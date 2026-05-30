Supported platforms
Operating systems and PostgreSQL versions supported by self-hosted TimescaleDB
You can deploy TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit on the following systems:
Tiger Data recommends Ubuntu or Debian for the smoothest installation and support experience.
|Operation system
|Version
|Debian
|13 Trixe, 12 Bookworm, 11 Bullseye
|Ubuntu
|26.04 LTS Resolute Raccoon, 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat
|Red Hat Enterprise
|Linux 10, Linux 9.
|Fedora
|Fedora 35, Fedora 34, Fedora 33
|Rocky Linux
|Rocky Linux 9 (x86_64), Rocky Linux 8
|ArchLinux (community-supported)
|Check the available packages
You can deploy TimescaleDB on the following systems:
|Operation system
|Version
|Microsoft Windows
|10, 11
|Microsoft Windows Server
|2019, 2022, 2025
|Operation system
|Version
|macOS
|From 10.15 Catalina to 14 Sonoma
PostgreSQL, TimescaleDB support matrix
TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit run on PostgreSQL v10, v11, v12, v13, v14, v15, v16, v17, and v18. The latest versions support PostgreSQL 15 and higher.
TimescaleDB 2.28.x is the final minor version to support PostgreSQL 15. Support for PostgreSQL 15 is dropped in 2.29.0; patch releases in the 2.28.x cycle continue to support it.
|TimescaleDB version
|PostgreSQL 18
|PostgreSQL 17
|PostgreSQL 16
|PostgreSQL 15
|PostgreSQL 14
|PostgreSQL 13
|PostgreSQL 12
|PostgreSQL 11
|PostgreSQL 10
|2.28.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.27.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.26.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.25.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.24.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.23.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.22.x
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.21.x
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.20.x
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.17 - 2.19
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.16.x
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.13 - 2.15
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.12.x
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.10.x
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|2.5 - 2.9
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|2.4
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|2.1 - 2.3
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|2.0
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|1.7
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
We recommend not using TimescaleDB with PostgreSQL 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.
These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor PostgreSQL versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with PostgreSQL 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.