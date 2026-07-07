Get started with Tiger CLI

Run the service creation command:

Terminal window tiger service create

By default, this creates a service with 0.5 CPU and 2 GB memory. To customize the configuration, use the service create command flags—for example, tiger service create --cpu shared --memory shared for a free service.

Tiger Cloud services come with several extensions pre-installed, including pgvector , pgvectorscale , and pg_textsearch . To use any of these extensions in your database, you must first create them with SQL:

CREATE EXTENSION pgvector;

Note Free services are currently in beta.

Free services with shared CPU/memory are only available in the us-east-1 region. Standard services can be created in any available AWS or Azure region using the --region flag.

Tiger Cloud creates a Development environment for you. That is, no delete protection, high-availability, spooling or read replication. You see something like:

🚀 Creating service 'db-11111' (auto-generated name)... ✅ Service creation request accepted! 📋 Service ID: <service-id> 🔐 Password saved to system keyring for automatic authentication 🎯 Set service '<service-id>' as default service. ⏳ Waiting for service to be ready (wait timeout: 30m0s)... 🎉 Service is ready and running! 🔌 Run 'tiger db connect' to connect to your new service ┌───────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ PROPERTY │ VALUE │ ├───────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Service ID │ <service-id> │ │ Name │ db-11111 │ │ Status │ READY │ │ Type │ TIMESCALEDB │ │ Region │ us-east-1 │ │ Environment │ DEV │ │ CPU │ 0.5 cores (500m) │ │ Memory │ 2 GB │ │ Direct Endpoint │ <service-id>.<project-id>.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com:<port> │ │ Created │ 2026-07-07 13:36:16 UTC │ │ Connection String │ postgresql://tsdbadmin@<service-id>.<project-id>.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require │ │ Console URL │ https://console.cloud.tigerdata.com/dashboard/services/<service-id> │ └───────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

This service is set as default by the CLI.