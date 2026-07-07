Get started with Tiger CLI
Install Tiger CLI and manage the resources in your Tiger Cloud project from the command line
Tiger CLI is a command-line interface for managing Tiger Cloud programmatically. It lets you, your scripts, and AI agents provision, configure, and manage Tiger Cloud services. Tiger CLI calls Tiger REST API under the hood and bundles Tiger MCP for AI agents.
This page shows you how to install and set up secure authentication for Tiger CLI, then create your first service. Along the way you manage Tiger Cloud resources such as VPCs, services, and related infrastructure.
Install and configure Tiger CLI
- Install Tiger CLI
Use the terminal to install the CLI:
- Authenticate Tiger CLI
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In an interactive terminal, start the login flow:
Tiger CLI opens Console in your browser to sign in with OAuth. Log in, or sign up if you don't have a Tiger Cloud account yet, then authorize Tiger CLI. If the browser does not open automatically, copy the
Auth URLprinted in the terminal.
For non-interactive sessions such as scripts and CI, you can authenticate with client credentials instead of the browser flow.
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Select a Tiger Cloud project:
If only one project is associated with your account, this step is skipped. Tiger CLI stores the OAuth session in your system keychain, or in
~/.config/tiger/credentialswith restricted file permissions (600) if the keychain is unavailable, and refreshes it automatically. Tiger CLI stores your configuration in
~/.config/tiger/config.yaml. To sign out and revoke the session, run
tiger auth logout.
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- Test your authenticated connection to Tiger Cloud by listing services
This call returns something like:
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No services:
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One or more services:
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Create your first Tiger Cloud service
Create a new Tiger Cloud service using Tiger CLI:
- Submit a service creation request
Run the service creation command:
By default, this creates a service with 0.5 CPU and 2 GB memory. To customize the configuration, use the
service createcommand flags—for example,
tiger service create --cpu shared --memory sharedfor a free service.
Tiger Cloud services come with several extensions pre-installed, including
pgvector,
pgvectorscale, and
pg_textsearch. To use any of these extensions in your database, you must first create them with SQL:Note
Free services are currently in beta.
Free services with shared CPU/memory are only available in the
us-east-1region. Standard services can be created in any available AWS or Azure region using the
--regionflag.
Tiger Cloud creates a Development environment for you. That is, no delete protection, high-availability, spooling or read replication. You see something like:
This service is set as default by the CLI.
- Check the CLI configuration
You see something like:
And that is it, you are ready to use Tiger CLI to manage your services in Tiger Cloud.
For the full list of commands, configuration parameters, and global flags, see the Tiger CLI reference.
Next stepsSection titled “Next steps”
- Integrate Tiger Cloud with your AI agent: Set up Tiger MCP so your AI agent can manage services and run queries.
- Get started with the REST API: Manage the same resources over raw HTTP for custom integrations.
- Tiger CLI reference: Every command, flag, and configuration parameter.
- File an issue in the Tiger CLI repo: Report bugs or request features to help shape the open-source Tiger CLI and Tiger MCP.