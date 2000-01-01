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Integrate Tiger Cloud with your AI Assistant (MCP and CLI)

Install Tiger CLI, set up Tiger MCP, and manage Tiger Cloud resources from Claude, Cursor, and other AI assistants

Tiger MCP gives your AI assistant access to Tiger Cloud so you can manage services and query your data using natural language.

Tiger MCP is built into the Tiger CLI binary. It mirrors CLI functionality and is wired to Tiger Data documentation, so your AI assistant can answer questions with up-to-date guidance. This page walks you through installing Tiger CLI, configuring authentication for Tiger MCP, and managing Tiger Cloud resources from your AI assistant.

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

To follow the steps on this page:

Install and configure Tiger MCP

Section titled “Install and configure Tiger MCP”

Tiger MCP is bundled with Tiger CLI.

  1. Install the Tiger CLI

    In a terminal, install the CLI using the method for your platform (see Get started with the command line for the latest install command).

  2. Set up API credentials

    1. Log in to Tiger Cloud

      Run:

      Terminal window
      tiger auth login

      Tiger CLI opens the browser for Console. Log in and click Authorize.

      Credential limit

      You can have a maximum of 10 active client credentials. If login fails, open credentials and remove an unused credential.

    2. Select a Tiger Cloud project

      If you have multiple projects, the CLI will prompt you to choose one (for example, Tiger Project, company-wide project, or department project). If you have only one project, this step is skipped.

      Credentials are stored in the system keychain (or credential manager) when possible. If that fails, they are stored in ~/.config/tiger/credentials with restricted permissions (600). Configuration is stored by default in ~/.config/tiger/config.yaml.

    3. Confirm the connection

      List services to verify authentication:

      Terminal window
      tiger service list

      You’ll see either an empty list with a prompt to create a service, or a table of your services (service ID, name, status, type, region, created).

  3. Install Tiger MCP

    Run:

    Terminal window
    tiger mcp install

    Choose the MCP client to integrate with (for example, claude-code, cursor, windsurf, codex, gemini-cli, vscode) and press Enter.

    CLI and Tiger MCP commands

    The exact list of clients and subcommands (for example, tiger mcp install, tiger mcp list) can change with new CLI releases. If a command fails, run tiger mcp --help.

After this, you can use Tiger MCP from your AI assistant to manage Tiger Cloud.

Manage Tiger Cloud from your AI assistant

Section titled “Manage Tiger Cloud from your AI assistant”

Once connected, you can manage services and learn best practices through your assistant.

  1. Start your AI assistant

    (For example, claude). It will start the Tiger MCP server and connect to Tiger Cloud.

  2. Confirm Tiger MCP is active

    Ask: “Is the Tiger MCP server active?” You should see a summary of available tools (service management, database operations, documentation search, skills for hypertables, and others).

  3. List services

    Ask: “Can you list my active services?” to see your Tiger Cloud services.

  4. Manage services in plain language

    For example: “Create a new AI service called bob with a replica.” The assistant will use Tiger MCP tools to create the service.

  5. Get best practices

    For example: “I need to migrate a database with 25 million rows to Tiger Cloud; what service optimizations should I do before migration?” The assistant can use docs and tools to give tailored advice.

Manually configure Tiger MCP

Section titled “Manually configure Tiger MCP”

If your MCP client isn’t supported by tiger mcp install, add Tiger MCP manually. Many clients use a JSON config that starts the server with tiger mcp start:

{
  "mcpServers": {
    "tiger": {
      "command": "tiger",
      "args": ["mcp", "start"]
    }
  }
}
Config format may vary

Config key names (for example, mcpServers) and structure depend on your client. See your AI assistant’s MCP documentation for the exact format and where to place the file.

Tiger MCP tools

Section titled “Tiger MCP tools”

Tiger MCP exposes the following tools to your AI assistant. Parameter names and required/optional fields may change with new Tiger MCP versions; use tiger mcp get <tool_name> for current definitions.

ToolKey parametersDescription
service_list(none)List services in the current project.
service_getservice_id (required), with_passwordDetailed info for one service. Only set with_password if the user explicitly asks for the password.
service_createname, addons, region, cpu_memory, replicas, wait, timeout_minutes, set_default, with_passwordCreate a new service. WARNING: creates billable resources. Addons: time-series (TimescaleDB), ai (AI/vector).
service_forkservice_id (required), fork_strategy (required: NOW | LAST_SNAPSHOT | PITR), target_time (for PITR), name, cpu_memory, wait, timeout_minutes, set_default, with_passwordFork a service. WARNING: creates billable resources.
service_update_passwordservice_id (required), password (required)Update tsdbadmin password; may disconnect existing sessions.
service_startservice_id (required), wait, timeout_minutesStart a stopped service.
service_stopservice_id (required), wait, timeout_minutesStop a running service.
service_resizeservice_id (required), cpu_memory (required), wait, timeout_minutesChange CPU/memory. WARNING: affects billing; service may be briefly unavailable.
service_logsservice_id (required), tail, until, nodeFetch service logs (for example, tail length, time range, node).
db_execute_queryservice_id (required), query (required), parameters, timeout_seconds, role, pooledRun a single SQL statement. WARNING: can run destructive SQL (INSERT/UPDATE/DELETE/DDL). Multi-statement not supported.

Tiger CLI commands for Tiger MCP

Section titled “Tiger CLI commands for Tiger MCP”

Use these under the tiger mcp namespace. Subcommands and flags may be updated in new CLI releases.

CommandDescription
tiger mcp install [client]Configure Tiger MCP for a client (for example, claude-code, cursor, windsurf, codex, gemini/gemini-cli, vscode/code/vs-code). Flags: --no-backup, --config-path.
tiger mcp listList Tiger MCP tools, prompts, and resources. Optional: --output / -o (json, yaml, table).
tiger mcp get <name>Details for one capability (for example, tiger mcp get service_create or tiger mcp get setup-timescaledb-hypertables). Aliases: describe, show.
tiger mcp startStart Tiger MCP (same as tiger mcp start stdio).
tiger mcp start stdioStart Tiger MCP with stdio transport.
tiger mcp start httpStart Tiger MCP with HTTP (for example, if your assistant doesn’t support stdio). Flags: --port (default 8080), --host (default localhost).

Global flags

Section titled “Global flags”

When running Tiger CLI (including Tiger MCP commands), you can use:

FlagDefaultDescription
--analyticstrueEnable or disable usage analytics
--colortrueEnable or disable colored output
--config-dir~/.config/tigerSet the directory that holds config.yaml
--debugfalseEnable or disable debug logging
--help, -h-Print help about the current command. For example, tiger service --help
--password-storagekeyringSet the password storage method. Options are keyring, pgpass, or none
--service-id-Set the default service to manage
--skip-update-checkfalseSkip checking if a new version of Tiger CLI is available