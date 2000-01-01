5-minute quickstart
Get up and running with Tiger Cloud in 5 minutes
In this tutorial, you will create a Tiger Cloud service, connect to it, create your first hypertable, and run a query. By the end you’ll have a working time-series table and see query results, all in under 5 minutes.
For a more extensive lesson on what hypertables are and why they matter, see Your first hypertable.
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:
Step 1: Create a serviceSection titled “Step 1: Create a service”
- Create a service
In Tiger Console, click
New service>
Real-time analytics. Choose any provider, region, and compute size. Select a development environment with no replicas and no power-ups.
- Wait for the service to be ready
Click
Create service. The service is ready in a few seconds.
- Download the database config
Download the database config and store it somewhere safe, you’ll need the connection string to connect to your service.
For more detail, see Create a Tiger Cloud service.
Step 2: Connect to your serviceSection titled “Step 2: Connect to your service”
Pick one way to run SQL:
- Tiger Console (easiest): In Tiger Console, open your service, then use
Data viewat the top or
SQL Editorat the bottom. You’re connected as soon as you see the query panel.
- psql: From your terminal, run
psql "<your-service-url>"using the connection string from the config file you downloaded.
Run this to confirm you’re connected:
You should see today’s date. If you do, you’re ready for the next step. For connection options, including other clients, see Connect your app.
Step 3: Create your first hypertable and run a querySection titled “Step 3: Create your first hypertable and run a query”
We’ll create a small hypertable (a table optimized for time-series data), insert a few rows, and query them. You’ll use standard SQL; the database handles partitioning automatically.
- Create the hypertable
Run this in Tiger Console or your SQL client:
You should see a confirmation that the table was created. The
tsdb.hypertableoption makes this a hypertable partitioned by time.
- Insert sample data
- Query the data
You should see your three rows with the most recent first. You’ve just created a hypertable, inserted time-series data, and queried it, all with standard SQL.
What just happened? The table is partitioned by time into chunks behind the scenes. You didn’t have to manage chunks; you just used the table. For the full picture, see Your first hypertable.
Next stepsSection titled “Next steps”
- Integrate Tiger Cloud with your AI assistant: Set up Tiger MCP and manage your service from Claude, Cursor, and other AI assistants.
- Your first hypertable: Go deeper with hypertables, chunks, and time-series queries.
- Write and query data: Learn how to write, query, and manage your time-series data.
- Deploy: Configure, secure, and manage your Tiger Cloud deployment.