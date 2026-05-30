This guide helps you run TimescaleDB locally, create your first hypertable with the columnstore enabled, write data to the columnstore, and see instant analytical query performance.

Prerequisites for this procedure To follow these steps, you'll need: Docker installed on your machine

8GB RAM recommended

The psql client (included with PostgreSQL) or any PostgreSQL client like pgAdmin

Start TimescaleDB using one of these options.

One-line install (recommended)

Manual Docker command The easiest way to get started: Important This script is intended for local development and testing only. Do not use it for production deployments. For production-ready installation options, see the TimescaleDB installation guide. On Linux or Mac: Terminal window curl -sL https://tsdb.co/start-local | sh This command: Downloads and starts TimescaleDB, if not already downloaded.

Exposes PostgreSQL on port 6543 , a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432.

, a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432. Automatically tunes settings for your environment using timescaledb-tune.

Sets up a persistent data volume. Run TimescaleDB directly with Docker. This option also works on Windows: Terminal window docker run -d --name timescaledb \ -p 6543:5432 \ -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password \ timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18 This example uses port 6543 , mapped to container port 5432, to avoid conflicts if you have other PostgreSQL instances running on the standard port 5432.

Wait about 1 to 2 minutes for TimescaleDB to download and initialize.

Step 2: Connect to TimescaleDB Section titled “Step 2: Connect to TimescaleDB”

Connect using psql :

Terminal window psql -h localhost -p 6543 -U postgres # When prompted, enter password: password

You should see the PostgreSQL prompt. Verify TimescaleDB is installed:

SELECT extname, extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb' ;

Expected output:

extname | extversion -------------+------------ timescaledb | 2.x.x

Tips Prefer a GUI? If you would rather use a graphical tool instead of the command line, you can download pgAdmin and connect to TimescaleDB using the same connection details (host: localhost , port: 6543 , user: postgres , password: password ).

Step 3: Create your first hypertable Section titled “Step 3: Create your first hypertable”

Create a hypertable for IoT sensor data with the columnstore enabled:

-- Create a hypertable with automatic columnstore CREATE TABLE sensor_data ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , sensor_id TEXT NOT NULL , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION , humidity DOUBLE PRECISION , pressure DOUBLE PRECISION ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable );

tsdb.hypertable converts this into a TimescaleDB hypertable.

See more:

Step 4: Insert sample data Section titled “Step 4: Insert sample data”

Add some sample sensor readings:

-- Enable timing to see time to execute queries \timing on -- Insert sample data for multiple sensors -- SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_insert = on to insert data directly to the columnstore (columnnar format for performance) SET timescaledb . enable_direct_compress_insert = on ; INSERT INTO sensor_data ( time , sensor_id, temperature, humidity, pressure) SELECT time , 'sensor_' || ((random() * 9 ):: int + 1 ), 20 + (random() * 15 ), 40 + (random() * 30 ), 1000 + (random() * 50 ) FROM generate_series ( NOW () - INTERVAL '90 days' , NOW (), INTERVAL '1 seconds' ) AS time ; -- Once data is inserted into the columnstore we optimize the order and structure -- this compacts and orders the data in the chunks for optimal query performance and compression DO $$ DECLARE ch TEXT ; BEGIN FOR ch IN SELECT show_chunks( 'sensor_data' ) LOOP CALL convert_to_columnstore(ch, recompress : = true); END LOOP ; END $$;

This generates ~7,776,001 readings across 10 sensors over the past 90 days.

Verify the data was inserted:

SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM sensor_data;

Step 5: Run your first analytical queries Section titled “Step 5: Run your first analytical queries”

Now run some analytical queries that showcase TimescaleDB's performance:

-- Enable query timing to see performance \timing on -- Query 1: Average readings per sensor over the last 7 days SELECT sensor_id, COUNT ( * ) as readings, ROUND ( AVG (temperature):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_temp, ROUND ( AVG (humidity):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_humidity, ROUND ( AVG (pressure):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_pressure FROM sensor_data WHERE time > NOW () - INTERVAL '7 days' GROUP BY sensor_id ORDER BY sensor_id; -- Query 2: Hourly averages using time_bucket -- Time buckets enable you to aggregate data in hypertables by time interval and calculate summary values. SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' , time ) AS hour , sensor_id, ROUND ( AVG (temperature):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_temp, ROUND ( AVG (humidity):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_humidity FROM sensor_data WHERE time > NOW () - INTERVAL '24 hours' GROUP BY hour , sensor_id ORDER BY hour DESC , sensor_id LIMIT 20 ; -- Query 3: Daily statistics across all sensors SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' , time ) AS day , COUNT ( * ) as total_readings, ROUND ( AVG (temperature):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_temp, ROUND ( MIN (temperature):: numeric , 2 ) as min_temp, ROUND ( MAX (temperature):: numeric , 2 ) as max_temp FROM sensor_data GROUP BY day ORDER BY day DESC LIMIT 10 ; -- Query 4: Latest reading for each sensor -- Highlights the value of Skipscan executing in under 100ms without skipscan it takes over 5sec SELECT DISTINCT ON (sensor_id) sensor_id, time , ROUND (temperature:: numeric , 2 ) as temperature, ROUND (humidity:: numeric , 2 ) as humidity, ROUND (pressure:: numeric , 2 ) as pressure FROM sensor_data ORDER BY sensor_id, time DESC ;

Notice how fast these analytical queries run, even with aggregations across millions of rows. This is the power of TimescaleDB's columnstore.

Now that you have TimescaleDB running locally, explore more: