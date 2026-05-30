Supported platforms

You can deploy TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit on the following systems:

Linux

Windows

MacOS Tiger Data recommends Ubuntu or Debian for the smoothest installation and support experience. Operation system Version Debian 13 Trixe, 12 Bookworm, 11 Bullseye Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Resolute Raccoon, 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10, Linux 9. Fedora Fedora 35, Fedora 34, Fedora 33 Rocky Linux Rocky Linux 9 (x86_64), Rocky Linux 8 ArchLinux (community-supported) Check the available packages You can deploy TimescaleDB on the following systems: Operation system Version Microsoft Windows 10, 11 Microsoft Windows Server 2019, 2022, 2025 Operation system Version macOS From 10.15 Catalina to 14 Sonoma

PostgreSQL, TimescaleDB support matrix

TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit run on PostgreSQL v10, v11, v12, v13, v14, v15, v16, v17, and v18. The latest versions support PostgreSQL 15 and higher.

Warning TimescaleDB 2.28.x is the final minor version to support PostgreSQL 15. Support for PostgreSQL 15 is dropped in 2.29.0; patch releases in the 2.28.x cycle continue to support it.

TimescaleDB version PostgreSQL 18 PostgreSQL 17 PostgreSQL 16 PostgreSQL 15 PostgreSQL 14 PostgreSQL 13 PostgreSQL 12 PostgreSQL 11 PostgreSQL 10 2.28.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.27.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.26.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.25.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.24.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.23.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.22.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.21.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.20.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.17 - 2.19 ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.16.x ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.13 - 2.15 ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.12.x ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.10.x ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.5 - 2.9 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.4 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.1 - 2.3 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ 2.0 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ 1.7 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

We recommend not using TimescaleDB with PostgreSQL 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.

These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor PostgreSQL versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with PostgreSQL 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.