language.
Tiger MCP is built into the Tiger CLI binary. It mirrors CLI functionality and is wired to Tiger Data documentation, so your AI assistant can answer questions with up-to-date guidance. This page walks you through installing Tiger CLI, configuring authentication for Tiger MCP, and managing Tiger Cloud resources from your AI assistant.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the steps on this page:
- Create a target Tiger Cloud account.
-
Install an AI assistant on your machine with an active API key.
The following AI assistants are automatically configured by Tiger MCP:
Support for additional clients is added over time; if yours isn’t listed, use manual configuration below.
Install and configure Tiger MCPSection titled “Install and configure Tiger MCP”
Tiger MCP is bundled with Tiger CLI.
- Install the Tiger CLI
In a terminal, install the CLI using the method for your platform (see Get started with the command line for the latest install command).
- Set up API credentials
-
Log in to Tiger Cloud
Run:
Tiger CLI opens the browser for Console. Log in and click
Authorize.Credential limit
You can have a maximum of 10 active client credentials. If login fails, open credentials and remove an unused credential.
-
Select a Tiger Cloud project
If you have multiple projects, the CLI will prompt you to choose one (for example, Tiger Project, company-wide project, or department project). If you have only one project, this step is skipped.
Credentials are stored in the system keychain (or credential manager) when possible. If that fails, they are stored in
~/.config/tiger/credentialswith restricted permissions (600). Configuration is stored by default in
~/.config/tiger/config.yaml.
-
Confirm the connection
List services to verify authentication:
You’ll see either an empty list with a prompt to create a service, or a table of your services (service ID, name, status, type, region, created).
-
- Install Tiger MCP
Run:
Choose the MCP client to integrate with (for example,
claude-code,
cursor,
windsurf,
codex,
gemini-cli,
vscode) and press
Enter.CLI and Tiger MCP commands
The exact list of clients and subcommands (for example,
tiger mcp install,
tiger mcp list) can change with new CLI releases. If a command fails, run
tiger mcp --help.
After this, you can use Tiger MCP from your AI assistant to manage Tiger Cloud.
Manage Tiger Cloud from your AI assistantSection titled “Manage Tiger Cloud from your AI assistant”
Once connected, you can manage services and learn best practices through your assistant.
- Start your AI assistant
(For example,
claude). It will start the Tiger MCP server and connect to Tiger Cloud.
- Confirm Tiger MCP is active
Ask: “Is the Tiger MCP server active?” You should see a summary of available tools (service management, database operations, documentation search, skills for hypertables, and others).
- List services
Ask: “Can you list my active services?” to see your Tiger Cloud services.
- Manage services in plain language
For example: “Create a new AI service called bob with a replica.” The assistant will use Tiger MCP tools to create the service.
- Get best practices
For example: “I need to migrate a database with 25 million rows to Tiger Cloud; what service optimizations should I do before migration?” The assistant can use docs and tools to give tailored advice.
Manually configure Tiger MCPSection titled “Manually configure Tiger MCP”
If your MCP client isn’t supported by
tiger mcp install, add Tiger MCP manually. Many clients use a JSON config that starts the server with
tiger mcp start:
Config key names (for example,
mcpServers) and structure depend on your
client. See your AI assistant’s MCP documentation for the exact format and
where to place the file.
Tiger MCP toolsSection titled “Tiger MCP tools”
Tiger MCP exposes the following tools to your AI assistant. Parameter names and required/optional fields may change with new Tiger MCP versions; use
tiger mcp get <tool_name> for current definitions.
|Tool
|Key parameters
|Description
service_list
|(none)
|List services in the current project.
service_get
service_id (required),
with_password
|Detailed info for one service. Only set
with_password if the user explicitly asks for the password.
service_create
name,
addons,
region,
cpu_memory,
replicas,
wait,
timeout_minutes,
set_default,
with_password
|Create a new service. WARNING: creates billable resources. Addons:
time-series (TimescaleDB),
ai (AI/vector).
service_fork
service_id (required),
fork_strategy (required: NOW | LAST_SNAPSHOT | PITR),
target_time (for PITR),
name,
cpu_memory,
wait,
timeout_minutes,
set_default,
with_password
|Fork a service. WARNING: creates billable resources.
service_update_password
service_id (required),
password (required)
|Update
tsdbadmin password; may disconnect existing sessions.
service_start
service_id (required),
wait,
timeout_minutes
|Start a stopped service.
service_stop
service_id (required),
wait,
timeout_minutes
|Stop a running service.
service_resize
service_id (required),
cpu_memory (required),
wait,
timeout_minutes
|Change CPU/memory. WARNING: affects billing; service may be briefly unavailable.
service_logs
service_id (required),
tail,
until,
node
|Fetch service logs (for example, tail length, time range, node).
db_execute_query
service_id (required),
query (required),
parameters,
timeout_seconds,
role,
pooled
|Run a single SQL statement. WARNING: can run destructive SQL (INSERT/UPDATE/DELETE/DDL). Multi-statement not supported.
Tiger CLI commands for Tiger MCPSection titled “Tiger CLI commands for Tiger MCP”
Use these under the
tiger mcp namespace. Subcommands and flags may be updated in new CLI releases.
|Command
|Description
tiger mcp install [client]
|Configure Tiger MCP for a client (for example,
claude-code,
cursor,
windsurf,
codex,
gemini/gemini-cli,
vscode/code/vs-code). Flags:
--no-backup,
--config-path.
tiger mcp list
|List Tiger MCP tools, prompts, and resources. Optional:
--output /
-o (json, yaml, table).
tiger mcp get <name>
|Details for one capability (for example,
tiger mcp get service_create or
tiger mcp get setup-timescaledb-hypertables). Aliases:
describe,
show.
tiger mcp start
|Start Tiger MCP (same as
tiger mcp start stdio).
tiger mcp start stdio
|Start Tiger MCP with stdio transport.
tiger mcp start http
|Start Tiger MCP with HTTP (for example, if your assistant doesn’t support stdio). Flags:
--port (default 8080),
--host (default localhost).
Global flagsSection titled “Global flags”
When running Tiger CLI (including Tiger MCP commands), you can use:
|Flag
|Default
|Description
--analytics
true
|Enable or disable usage analytics
--color
true
|Enable or disable colored output
--config-dir
~/.config/tiger
|Set the directory that holds
config.yaml
--debug
false
|Enable or disable debug logging
--help,
-h
|-
|Print help about the current command. For example,
tiger service --help
--password-storage
keyring
|Set the password storage method. Options are
keyring,
pgpass, or
none
--service-id
|-
|Set the default service to manage
--skip-update-check
false
|Skip checking if a new version of Tiger CLI is available