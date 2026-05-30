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Supported platforms

Operating systems and PostgreSQL versions supported by self-hosted TimescaleDB

You can deploy TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit on the following systems:

Tiger Data recommends Ubuntu or Debian for the smoothest installation and support experience.

Operation systemVersion
Debian13 Trixe, 12 Bookworm, 11 Bullseye
Ubuntu26.04 LTS Resolute Raccoon, 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat
Red Hat EnterpriseLinux 10, Linux 9.
FedoraFedora 35, Fedora 34, Fedora 33
Rocky LinuxRocky Linux 9 (x86_64), Rocky Linux 8
ArchLinux (community-supported)Check the available packages

PostgreSQL, TimescaleDB support matrix

TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit run on PostgreSQL v10, v11, v12, v13, v14, v15, v16, v17, and v18. The latest versions support PostgreSQL 15 and higher.

Warning

TimescaleDB 2.28.x is the final minor version to support PostgreSQL 15. Support for PostgreSQL 15 is dropped in 2.29.0; patch releases in the 2.28.x cycle continue to support it.

TimescaleDB versionPostgreSQL 18PostgreSQL 17PostgreSQL 16PostgreSQL 15PostgreSQL 14PostgreSQL 13PostgreSQL 12PostgreSQL 11PostgreSQL 10
2.28.x
2.27.x
2.26.x
2.25.x
2.24.x
2.23.x
2.22.x
2.21.x
2.20.x
2.17 - 2.19
2.16.x
2.13 - 2.15
2.12.x
2.10.x
2.5 - 2.9
2.4
2.1 - 2.3
2.0
1.7

We recommend not using TimescaleDB with PostgreSQL 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.
These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor PostgreSQL versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with PostgreSQL 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.