10-minute quickstart
Get started with self-hosted TimescaleDB in about 10 minutes
This guide helps you run TimescaleDB locally, create your first hypertable with the columnstore enabled, write data to the columnstore, and see instant analytical query performance.
Prerequisites for this procedure
To follow these steps, you'll need:
- Docker installed on your machine
- 8GB RAM recommended
- The
psqlclient (included with PostgreSQL) or any PostgreSQL client like pgAdmin
Step 1: Start TimescaleDBSection titled “Step 1: Start TimescaleDB”
Start TimescaleDB using one of these options.
The easiest way to get started:
This script is intended for local development and testing only. Do not use it for production deployments. For production-ready installation options, see the TimescaleDB installation guide.
On Linux or Mac:
This command:
- Downloads and starts TimescaleDB, if not already downloaded.
- Exposes PostgreSQL on port
6543, a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432.
- Automatically tunes settings for your environment using timescaledb-tune.
- Sets up a persistent data volume.
Run TimescaleDB directly with Docker. This option also works on Windows:
This example uses port
6543, mapped to container port 5432, to avoid conflicts if you have other PostgreSQL instances running on the standard port 5432.
Wait about 1 to 2 minutes for TimescaleDB to download and initialize.
Step 2: Connect to TimescaleDBSection titled “Step 2: Connect to TimescaleDB”
Connect using
psql:
You should see the PostgreSQL prompt. Verify TimescaleDB is installed:
Expected output:
Prefer a GUI? If you would rather use a graphical tool instead of the command line, you can download pgAdmin and connect to TimescaleDB using the same connection details (host:
localhost, port:
6543, user:
postgres, password:
password).
Step 3: Create your first hypertableSection titled “Step 3: Create your first hypertable”
Create a hypertable for IoT sensor data with the columnstore enabled:
tsdb.hypertable converts this into a TimescaleDB hypertable.
See more:
Step 4: Insert sample dataSection titled “Step 4: Insert sample data”
Add some sample sensor readings:
This generates ~7,776,001 readings across 10 sensors over the past 90 days.
Verify the data was inserted:
Step 5: Run your first analytical queriesSection titled “Step 5: Run your first analytical queries”
Now run some analytical queries that showcase TimescaleDB's performance:
Notice how fast these analytical queries run, even with aggregations across millions of rows. This is the power of TimescaleDB's columnstore.
Next stepsSection titled “Next steps”
Now that you have TimescaleDB running locally, explore more:
- Create continuous aggregates for faster real-time analytics.
- Connect your app to TimescaleDB.
- Try a guided project with a real-world dataset.